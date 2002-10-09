Octoberfest German Potato Salad
This creamy German potato salad is wonderful served with Bratwurst and sauerkraut!
This creamy German potato salad is wonderful served with Bratwurst and sauerkraut!
This is a great recipe, one handed down through many generations. My version is it a bit different as I add some dry mustard to dressing (make sure you mix your mayo, oil and vinegar well...this helps keep the coating adhered to the potatoes) then I add in a chopped hard boil egg. Also, if you quarter your potatoes, boil them till done (not mushy though) cool them a bit, the skins come off easily and you can cut them into bit size chunks. The flavor of the potato is better if you cook them with the skins on.Read More
Too much vinegar! Perhaps this dish needed more mayonnaise, but I don't know. Aside from the vinegar the potatoes were rather bland. It sure wasn't what I was expecting. I tried it hot and I tried it cold. I will have to look somewhere else on the net for a better recipe. I give it 3.5 with lots of room to improve.Read More
This is a great recipe, one handed down through many generations. My version is it a bit different as I add some dry mustard to dressing (make sure you mix your mayo, oil and vinegar well...this helps keep the coating adhered to the potatoes) then I add in a chopped hard boil egg. Also, if you quarter your potatoes, boil them till done (not mushy though) cool them a bit, the skins come off easily and you can cut them into bit size chunks. The flavor of the potato is better if you cook them with the skins on.
I served this at an Oktoberfest party recently and the crowd went wild! Even people who said they didn't like potato salad in general had to try some just from the raves everyone else was giving it! Be warned though, I nibbled on it just after making it - before it had time to sit for 24 hours - and I thought it would be horrible. I even went out and bought store-brand deli potato salad thinking I couldn't serve this at my party. It was amazing the difference some time in the fridge made!! Once the flavors had a chance to combine, this was the best potato salad I have had in a long time - I will definitely be making it again!
I prepared this for about 40 guests at my annual Octoberfest party and it was a big success.
I rarely have success with Potato Salad, but I followed this exactly and everyone LOVED it. It's easy and a keeper!!! The only potatoes I had were red. Did not peel-sliced them about 1/8" thick, added potatoes to boiling water and cooked for about 15 min. They came out just right for the salad. Update: Since the first time I made this recipe I cannot tell you how many times I've made it since - everyone loves it and keeps requesting me to make it.
This was a really good recipe. I used quartered red potatoes and it came out great. Definitely better the 2nd day...the vinegar aftertaste goes away completely after it sits in the fridge overnight.
I was looking for the Austrian potato salad I loved during my year in Austria. After several disasterous attempts with other recipes, I found this one and gave it a try. Though it didn't look or taste much like Austrian potato salad, it tasted WONDERFUL. I wanted to keep the whole bowl to myself! I used Miracle Whip instead of mayonnaise, which seemed to give it an added zing.
I'm German and this is authentic. Thanks for this.
This one is a keeper. Once you've tried it you'll make it over & over again! I scaled this recipe down for 2 & it turned out great. I also added a handful of Bacos, which gave it a little more zip
Thank you so very much for this wonderful recipe. It is easy, and very pleasing to my whole family. In fact my son that doesn't even cook, asked how to do this, and he is able to make this one come out every time. It is perfect and one of my favorite's. A+ You can leave the potato skins on as well, it gives it a nice looks as well....
Too much vinegar! Perhaps this dish needed more mayonnaise, but I don't know. Aside from the vinegar the potatoes were rather bland. It sure wasn't what I was expecting. I tried it hot and I tried it cold. I will have to look somewhere else on the net for a better recipe. I give it 3.5 with lots of room to improve.
This recipe is delicious! It really reminds me of one o the potato salads I had while living in Germany! (FYI potato salad to Germans is like Chili to Americans - every Region/Family/BUndesland has their own special recipe and they are all delicious!) I substituted honey dijon mustard for the sugar in the recipe. This change gave the sauce an extra tang and a faint caramel color. Guten Appetit!
I made this for an Oktoberfest party, and my friend from Germany raved that it was the first time he'd had "German Potato Salad" in America that actually tasted like his grandmother's. He vetoed the "gentle stirring" and mashed it like a dervish, claiming that was how it was supposed to be -- so if yours comes out more like mashed potatoes than salad, just tell your guests you're being extremely authentic.
This recipe is very good and authentic! A couple hints though...German potato salad is supposed to be a little tangy, so just be cognizant that it won't be sweet. Use good mayo, cheap stuff can really ruin a good recipe! Lastly, I let mine sit for two days in the fridge (I made it ahead of time for a party)...the flavor just got better everyday, let yours sit for at least a day, it makes a huge difference.
We really loved this recipe. I made a few minor changes. I used 2T Balsamic Vin. (and subtracted it from the Cider Vin.) and sauted the onions instead of adding them raw. I used several kinds of small potatoes which made the salad even better. I would pour the dressing over the potatoes instead of adding the potatoes to the dressing. We added the potato salad to mixed greens and made a meal of them. I think you'll be really pleased with this one.
LOVED IT ~ JUST PREPPED THIS FOR MEMORIAL DAY LUNCH. I USED RED POTATOES & LEFT THE SKIN ON FOR MORE COLOR & USED A YELLOW ONION. I ALTERED NOTHING ELSE. GREAT TASTE, VINEGAR AMOUNT WAS PERFECT TO ME, NOT TOO SWEET, NOT TOO SOUR =) A DEFINITE PLAN TO MAKE THIS IN THE NEAR FUTURE!
This recipe is really good served with sauerkraut. Just watch how long you cook the potatoes. The first time I cooked this dish, I cooked the potatoes the full 15 minutes and the potatoes turned to mush.
This is an outstanding German potato salad! Even my picky teenager (who will NOT eat regular potato salad) eats this and asks for more. The only big change I made was to use a bit of dried dill in it for another layer of flavor. I did use red potatoes (which don't turn to mush when you boil them), and dehydrated minced onion for convenience. For those who are afraid to use the 2 teaspoons of salt listed, trust me - the potato salad NEEDS it. The people I know who have tried this recipe and didn't like it are the ones who wouldn't use the full amount of salt. It *does not* turn out salty (the potatoes absorb all of that wonderful flavor if you pour the dressing on while potatoes are still hot). Aside from the above mentioned tweaks, the recipe is perfect as originally written. This one is in my regular recipe rotation. Thanks so much!
I have made it twice and it was a big hit each time. Everyone asked for the recipe. Don't try to skip a step like I did the first time. You need to wisk together the mayo and vinegar well before you add to the potatoes. Otherwise it doesn't blend well.
This was perfect for Oktoberfest. I've made it as the recipe states and it is great, but next time around I added my own flavor as usual. I felt bacon was in order for this recipe. so after cooking up the bacon, I sauteed the onion in the bacon grease. I did drain off the grease from the onions before adding, and then when making the dressing I reduced the oil by a TBLS or so. Everyone raved. Great with brats! Make the night before to really let all the flavors marry. TIP: Pour the dressing on the warm potatos and carefylly toss. Use red potatoes and dont peel just slice, it adds a nice color.
This recipe was great... it's a keeper!
Really great recipe. It tastes just like my Great-grandma used to make, and she was from Germany. The only change I made was using lime or lemon juice instead of vinegar since that is what she always did whenever she had the option. Doing this makes it taste more like a gourmet version.
This is a great recipe! It definitely needs the time as directed to have the flavors meld, otherwise it will not taste as well. I always get rave reviews whenever I make this.
I was disapointed with this recipe. By all the rave reviews I thought it would be great. It tasted like pure vinegar and that was it. I definately won't be making this again.
This is by far the best potato salad I've ever had. It is even better if you make it the day before you serve, give all the flavors time to blend! Excellent recipe... definate keeper!
This is really, really good! I gently sauteed the onions (just for the kids sake). Don't change a thing. I'll be making this a lot!
This is NOT a german style potato salad. I did not care for this recipe.
This recipe is awesome! Not like a regular German Potato Salad but better! I did add two chopped hard-cooked eggs to the potatoes and onions before adding the dressing and I added 1/2 tsp dried mustard to the dressing. You have to whip the dressing a little with a whisk to make it creamy and then add it. It is a very good recipe...thanks!
The recipe longs for more mayonnaise and less vinegar. Anyway it has nothing to do with Oktoberfest. I southern Germany potatoe salad is always made with oil and vinegar and never with mayonnaise. The varieties with mayo are only found in the northern parts of aou country.
This salad was delicious. I made for my friends and they loved it. Thank you
This was my first attempt at making potato salad. I followed everything exactly and it was a disaster. I cooked the potatoes for 15 minutes, which ended up being way to long. In the end, I had lumpy mashed potatoes with a wierd vinegary flavor. I took it to 3 different gatherings and no one would eat it. Embarrassing! Thanks anyway though.
The only German Potato Salad I will eat. Eveyone loved it and had seconds. Ran out quick! Am making it again for Mother's Day. Highly reccommend.
Recipe was so easy and delicious. I am German and have tasted a lot of different potato salads. This is definietly one of my favorites!
We loved this recipe! Will definitely make it again.
Tastes just like in Munich! I would go a little lighter on the mayo and a little heavier on the vinegar just for appearances sake but the taste is 100%
What a wonderful recipe! This one is worth keeping potatoes on hand for. I substituted one teaspoon of regular salt with celery salt, added a handful of bacon bits and I can't even let it sit for the recommended hour before sneaking bites.
It bothers me when people rate a recipe but they changed it so much it's not even close to the original. So, before I say what I did, making this as is will be very good and you'll probably love it. I used red wine vin instead b/c I didn't have cider vin, added a tsp of spicy mustard to the sauce and added 2 boiled eggs and a couple of stalks of finely diced celerey for crunch, and it's killer. I am AWFUL at making potato salad, so I was pretty impressed. I also boiled the potatoes in their skins. I liked that idea. It's actually quicker & easlier to peel them that way.
This potato salad was the hit of my Oktoberfest party. SEVERAL people said it was the best they'd ever had!
Nice change from common potato salad and a good choice if you don't have or don't like cooked eggs.
My roommates both raved about this- and they don't like conventional potato salad.
This was the best potato salad I have ever made. I took another reviewers advice and used red potatos without peeling and added a half a cup of bacos. Then longer it sits the tastier it gets...two thumbs up!
Everyone loved this! I used just a smidge less vinegar but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
I really like this stuff. When I made it, I didn't use all of the cider vinegar called for, and it was great. Don't know what it is like with all of the vinegar, tho. I am, however, convinced that none of the other kids in college like or are willing to try any form of potato salad. Everyone who tried it said they liked it, except for one guy who gagged and promptly went to the WC to spit it out.
I have made this recipe three times -- and each was wonderful! First, I followed the recipe exactly. The second time, I added a T of mustard. The third, some grated horseradish. This is the perfect side dish for sausages! Thanks, luvs2bake!!
Made this one for the family, said it was OK, but would rather have the other German potato salad than this one.
This was okay but not a favorite for us.
Terrific potato salad. My husband,German, thinks it is the best ever. I like American potato salad but thought I'd give this a try for him. It is a hit with friends as well. Perfect. Thank you for this recipe.
I love this potato salad. Perfect just the way it is.
Very tasty recipe. Definitely will make it again.
I tried this at a party and the next day I HAD to make some for myself. It is delicious. I know some people don't like warm potato salad but this is the only way I would ever want to eat it. I added some caramelized onions to this and it turned out great. It is a little bit vinegary but you can just use less of it. Fresh cracked pepper is great with this dish as well.
My husband is German & loved this potato salad! Asked for me to save the recipe so we can have it again. Did add a couple extra potatoes to balance out the cider vinegar. YUMMY!
Doubled the recipe and turned out well- except for the fact that it was too vinegary- even after I only added 2/3 cup of apple cider vinegar. Next time, I will use much less.
It had a nice vinegar taste, but it was liquidy. Is that how it's supposed to be?
Wasn't sure how this would turn out but it was great! My husband is picky when it comes to any type of Potato Salad but he said this would be great to make again!!
Great authentic recipe! I boil my red skin potatoes in vegetable broth and it adds more flavor to the salad. I make the salad one day before and let it chill in the fridge. That really enhances the flavor!
This wasnt at all what I think of when I think of German Potato salad..It was rather bland and I didn't like the mayo base. Noone in my family ate much of it.
We decided to do our own Oktoberfest at home and I made this potato salad. It was very easy and a big hit with the family. After reading several reviews I went with the suggestions to make it ahead and put it in the fridge the night before. The only change I made to the recipe was I omitted the dried parsley (didn't have it on hand) and substituted dried dill. The dressing seemed like too much when I poured it on but after sitting overnight it was perfect. Not too soggy, not too dry. It went perfectly with the sausage and sauerkraut. Will make this again.
I leave the skin on the potatoes and just add diced celery and crumbled bacon and sometimes chopped hard-boiled eggs. I've made this recipe several times. Everyone loves it! My brother-in-law who never gets up to get seconds always gets seconds of this delicious Potato salad.
This was quite good! I took the advice of other reviews and reduced the vinegar by a little; I "tasted" the result every few hours and definitely found that it mellows out over time. By day two, the balance of flavors was just right. I had no dried parsley, so I used a tablespoon of tarragon and was very happy with the result. I'd definitely make this again on (or the day before!) a hot summer day.
this was a great recipe. i smashed my potatoes instead of slicing. also i halved the recipe as well since there's only two at my dinner table. i would prefer a less vinegar flavor, but that's a personal thing. my husband, who eats vinegar on all veggies, thought it was was excellent.
This is one of the best potato salads I have made. It definately reminds me of my early years in Germany.
This recipe is fantastic, but here are 2 quick fixes that make it perfect... Use 1/4 vinegar, instead of 1/2 cup and add an extra tbsp. or two of sugar. ^_^ Cheers!
This was a hit at our oktoberfest party.it was easy to make and the flavor was great.the only thing i added was a 1/2 pound bacon right befor serving
This is so yummy! And lighter than 'typical' potato salads. I've had many compliments and requests for the recipe!
Great with cucumbers
This is an excellent recipe, I modified it slightly by adding 8 slices of crumbled bacon, used fresh parsley instead of dried parsley, red skin potatoes, and vidalia onions. Superb flavor changes as it cools and the onions become more pronounced, excellent with BBQ ribs. Recommended!
I enjoyed this potato salad but I will tweak it a bit as I found it too liquidy. I think by cutting the vinegar a bit it will help.
Tasted a lot like what I had in Bavaria.
yummmm This was a sinch to make and possibly the best potatoe salad ever! I cant wait to serve it tonight. I didnt have quit the amounts above was a little short on mircale whip so I used half mayo half whip and was short on the vinegar, but it was still amazing. Thank you for this recipe.
I made this for an Oktoberfest last year. Everyone really liked the flavor. I definitely plan to make this again.
Loved this! So much so that I made it 2 nights in a row! Used just slightly less vinegar than called for and maybe a little more onion, otherwise made as directed. My new favorite grilling side dish!
I made it using 1/2 the vinegar. Added dried dill, chopped onion and celery, salt and pepper. I have eaten half of it already! It has mellowed as the day wears on. The dressing seemed very soupy but the potatoes must soak it up. I had refrigerated the boiled potatoes overnight, so I heated them up in the microwave,chopped them up and then added the dressing. I also added 2 chopped hard boiled eggs.
I made this recipe to share but plans fell through. My Sweetheart and I enjoyed this one alot!
Guests all loved it! Made and hour before and let it sit out on the table. Smelled scarily vinegary in the beginning but after it blended together tasted great.
We served this with German Rouladen and it was an excellent side dish. Next time I might use a little less vinegar so it's not quite so powerful.
Excellent German Potato Salad - a keeper. We did cut back on the vinegar to 1/4 c. based on other reviews. We also added 6 slices of cooked, crumbled bacon, and two chopped hard boiled eggs. We served it with Vienna Schnitzel, found here, and sauerkraut.
Excellent dish! I didn't have parsley on hand so I substituted it with some rosemary and thyme. It turned out great! The cider vinegar gives it a wonderful flavor. Will make this again and again.
This is the best, my whole family loves this Potato Salad. I was a hit the first time out.
This was wonderful. I ran out of regular vinegar so I used 1/4 cup of balsalmic and then I ran out of sugar, so I used splenda. I also didn't peel the potatoes to increase the fiber content of the dish. Delicious result!
Excellent...the quintessential vinegary german potato salad. We just love it!
This recipe was great! I added a few things: 6 strips of chopped bacon, one tablespoon of dijon mustard, and I substituted red onion for the regular white. I will definitely make it again!
This was a good potato salad, but the vinegar flavor went beyond "zing" to "tart." A little too much for me to really love it.
My new favorite potato salad! It's wonderfully tangy, and the onion really makes it so flavorful. I love vinegar based salad mixes and dressings and crave them often. This potato salad really satisfies that craving.
very good. Next time I will chop the onion very fine and use a little less onion so as not to have the "oniony bite"
This was a very good recipe that I had to tweak a bit as I was trying to recreate my Mom's potato salad. I at first did not add the sugar but this resulted in a too tangy taste so I mixed up a couple of tblsp mayo with the 2 tblsp of white sugar and stirred that in. Perfect----I also added sour cream and did not use the oil---seemed like overkill with the mayo, and Mom never used oil in hers. Topped with fresh chopped parsley. Next time I will add some celery and red onion for a bit more kick.
Very good recipe. The salad has a really nice flavor. Added some hard boiled eggs to it, but other than that didn't change a thing. Good recipe.
Excellent recipe. I used a combination of red and russet potatoes with sweet onion. I kept all of the ratios the same. Just what I was looking for!
This is the best potato salad (outside of restaurants) that I have ever had...homemade. I agree with all other reviewers that the amount of vinegar is too strong, so I also cut back and used white vinegar instead of cider. I made this recipe for my co-workers and everyone wanted the recipe, it was that good. My husband also really liked it which told me sooooo much. Definitely a keeper and a recipe to make over and over again.
I have looking for a german potato salad recipe for years. we had a family friend from germany i loved her german potato salad when i was a kid. she has since past away and i have always tryed to find a recipe as good as she made. This recipe was very close and just as wonderful as her's. I added bacon to the recipe & some of the drippings. A great recipe I will be making this again!!!
I found my potatos were over cooked but even mashed the flavor was excellent. I will try this again with red potatos. Someone said they stay together better. Its even better the next day.
This potato salad was very good, but I'd call it an all American potato salad, not German. Both of my parents are from Germany and we make it with bacon, some of the bacon fat, onions and vinegar. We did love it though!
awesome recipe!!! Of course i altered it a tiny bit to suit my taste, and it turned out fabulous!!!
I don't particularly like 'real German' potato salad. I made this for Oktoberfest and it was a hit. All my Austrian friends and family loved it.
i adore this!!! I'm always looking for quick, yummy recipes to try since i love packing lunch for my husband. and i really want to keep mixing it up.. i made this for him together with Hungarian sausage and beer soaked caramelized onions... he loved the combination! didn't have parsley so i used chives instead... still awesome. this recipe is definitely a keeper! thank you for this!!!!
I pour the vinegar over the warm potatoes and let them cool absorbing the vinegar before adding mayo, chopped onions, chopped celery, hard boiled eggs, little dijon mustard and some dill relish. Then refrigerate till cool. Sort of a mix between German and Southern!
great and simple...i substituted 1T. dried Basil for the Parsley because I didn't have any. Tastes great! Thanks!
Not bad, but being German, I have to say it does not live up to German Potato salad
Awesome. Reminds me of the store-bought version in Germany (this is a compliment), which I didn't think I could copy! Now, I can make my favourite store-bought at home. And it's so easy. I like to heat the chopped onion and dressing in the microwave and pour this warm dressing over cooled potatoes. Less chance of turning to mush.
This is a wonderful, easy potato salad recipe. Wanted something a little easier than mom's & grandma's. I did add celery & chopped chives. I may add sliced radishes & diced baby gerkins the next time. I tried this the first time with just white vinegar that was ok, but the second time I used a good cider vingegar and it doesn't have the bite it did before. I didn't peel & slice my potatoes first. I boiled the potatoes in their skins and then the skin just peels away. An old trick of my moms. I used white potatoes. I'll be making this one a lot.
I am giving this recipe 5 Stars, because it's pretty good. However, it is not the kind of potato salad served in Bavaria. Bavarians don't use majonaise, at all, in their potato salad.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections