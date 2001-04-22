Waldorf Salad with Yogurt

This is a classic recipe for a Waldorf Salad.

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • In a large bowl, combine the apples and lemon juice. Add the grapes, celery, and green onions; toss.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, apple juice and celery seeds. Spoon over the apple mixture, and toss gently.

  • Wash the watercress, and dry thoroughly. Arrange greens on individual salad plates. Mound the apple mixture on top, and sprinkle with the walnuts.

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 3.6mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
