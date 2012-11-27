Cobb Salad
This Cobb salad has some of my favorite ingredients: chicken, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, and avocado.
I travel frequently and often have Cobb Salads when I do - on planes, in restaurants, hotels and even from grocery stores. I love a good Cobb Salad, but I never much paid attention to what I know is a classic list of ingredients. So glad to find this recipe here, and this is quite easily the best Cobb Salad I've ever had anywhere, probably because I controlled the ingredients, their quality and their freshness. I stuck to the ingredients as written as, again, I recognize them to be critical to an authentic Cobb Salad. I did, however, make my own Buttermilk Ranch Dressing. This was an ideal dinner to make for myself since Hubs is out of town and he would have never eaten this in a million years - well, not with the Blue cheese anyway. My tummy is happy. (Tip: Penzey's Spices makes a seasoning blend called "Buttermilk Dressing and Dip" which makes a quick but awesome ranch dressing! I don't even use buttermilk - just sour cream, mayo and half and half to desired thickness)Read More
I had such high expectations for this! I didn't like it at all. There was too much lettuce, not enough "stuff," and the flavor of it was just very bland. It had a lot of prep-work to it and the result wasn't worth it. Thanks for the recipe anyway though!Read More
Hmmm....Ranch dressing and iceberg? Now that's a first for me, including the reviewer who said that thousand island was the only way to go. However, who cares if it's not the "original" recipe; if it tastes good, eat it! I prefer a mixture of romaine and butter lettuce with a dressing consisting of red wine vinegar, olive oil (which I drizzle in slowly to emulsify) dijon mustard, chopped fresh chives and crumbled blue cheese. Any way you decide to make this salad with whatever dressing, it will always be a hit. Thanks so much Mr. Bill!
Delicious salad!! I usually don't like vegetables or salad, but I ate this salad every day for lunch until it was gone. Will def. make again. UPDATE: I always buy rotisserie chicken and crumbled gorgonzola cheese from the grocery store so that I can put this salad together quickly. I also use home-made ranch dressing II (from this site) and it makes this salad even better.
Delicious!! Delicious!! Delicious!! I omitted the green onions (just don't like them) and added some canned peas and black olives. Used the Ranch (despite the controversy going on about what dressing to use) and wouldn't have it any other way. I think it's all about the Ranch you choose to use. I used Marie's Creamy Ranch (found in the produce isle) and experienced heaven for a short while!! Try this!!
Since it was way too hot to cook tonight this salad was perfect! Plus I was able to use up some left over grilled chicken. Talk about a win - win situation! Not to mention it has three of my husband's favorite things - hard boiled eggs, bacon, and ranch dressing. This salad was cool, crisp, and full of great tasting ingredients. I've always ordered Cobb Salad's out, but it's nice to make this at home. Thanks for a great recipe!
I use feta instead of blue cheese for a milder taste.
I love ordering Cobb Salad at restaurants but the fresh salad at home was even more fabulous. I put some boneless chicken breast in a garlic flavored italian dressing in the morning and threw them on the grill while chopping up all the other ingredients. This one is a bit time-consuming in the prep department but the finished product is well worth it. Tasty and a beautiful presentation with all the colors and textures!
We really enjoyed this salad! The kids are off of school today, & wanted to go to one of those buffet places (in which all they eat is a salad anyway & why pay $20 when I had all the ingredients on hand..even the blue cheese). I did use 1/2 iceberg & 1/2 spinich (uncooked), & used left over turkey, it's delicious! OOPS, I forgot to mention to the kids that there is blue cheese in it & they never even noticed ;) Thanks Bill!
This is a fabulous recipe! To make it better, use Bleu Cheese Dressing. Deelish!
I think everyone should use whatever dressing they like! The salad is GREAT!!! For reference this is the Original Cobb Salad Dressing from the Brown Derby Makes 1 1/2 cups 1/4 cup water 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 1/4 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 teaspoons salt 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 1/4 teaspoon dry English mustard 1 small clove garlic, finely minced 1/4 cup full-flavored olive oil 3/4 cup salad oil Blend all ingredients together, except oils. Add olive and salad oils. Mix well. Blend well again before mixing with salad. A note from the Brown Derby: "The water is optional, depending upon the degree of oiliness desired in the dressing."
What a delicious salad! The BEST!!! What's not to love? From somebody who's idea of a salad is onions on a hamburger. This is AWESOME delicious! Thank you!
This recipe is fabulous. I have been to famous resturantes and always have the Cobb salad. But I wanted to offer a suggestion, my very favorite salad was in Hawaii where they also added shredded summer squash, both yellow and green. It really added a great flavor to the classic list of ingredients.
One of my favorties
hit all the elements of a cobb salad. The only things I did differently were: I used cheddar cheese instead of blue, and Romaine lettuce instead of iceberg. Hit the spot, thank you!
This is a fabulous salad. I must correct Bonnie who reviewed this recipe previously. The original recipe from The Brown Derby does not contain olives nor does it use Thousand Island dressing. The chef who's brilliant idea this recipe is used raw egg with lemon juice and mustard, among other things, for the dressing.
Awesome salad. We always ordered this at a local restaurant but it has closed now. This is right-on. It was served with the lettuce on the bottom and then rows of the other ingredients and the dressing they recommended was a poppy seed dressing. You have to try it. They also served all-bran muffins with this. It is one of our favorite meals and now we enjoy it at home and follow this recipe but use our favorite poppy seed dressing.
Very good :o)
I love love love cobb salad. I try it at all the restaurants we go to in search of the perfect cobb salad! This recipe is a great traditional cobb salad recipe. I prefer baslamic vinegar dressing, but my husband loves ranch dressing. works with both.
I am thrilled that this cobb salad turned out great! I added shredded carrots and cold peas to this as well and used a light ranch. It was so good that I will never go to a restaurant to buy Cobb salad again knowing that I've got an excellent one that I can make at home!
Easy night dinner and very good
GREAT SALAD, EASY AND GOOD LINDA WILSON
Used cheddar cheese out of personal preferance but all the right ingredients are there for a great salad!
Had company over and everyone enjoyed this meal the salad itself was more than enough to eat. But I also made barbequed ribs with Big Al's barbeque sause. To much food but no one complained.
This recipe is definitely a keeper! I made it last night for dinner ~ with 3 smallish changes~ and my family LOVED it! To make it a bit more healthful, I shredded Romaine hearts instead of Iceberg, which still gave us the crunch but with more vitamins, etc. I used turkey bacon and I also made up my own salad dressing, using EVO and balsamic vinegar. The sweetness of it was a wonderful foil for the Blue Cheese, although I'm sure the original recipe is fantastic, as well.
You forgot the black olive slices and as from the original Brown Derby where this recipe was invented, there is only one dressing to use with this...1000 Island!
Excellent. I seasoned the meat with poultry seasoning before grilling. I did not have an avocado so I used croutons. My husband used ranch dressing and I used Italian. Very filling and can be used as the main dish.
add vegies to your liking; green pepper, red onion, celery. Keep bacon in larger pieces. Grill chicken breasts after marinade in Weber peppercorn grill mix.sooo good. Salad dressing to your taste- roasted red pepper vinegrette is amazing
Grilled chicken makes a nice touch to this already wonderful recipe.
I have never had a Cobb salad before and this is by far the BEST salad I have ever eaten. I will make it again and again. All of the ingredients work so well together. Thanks for the deliciously easy recipe.
Best salad ever! The only change I made was to use leaf lettuce because of a personal preference. I love the avocado in this salad it adds so much texture and flavor. This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing Bill.
This was great. I used what I had on hand.
I loved this recipe for the Cobb Salad. The only is that I did not use chicken for the center. I decided to use the freshly cooked and diced bacon in the center. My family loved it!
My husband is on the south beach diet & came home w/ some avocado & chicken. We needed something to make and this was the perfect recipe! We both enjoyed it AND it is practically carb-free, which fit the bill.
Love this salad! Five stars all the way!
This is very good and easy to make. Serve it with some soup and french bread and you have a complete meal!
Has all the right stuff--although I've had it several times I have never heard of it with thousand island dressing before--as one reader mentioned--always had either a creamy white dressing or a vingarette--thumbs up from my family
This is an awesome salad...Used fresh mixed greens from my garden. I didn't use the blue cheese, and added cucumbers and grated cheddar cheese...also didn't use Ranch dressing...just a light garlic vinegarette...will make again for sure....YUMMY!!!
This is a favorite recipe. Try browning the chicken, I use boned breast meat, in the drippings from the bacon (delish). My favorite dressing is a restaurant French Blue. So, since the blue cheese is already in the recipe, I just add the French dressing. Thanks Bill for a great recipe.
Simple and delicious!
This salad was wonderful even without the chicken. I did change the chopped tomatoes to grape tomatoes sliced in half, and I used cucumber dressing instead of ranch, but this was possibly the most delicious salad I've eaten in a long time. Well done!
Scrumptious! We used black olives instead of green onion. Also, used real bacon pieces from a jar instead of the frying method. Added cheddar cheese on the side. Very good salad.... boyfriend is just starting to eat salad, and says this is a new favorite salad.
Added black olives and used packaged bacon from the grocery store for convience. Also bought a rotisserie chicken to make a little easier! Great salad!
Quick, fresh, healthy (except for the bacon), and fulfilling! This is exactly what I needed for a quick-fix dinner tonight. It was also a perfect way for me to use up all that leftover Costco rotisserie chicken and get the family to eat some greens. Besides who doesn’t like boiled eggs, bacon, chicken, avocado and ranch dressing? I had everything except for the crumbled bleu cheese so I the used a little bleu cheese dressing I had instead. I also used bacon flavored Ranch dressing. I halved the cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, cut up leftover rotisserie chicken, diced up two whole ripe avocados, chopped up some fresh green onions and placed everything on a bed of fresh torn Iceberg and Manoa lettuce. This is one of the best Cobb Salad I've in a while, probably because I used local ingredients and its’ quality was freshest this morning. Makes me feel good knowing I am eating healthy (with the exception of bacon). This salad leaves ample room to add and adjust the ingredients as needed without compromising its’ great taste. This was an ideal dinner to make for the family since I am sick right now and don’t have the patience or strength to broil, boil, sear, fry or slow-cook anything today. I loaded this one up since this was a meal. In the end it was well worth the effort; a flavorful, fresh tasting salad. Once put together this made a pretty presentation.
This is a great salad. A little time consuming but well worth it. I left out the blue cheese and avocado. I added some chopped cucumbers and used bagged already cooked chicken. YUMMY!!!!!!
I made this salad for my family and they loved. I think they enjoyed it even more when I served it again as left overs. The only change I made was that I added home made croutons. Something tells me I will be makeing this salad often by request.
My all time favorite salad! Nice recipe, but where's the olives? Just kidding, we all have slightly different versions, depending on the restaurants we have experienced. My latest effort used feta cheese, skipped the onions, added olives, and was smothered in blue cheese dressing. I also like to cut most ingredients into wedges and arrange them into radial pattern of triangular areas. But that's just me. I'm drooling on the keyboard thinking about this salad.
This is an outstanding salad. The dressing type can be selected according to personal preference. We prefer a romaine/spring green selection with bleu cheese dressing. I can't imagine this salad being anything but delicious no matter what your choice of dressing. The presentation is outstanding with all the beautiful colors and textures. Thanks for sharing, Mr. Bill!
A hit with adults and kids! I added 1 extra avocado because its everybody's favorite and just a little parsley for freshness. I used turkey bacon (only because it was all I had in the house). I served the salad in those individual edible salad shell bowls that you bake in the oven, like the kind you get in the restaurants. It was awesome!
I omitted the hardboiled eggs and added olives. This salad was FANTASTIC! My husband and I both loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Bill.
Very good salad. I add chopped celery hearts. I also sprinkle seasoning salt and pepper on the tomatoes before adding to salad. This seems to really bring out the flavor of the tomatoes. Try with whatever you have on hand.
Great! Who would have thought that this would be the first recipe I've made in months that all the kids could agree on.
This is a good recipe, but don't forget to salt and pepper for flavor. I also add cucumbers. YOu can tweak the entire salad and the dressing to your taste. The only downside to making this salad is that there is alot of prep time involved.
this was very good!
I love Cobb Salad and while it was a bit time consuming for a salad, glad I took a shot at making it at home! I kind of halved the recipe, but not precisely. I just realized I totally forgot the green onions, but I'm not sure they're usually included in the salads I get in restaurants. I liked the iceberg lettuce with it, but I think a mixed of lettuce and greens would be good too. Perhaps ranch isn't the dressing that's "supposed" to go on Cobb salad but I always ask for ranch when I order one so I was happy with it!
Yummy! I used Tyson grlled chicken strips for the chicken and romaine lettuce. Very delicious!
Very nice salad. My husband feels that chicken AND bacon is a bit too much meat though. I might cut down on chicken. avocado is great for this dish. I didn't put blue cheese because we can't get them, but it's still good
I have wanted to make this for some time and finally did. We really loaded up with a variety of market fresh produce. We used the Key West grilled chicken recipe here on AR for our chicken. Such a pretty looking plate you almost don't want to mess it up by eating it...NOT... What a great summer meal.
Love this stuff!! It is practically a staple at my house!! My husbands favorite Cobb Salad is the " Shrimp Cobb Salad" he orders at a private club in downtown Fort Smith. Every time I make this he feels like he is eating in a Restaurant!! I typically use shrimp, but have used chicken and ham. After I buy groceries ( using the shopping list ,of course) I shred my lettuce, cut tomatoes, boil and chop eggs and avocados and place in airtight containers in the fridge. I also keep shrimp and cooked chicken in the freezer, so that all I have to do is build this lovely salad!! I am addicted to the Authentic Thousand Island, so I use it instead of ranch dressing. Yum, Yum!!
This was great! I've eaten these out a million times, and never thought to make it @ home, but so glad I did! I made a few minor changes due to what I had on hand... I used some really good deli turkey in place of the chicken, some cucumber that needed to be used and red onion instead of the green onions. We really, REALLY enjoyed dinner tonight! I made 'Ranch Dressing II' from here and that went very well. I will def make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was so good, and very beautiful. I just made it for my husband and I, so I used a little less of everything. I used organic baby romaine lettuce and omitted the green onion. I used part of a rotisserie chicken, and put cheddar cheese on my husband's salad instead of blue. Very, very filling, this is a meal in itself!
I could seriously live off of this salad every day. So good!! I have had this salad numerous times at different restaurants, but had never actually made it myself. I am so glad I found this recipe though because now I can have my favorite salad that makes a ton for about half the price. I used turkey bacon since that is what we had here at the house, and the temperature was almost 100 degress (and it's only May!) so I didn't feel like cooking a hot chicken so we left that out. Delicious! Will make again when I get those Cobb salad cravings. Thanks for the recipe, Bill.
Can't go wrong with a cobb salad! Made this for a summer evening dinner and it hit the spot perfectly! We used homemade ranch dressing but I think next time I will make a blue cheese vinegrette.
We loved this! The only change I made was leaving out the bacon (as not everyone can eat it). Thank you, simple,very fast prepared and just as fast enjoyed!
Yum, yum and more yum! Cooked my chicken breasts in the slow cooker with some seasoning. Easy and delish!
Wonderful! Just kind of ad lib it.
Awesome recipe for a classic salad! I followed the recipe exactly, except for the green onions - I dislike them and I've never seen them used in a cobb salad. I also sauteed the cubed chicken in the leftover grease from the bacon just for kicks, but it tasted good! After the chicken was cooked, I drained it and tossed with a dash each of black pepper, poultry seasoning, and salt. My family loved it! Also, I probably should have paid more attention to serving size, but I made it in the original size (6 servings), which turned out to be 3 large salads for three adults. Enough to be a meal on its own, really! If serving as a side dish, one serving per person is perfect.
Great recipe.
Yum! I lightened a little by chosing a no-fat raspberry vinegarette as the dressing. Was fabulous! TheJolyCook
very good, there are so many variables to the name Cobb Salad. I had a good one once from Applebees, on a promotional menu item, not back since tho', but they used grilled sliced steak instead of chicken, I have made it both ways several times. always a very good meal in a platter type bowl. lol.
OMG! I have a newfound LOVE for blue cheese!!! I LOVED this salad. Joe liked it (not big on blue cheese). Next time try gorgonzola - it's milder. Dressing: homemade ranch, bit of worcheshire, blue cheese. SO GOOD!
I always order this salad in restaurants so when I saw this recipe, I thought it would be a great Sunday dinner. It was really really good. Everyone loved it. We added orange pepper, cucumbers and celery. We also substituted cheddar cheese for the blue cheese.
Really excellent. The proportions were excellent and nothing overpowered anything else. I can't wait to make it again!
This has always been a great salad to use up the stuff in the fridge before you head to the store again. We use a vinegar/oil dressing or lemon juice instead of Ranch. We also use Romaine, not iceberg.
Delicious and quick to prepare. Added mushrooms for extra texture. My hubby loves the blue cheese, but it's a bit too strong for me - mine was just as good without it.
I'm not a big fan of the blue cheese in the salad - it's all I could taste.
Very nice. I completely forgot about the chicken! It was still good though. I used basil/sun-dried tomato feta instead of blue cheese. A nice combination of flavors. Thanks, Bill!
Simple, delicious. I made my own ranch dressing and added some cucumber because I love it, but otherwise I made it according to the recipe. Will definitely make again and again.
What a great salad, I used low fat ranch style dressing, with French bread it's a real good meal.
Great recipe but iceberg has very little nutritional value. Throw in some romaine or other greens.
Perfect Cobb salad! Though my preference is for butter or red leaf lettuce over iceberg.
Use the sweetened Baslamic vinaigrette and it's great
I used turkey bacon to make extra healthy. It was a beautiful tasty salad. Thanks for the recipe.
This salad was delicious, but the lettuce definitely needs the toppings. It makes a great lunch, although there is quite a bit of prep.
Delicious. I used green leaf lettuce instead of iceberg.
Awesome salad!. I've had cobb salad at restaurants and from my local deli and always love it. Decided to try to make it today for lunch because I didn't want to have the expense of buying it already madeand I had most of the ingredients at home. This was soooo good! WE loved it and ate it for lunch and dinner. I did make some adjustments to fit my taste and budget. I added shredded carrots that I had on hand and used some cucumbers I had on hand. I omitted the green onions. I only used 4 slices of bacon and since I didn't have blue cheese crumbles I mixed half blue cheese dressing and Marie's ranch dressing together and drizzled over the top. We added italian breaded chicken strips on the top. This salad gets 5+++++ stars!!!!!
This salad has a great blend of all different types. I leave out the blue cheese crumbles and add ranch as a dressing. This has been perfect for road trips in which my family tries to avoid the fast food temptations. Great healthy alternative!
This is an awesome salad as is, but I had to mess with it....lol. I used Bacon and Blue Cheese dressing found in the produce isle. WOW. My husband loved it, I loved it and our guests did too. My husbanc hates blue cheese.....I haven't made him love it, but he loved this salad.
great recipe, healthy and filling! One way to get my family to eat Avocados!
Excellent!
Delicious!!!
This salad was wonderful! But 3 cups of green onions... really? I thought that was a bit much, so I reduced it to 1 cup. I also added romaine to the iceburg. Will definitely make again and again.
BEST SALAD IN THE UNIVERSE!
i love cobb salad. you can substitute fresh spinach for the iceberg lettuce if you're looking for more nutritional value (since iceberg is mostly water). the spinach has more vitamins and tastes better. bleu cheese dressing is my favorite, but you can cut tons of calories if you use a little balsamic vinegar instead of creamy dressings.
I Love A Salad!! This salad is great. You can also add your favorites if you like. Not sure if that will not make it a Cobb Salad or not, olives, peppers, mushrooms and on and on. I choose Romain lettuce with a vinegarette dressing,my lettuce and dressing of choice. Good to eat and good for you. Eat up!
Excellent, even my 4yr old wanted seconds!!!
I love cobb salads and this was superb! Makes a great main course during the hot summer months.
What is this thing about ranch and iceburg? Who cares? It's salad. And this one is fabulous. I actually used spinach and green leaf lettuce bc my hubby is allergic to iceburg. It was great. Thanks!
Even my 4-year-old loved it!
