Waldorf Salad with Yogurt
This is a classic recipe for a Waldorf Salad.
I liked the recipe however it was a little too 'onion-y' for me. Next time I will put only a little onion in instead.Read More
this is good. i gave 3 stars because the original recipe included onions which i don't like in my waldorf salad. so, it's a personal taste thing. but it really is a good recipe. also, this says 4 serving, it's more like 14! made a huge amount. i like more dressing so i increased the dressing amount. and, i always add marshmallows to mine.Read More
I wasn't paying attention and accidentally bought some watercress at the grocery store. I did an ingredient search and came up with this recipe, which I had everything on hand for. I've heard of waldorf salad but never tried it, so I was a little sceptical about combining spices and chives with yogurt, mayo, fruit, and this new green leafy thing. Boy am I glad I did! We followed the recipe exactly and it came out GREAT! I'll be buying watercress on purpose from now on just to make this recipe.
Made this for my family on Thanksgiving. Very good.
This recipes was best the second day. The juices really settled and melded together in a way that made it pop! Will make again.
Unfortunately, watercress is not available in my community but I substituted with mixed greens. Best Waldorf Salad I've ever had, dressing was a great finish and capped a flavorful treat. Only change I'll make is to add create a thicker dressing but with the same taste.
Flawless recipe - delicious, nutritious & VERY crunchy!!
I hadn't had Waldorf Salad since I was a kid and what wonderful memories this salad brought back. It was just like I remembered!
This was good. I didn't think it was too oniony at all.
This also goes great with craisins or mini marshmallows!
Here is Cape Town I could not fathom where to find Celery Seeds other than a nursery and their seeds where "treated". So CLEARLY weren't going to use those. So I made the recipe without it and it was still deeeelish!
excellent. definitely recommend.
I don't strictly follow this recipe, but it's a great base to start with. I like to experiment with adding all sorts of different ingredients, but the watercress and the celery seeds are always a must. They are what takes this recipe from decent to great.
The watercress fit beautifully into this wonderful salad. I didn't have any apple juice on hand, so subbed some orange juice and added a touch sugar to balance. I also used one sweet apple and one tart only. The salad looked elegant on the plates and delicious. I think this should be called "Waldorf Watercress Salad" so people can see the special ingredient when just browsing. But anyway a lovely dish. Thank-you
I placed this over spring mix salad. Delicious!
Very good. Added apple cider vinegar in place of apple juice (didn't have any) but it made it a little too acidic. Next time I'll leave it out. Thanks!
I leave out the onions and use whipped cream instead of yogurt.
Yup, had this at family gatherings fairly often when I was a kid so decided to make it for the big family BBQ last weekend. Onions omitted (picky eaters), no celery seed, watercress unavailable and only had pecans on hand (smashing flavor!) and also toasted up some pumpkin seeds for an extra bit of crunch. A big hit! First salad to vanish from the table. A real keeper, this one.
Turned out great! Was a perfect side to a ham dinner. I didn’t put the grapes in until I was ready to serve. Didn’t get watery at all....would make it again!
