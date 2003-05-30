Rice, Asparagus and Cucumber Salad
This is a tasty rice salad with lots of fresh green veggies.
My husband loved this - yum! I ommited the cucumbers, and used a spicy, seedy mustard and it was excellent.Read More
Fairly good but quite mustardy. I would reduce the mustard next time I made the recipe.Read More
Delicous! Made this with Jasmine rice. Used 1 Tbsp Dijon and 2 Tsbp sugar. Also added diced tomatoes and corn for more veggies. Served with baked Tilapia. Great side dish for a BBQ and Summer Salad for the HOT months ahead!
Excellent recipe! Salad was refreshing. I especially liked the range of textures. Will definitely add to my permanent recipe box.
Nice change for a salad and a different idea for using asparagus. I served it on each dinner plate on a couple Bibb lettuce leaves rather than lining the serving bowl with lettuce. The dressing was flavorful but could easily have been doubled and would have been better. Fresh dill is a key. It is nice that this recipe can be prepared in advance and refrigerated while working on the rest of the meal preparation.
This was really a great salad to make for Easter. Very fresh!
this was a great addition to Easter dinner. easy , tasty and well received. I did add more oil and vinegar to cut the mustard a little. (my family is into lite flavor)
whew! This salad has a lot of very snappy flavors to it- too much for me, and I like very flavorful foods. Next time I make it I will leave out the green onions, and I think it will be delicious.
This was a great recipe...I was originally just looking to make the typical "cucumbers and onion in sugar, vinegar dressing", but when I saw this, knew it would be great over a bed of baby greens. I had to doctor it up bit since I didn't have a dijon mustard, I just used yellow mustard. I also cut the amount of oil and added some basalmic vinegar in addition to the white wine variety. However, the basalmic gave it kinda of a funky color, so I added some fat-free sour cream, and turned it into a creamy dressing with lovely yellow color -- will definitely make again!
My husband loved it! It was still good the next day for lunch!
I have been looking for interesting ways to eat asparagus and this was just plain BAD. Only change I made to recipe was use regular mustard instead of dijon mustard. I dunno... none of my roomates would touch it either.
Great summer salad. My husband swears he hates Asparagus, but everyone loved this salad. Will definatley make again.
I will definitely make this again! I used jasmine rice, sweet yellow onion, and dried dill and it was great.
Wonderful flavor and textures. Several people at the cookout I took it to asked for the recipe. I forgot to get green onions and only added the dry mustard, and used balsamic vinegar, and it was still fabulous.
This recipe is awesome, everyone who tastes it loves it and it is such a nice change from other salads, great for a potluck as nobody else will have the same dish. I like more dressing though so I triple all the dressing ingredients with the exception of the dijon mustard which I just double and the end result is really tasty. I went to make this recipe today only to find my asparagus had gone bad so instead I used 1 cup of frozen sweet baby peas, which I added frozen to the rice as soon as it was finished cooking and just let hot rice thaw the peas, then added all the other stuff when the rice was cooled, it turned just as nice. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.
Great, refreshing summer salad. All 4 people who ate this raved about it, especially since we all love mustard and dill. I will definitely make this for get togethers in the future.
This is an easy, delicious, and different salad -- great alongside grilled salmon and got lots of raves and extra helpings. I made it exactly as instructed this time but might try brown rice next time and a few of my own other additions for fun.
My sister made this practically every week this summer and brought it to every family gathering. It is so good! I made it with dried dill and it is not nearly as good as the fresh (naturally). Also, I liked it heavy on the dressing, so I increased the dressing. A very good, refreshing summer salad.
I added some toasted pine nuts, it gave it a little extra flavour...great recipe, I will use this again and again..thanks..
Loved this - made a wonderful accompaniment to our broiled swordfish. I only had spicy brown mustard so used two heaping tablespoons of that and omitted the dry mustard. We thought it was delicious just like that; I don't know whether the dry would have put it over the edge but we enjoyed it so much this time that I'm not sure I'll try it the other way! I used olive oil instead of veggie. And I'm just now realizing I forgot salt and pepper -- though I must note that my salt-heavy husband didn't notice either. Thanks for a great recipe!
MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS LOVED THIS ONE. I MAKE IT AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH. MY FRIENDS ARE ASKING FOR THE RECIPE.
Mixed review. I put dressing on half of the salad; the other half (and the other half of the dressing) is still in the fridge. Followed the recipe except for using brown rice and dried dill; didn't use the lettuce. I didn't dislike the dressing but it was just strange. I thought a vinaigrette would be better. The mustard didn't, to me, complement the asparagus, or the cucumber. Again, I have mixed feelings on this recipe, but I wanted the asparagus to be the 'star' here and didn't feel that was the case with the dressing.
Interesting flavor combination - enjoyable but a bit too sweet for my taste. My 12 year old loved it and had 2nd and 3rd helpings. Used basmati rice and did not include the asparagus - just doubled the cucumbers. Will make again but will slightly decrease white sugar.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time was with left over rice from Chinese takeout and I liked the texture of that rice with the dressing. I prefer it with rice vinegar for a sweetness that goes nicely with the asparagus. My husband and I both love it. A great picnic food.
I am completely addicted to this salad. I made it for a cookout the other day and a friend of mine who hates all green vegetables couldn't get enough of this salad! I use twice as much dressing as is called for because it is just so delicious.
I really liked this dish both hot and cold for lunch the following day. It is very pretty too! My significant other called it "pickle rice." I don't think that means he didn't like it...he still ate it!
I hate to say it, but I must agree with the one other reviewer who commented that no one would touch it. No one in my house would either. And we are very into bold tastes & varieties in flavor. Something about this was just off putting. Will try it again with a different dressing. It was way way way too mustardy and somehow bitter. Very unpleasant. :( We were very disappointed as we were excited about the reviews & look of this dish. Hopefully next time, with different dressing, will help redeem the idea of the dish.
I'm surprised this doesn't have many more reviews on it! Definitely try this salad. It's a great alternative to the typical pasta salad. I use jasmine or basmati rice because I like the flavor and like others have said I double the dressing. I also think the dry mustard is unnecessary and I leave it out lately. This goes great with ham, salmon, chicken.... anything really!
I used the leftovers from dinner last night to make this salad for lunch today. I did make some minor changes. I did not use any oil and I used honey instead of white sugar for the dressing. The dressing was a little runny but still held nice to my spring mix (that’s usually what I have on hand). Also, I used dill seed (grabbed the wrong bottle off of Penzey’s shelf) instead of fresh dill. I think fresh would definitely be better. All in all I liked the recipe very much, thanks..
This salad was good and made a nice presentation. I didn't use the dry mustard b/c I didn't have any, but it seemed mustard-y enough without it. It did seem a little heavy on the dill to me. I substituted dried dill and used 3 tsp., but next time I'd either use less, or try using fresh.
This is very good. I added less dill-about 1tbs and added garlic pepper seasoning. The garlic pepper really made all the difference.
I thought this recipe was a fabulous blend of ingredients and flavors. I did substitute whole grain couscous for the white rice, white onion for spring onion and doubled the marinade. Very tasty!
This is an awesome side dish to serve with chicken or fish. It tastes even better the second day.
I loved the freshness of this salad but did not care for the dressing. I would definitely make the salad again but skip the dressing and try something a bit lighter...maybe just some olive oil and lemon juice.
I would have given this dish 3 stars as prepared, but it's got potential with some tweaks. The dressing was delicious, but, as another reviewer pointed out, the salad definitely needs more. Also, the asparagus just didn't quite seem to go with the rest of the flavors. I'd make this again without the asparagus and with more cucumber and dressing, and I'd leave the butter lettuce out (I'm not sure if it's intended as a garnish or to be eaten with the salad, but we ate it with the salad). I'll also use the dressing for other recipes/salads.
I was really excited about this recipe! I used brown rice cooked in chicken stock instead of white rice (as I'm trying to eat a little more healthy). I omitted the dill just because I don't like it. And I didn't have any white wine vinegar, so I used balsamic instead. I had to make 1.5-2x more dressing than instructed, because otherwise the dish was too "grainy" tasting. The balsamic dressing was great though. I'll definitely make it again, but probably with half the amount of grains. And I might try it with quinoa instead of rice. Thanks!
i love this, so good.
I used regular onions and olive oil as that's what I had on hand. I really enjoyed this salad, especially the dressing. This is a little bit different, and looks pretty too. Thanks, Barrett!
Very good recipe - good mix of ingredients.
I really don't know how to appreciate eating chilled rice without heating it up. The flavor of the dressing actually is not bad at all. I think it needs more dressing for the amount of food, but the chilled rice is a killer. Also, the recipe should've said in the ingredient list that the lettuce is for garnishing.
I changed the recipe and made for 120 servings for a church function today...I also switched the asparagus to peas and this was a FABULOUS light salad!!!! recommend using for the July 4th Holiday this week! Cale
I was in such a rush, i forgot to do this with the rice. Everyone still enjoyed it. The dressing was different than we are used to, and we loved it.
This is awesome. I agree with other reviews that the dressing needs doubled- it is not too much whatsoever. I use Grey Poupon Country French Dijon and olive oil. I omit the dry mustard, but haven't tried it with as the dressing is so good without it that I don't see the point. This salad can handle additional vegetables if you want. It's also as good at room temperature as it is cold.
I wanted to like this salad. I had such high hopes. The rice & veggie combo seemed to be fine. The dressing was just too much. I commend everyone in my house for trying it.
Super light and fresh... would be great in the spring and summer, a nice side for grilled salmon or other fish. I substituted brown rice (which I do in nearly every recipe) and added in some leftover yellow string beans which worked really well with the asparagus, cukes and scallions. I made the dressing as instructed, but had to tinker with it awhile to find the right balance of flavors. Might be good with champagne or rice vinegar as well. Don't be afraid to go a little heavy on the fresh dill...
Best dressing ever! I now use this dressing for ALL my rice salads. I let the dressed salad stand for a while in the fridge and it absorbed the flavours! I use dijon mustard instead of dry mustard.
I use dried dill in my dressing and pieces of chicken breast on top for a delicious dinner.
Much better with regular Dijon and fresh dill, peeled cukes. Add celery and spinach, and add garlic to dressing. One cup rice does not make much. I would increase it to 1 1/3 cup dry rice.
Delicious. I added lemon to the dressing and went a little lighter on the mustard. I replaced the white rice with brown jasmine rice and added spinach instead of the butter lettuce. Turned out great!
My asparagus was thick, so I split it lengthwise. Also didn't have dry mustard. Salad was good accompanying Korean-style barbecued short ribs.
I didn't have everything to make this, so I had to substitute a few things. I really enjoyed this a lot. Very delicious and refreshing. Even with having to mod this a little bit, my kid really loved it! I will be making this again
