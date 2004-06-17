German Potato Salad
This is a really good hot potato salad that my mother used to make for us. You can vary the amount of vinegar and sugar to change the taste around.
Recipe Summary
This satisfying German potato salad features buttery potatoes, crispy bacon, and a homemade bacon vinaigrette. What more could you ask for in a crowd-pleasing side dish?
Nicole's Top German Potato Salad Tips
"Very few ingredients deliver a burst of flavor," culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom) says about this simple German potato salad recipe. Here are a few of Nicole's top tips and tricks:
· Use gold potatoes, as they hold their shape throughout the cooking process (unlike starchy russets). Red potatoes will also work well.
· Drain the bacon on paper towels, but don't get rid of the fat in the pan! The drippings will serve as the meaty, rich, flavorful base for your vinaigrette.
· The white wine vinegar adds the irresistible tanginess you know and love. It also helps lift the brown bacon bits off the bottom of the pan — and that's where all the flavor is.
· For a fully German-inspired meal, try serving this potato salad with bratwurst (check out our collection of bratwurst recipes for tasty inspiration).
German Potato Salad Storage
Allow your leftovers to cool before storage to slow bacteria growth. Store the German potato salad in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"This is a delicious side dish," raves Alex Dickel. "I get requests for it all the time. The vinegar and sugar create a great contrast to the salty bacon and crisp green onions. Definitely a favorite of mine."
"Just Like Grandma used to make," according to MEG1014. "I used more bacon cause I love that stuff!!! Easy to make and even good cold the next day!
"I loved this recipe," says Samantha S. "I have been going to a lot of BBQs this past year, and this potato salad has always been a hit. I don't normally have green onions on hand, so I have been substituting red onions instead. It tastes delicious!"
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams