Pea Salad II

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe many times. I am not a cheese fan so I eliminate the cheese and I add dill to it. GREAT quick and easy salad to have for a quick bite or to take to carry in's

Rating: 5 stars Oh my so good and easy! My husband loved this and proclaimed it to be his favorite pasta salad. I ran out of ranch dressing (I doubled the pasta) and mixed miracle whip white vinegar and sugar as a dressing stretch. Used pickle relish as a sub for the cut up pickles and no celery. Will make again with celery and maybe red onion. Thanks Amanda

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic salad!! Didn't have any celery so chopped up a med. red bell pepper for crunch added sliced black olives & served it on a bed of Romaine lettuce. So good there were no leftovers. I will make this again soon!!!! Thanks for the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Pretty good and a nice colorful addition to a dinner!

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this salad. Good flavor.

Rating: 2 stars I always keep on open mind to trying a new "twist" on various recipes and often in delighted with the results but I did not really care for this - maybe the sweetness and the ranch blend just wasn't appealing to me....and others took it the same way I took it to a family gathering a came home with a bowl full.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Took it to a potluck at work. Everyone liked it. None left to take home.

Rating: 3 stars I made this recipe for a potluck and it was an OK dish.