Octoberfest German Potato Salad

This is an outstanding German potato salad! Even my picky teenager (who will NOT eat regular potato salad) eats this and asks for more. The only big change I made was to use a bit of dried dill in it for another layer of flavor. I did use red potatoes (which don't turn to mush when you boil them), and dehydrated minced onion for convenience. For those who are afraid to use the 2 teaspoons of salt listed, trust me - the potato salad NEEDS it. The people I know who have tried this recipe and didn't like it are the ones who wouldn't use the full amount of salt. It *does not* turn out salty (the potatoes absorb all of that wonderful flavor if you pour the dressing on while potatoes are still hot). Aside from the above mentioned tweaks, the recipe is perfect as originally written. This one is in my regular recipe rotation. Thanks so much!