Quick, fresh, healthy (except for the bacon), and fulfilling! This is exactly what I needed for a quick-fix dinner tonight. It was also a perfect way for me to use up all that leftover Costco rotisserie chicken and get the family to eat some greens. Besides who doesn’t like boiled eggs, bacon, chicken, avocado and ranch dressing? I had everything except for the crumbled bleu cheese so I the used a little bleu cheese dressing I had instead. I also used bacon flavored Ranch dressing. I halved the cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, cut up leftover rotisserie chicken, diced up two whole ripe avocados, chopped up some fresh green onions and placed everything on a bed of fresh torn Iceberg and Manoa lettuce. This is one of the best Cobb Salad I've in a while, probably because I used local ingredients and its’ quality was freshest this morning. Makes me feel good knowing I am eating healthy (with the exception of bacon). This salad leaves ample room to add and adjust the ingredients as needed without compromising its’ great taste. This was an ideal dinner to make for the family since I am sick right now and don’t have the patience or strength to broil, boil, sear, fry or slow-cook anything today. I loaded this one up since this was a meal. In the end it was well worth the effort; a flavorful, fresh tasting salad. Once put together this made a pretty presentation.