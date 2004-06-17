This is a good, but American-style German potato salad. The kind my German grandmother used to make also had caraway seeds and some powdered mustard. There were ALWAYS caraway or celery seeds in hers. There are other optional delights which can be included that wouldn't offend my grandma's sense of propriety one bit. After frying the bacon (not quite crisp), adding onions (maybe some chopped celery), cook till onion is yellow, then throw in celery seeds and/or caraway seeds, simmer till fragrant. A roux is made by adding cornstarch or flour to the mixture, using the bacon drippings for fat (adding butter if needed). When the flour bubbles, add the mixture of vinegar, sugar, S&P, maybe some garlic and/or dry horseradish. These are pre-mixed, then added to the roux - cook till it thickens. (You can add water or chicken broth to increase the quantity.) The best recipes are those which have a GENEROUS amount of sauce - and BACON! I pre-mince my bacon before frying because it isn't always cooperative when I try to crumble it. It should not have mushy spuds, but they MUST be very thoroughly cooked. So I cook them in the skin - usually in a steamer, but boiling works. Red potatoes are the VERY traditional standard, but I've found ordinary spuds will work, especially thoroughly cooked in their skins. I can't always get the red ones. They're preferred because of the slightly "waxy" texture, but plain skin-steamed potatoes will be somewhat that way. When cooled, I strip