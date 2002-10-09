Octoberfest German Potato Salad

This creamy German potato salad is wonderful served with Bratwurst and sauerkraut!

Recipe by Judy Blum Ryan

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl. Add onions.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, oil, sugar, parsley, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Gently stir in the potatoes and onion. Let stand for 1 hour before serving to enhance flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 768.4mg. Full Nutrition
