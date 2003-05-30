Rice, Asparagus and Cucumber Salad

This recipe is awesome, everyone who tastes it loves it and it is such a nice change from other salads, great for a potluck as nobody else will have the same dish. I like more dressing though so I triple all the dressing ingredients with the exception of the dijon mustard which I just double and the end result is really tasty. I went to make this recipe today only to find my asparagus had gone bad so instead I used 1 cup of frozen sweet baby peas, which I added frozen to the rice as soon as it was finished cooking and just let hot rice thaw the peas, then added all the other stuff when the rice was cooled, it turned just as nice. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.