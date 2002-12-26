Lettuce, Avocado and Sunflower Seed Salad
This is one of my favorite summer salads. I often add a little cottage cheese on the side and serve this as a meal.
This is one of my favorite summer salads. I often add a little cottage cheese on the side and serve this as a meal.
Great salad. I added sliced tomatoes and red onion to it. And I left the dressing on the side because my daughter would rather put ranch dressing on it. I served this with Chrismas dinner and the entire salad was gone.Read More
This was an average salad--but I eat a lot of interesting salads, so it takes something special to make me say, "Wow!" I prefer darker greens, so I used romaine and spring mix (although I would have mixed in the Bibb if it hadn't gone bad). Plus, I used sprouted sunflower seeds, which I love. After tasting the dressing, I added sea salt, pepper, and an extra splash of balsamic. I omitted the mayo because I don't use it. I do plan to keep this one--it will be a good lunch salad for work: Mix the dressing ahead of time, toss the sunflower seeds on the lettuce, and bring the whole avocado to chop up at work. Next time, I'll take a previous reviewer's suggestion and use Dijon mustard.Read More
Great salad. I added sliced tomatoes and red onion to it. And I left the dressing on the side because my daughter would rather put ranch dressing on it. I served this with Chrismas dinner and the entire salad was gone.
This is one great tasting salad.
Very good.
I love this salad! I used half green leaf lettuce and half bib lettuce, and I ended up giving the rest of my dinner to my husband so I could eat the salad. Definately worth the calories once and a while! My son didn't like it at all, though.
good decent salad. nothing special.
This was an average salad--but I eat a lot of interesting salads, so it takes something special to make me say, "Wow!" I prefer darker greens, so I used romaine and spring mix (although I would have mixed in the Bibb if it hadn't gone bad). Plus, I used sprouted sunflower seeds, which I love. After tasting the dressing, I added sea salt, pepper, and an extra splash of balsamic. I omitted the mayo because I don't use it. I do plan to keep this one--it will be a good lunch salad for work: Mix the dressing ahead of time, toss the sunflower seeds on the lettuce, and bring the whole avocado to chop up at work. Next time, I'll take a previous reviewer's suggestion and use Dijon mustard.
We loved it, very interesting blend of flavours. Used a extra clove of garlic (natch) but next time will use less olive oil as I think one reviewer suggested. Also did not add salt as added salted, roasted sunflower seeds.
this salad was good but i thought that the dressing shouldve have had some sugar in it because when i made it it the dtressing was bitter, but i added some sugar and it was great. it was easy to make too! i would make it again.
I liked the dressing, and the sunflower seeds add a nice little crunch. This salad needs some color. Tomatoes, red onion would be good additions. Crisp bacon would be awesome too.
This was very good, though I did make the dressing differently. I used much less oil, balsamic vinegar only, dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper. I also added a tomato. I had it as a meal and it was very filling.
Pretty good. I did leave out the mayonnaise and garlic.
I pulled this recipe for my young niece, who just recently started eating salad and veggies. I wanted something simple, as she thought that eating healthy was "too much trouble". This recipe worked as a great example of "easy", plus it was a great jumping point to show her how easy it is to modify dishes like this. While this is not what I would choose, I gave it 4 stars for ease, and for fitting my needs. It makes a great foundation for additions.
this was delicious!! Fresh!
I added feta cheese. The whole family loved it!
So simple yet so good! I used romaine and skipped the red wine vinegar and doubled the balsamic. Oh and skipped the mayo too.
This was just ok - a little bland. I'd like to give it another try with Dijon Mustard instead of mayo and perhaps adding some Gorgonzola cheese
Just made this salad last night. It was delicious and easy! I have a dairy allergy and it is difficult to find salads without some type of cheese. I am going to make this again this week-end for a party. I am going to use half bib lettuce and half greens because I thought the bib lettuce was a bit bitter. I am also going to add red onion and tomatoes for color. Yum.
Good salad, not spectacular, but good and something different for a change.
Very good. I added grape tomatoes and bacon. Supper yummy. I think next time I will add the red onions as some of the reviewers suggested and a little sugar or honey to the dressing. Will definitely make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections