Cobb Salad

This Cobb salad has some of my favorite ingredients: chicken, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, and avocado.

By Bill

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Divide shredded lettuce among individual plates.

  • Evenly divide and arrange chicken, eggs, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado and green onions in a row on top of the lettuce.

  • Drizzle with your favorite dressing and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 179.1mg; sodium 915.2mg. Full Nutrition
