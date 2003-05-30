Rice, Asparagus and Cucumber Salad

67 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 24
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

This is a tasty rice salad with lots of fresh green veggies.

By Barrett

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring 1 3/4 cups water to boil. Add rice; return to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Fluff with fork; transfer to bowl. Cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Cook asparagus in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until tender, about 1 minute. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool. Cut the asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Add asparagus, cucumber and green onions to rice.

  • Whisk together the mustard, sugar, vinegar, dry mustard, oil and chopped dill. Cover salad and dressing separately. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Pour dressing into salad and season with salt and pepper. Line large bowl with lettuce and mound salad in bowl. Garnish with dill sprigs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 6.4g; sodium 136.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022