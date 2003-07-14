Pea Salad II

Rating: 4.52 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a colorful and creamy pasta salad with sweet peas and pickles.

By Amanda Wehling

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Whisk together the salad dressing, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, eggs, peas, green onion, pickles, celery and cheese. Pour dressing over salad; mix well and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 304.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (30)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Caren
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
I have made this recipe many times. I am not a cheese fan so I eliminate the cheese and I add dill to it. GREAT quick and easy salad to have for a quick bite or to take to carry in's Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

Teresa Chaffee
Rating: 2 stars
09/26/2005
I always keep on open mind to trying a new "twist" on various recipes and often in delighted with the results but I did not really care for this - maybe the sweetness and the ranch blend just wasn't appealing to me....and others took it the same way I took it to a family gathering a came home with a bowl full. Read More
Helpful
(11)
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Caren
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
I have made this recipe many times. I am not a cheese fan so I eliminate the cheese and I add dill to it. GREAT quick and easy salad to have for a quick bite or to take to carry in's Read More
Helpful
(25)
mn78
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2005
Oh my so good and easy! My husband loved this and proclaimed it to be his favorite pasta salad. I ran out of ranch dressing (I doubled the pasta) and mixed miracle whip white vinegar and sugar as a dressing stretch. Used pickle relish as a sub for the cut up pickles and no celery. Will make again with celery and maybe red onion. Thanks Amanda Read More
Helpful
(22)
Merlie-Werlie
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2005
Fantastic salad!! Didn't have any celery so chopped up a med. red bell pepper for crunch added sliced black olives & served it on a bed of Romaine lettuce. So good there were no leftovers. I will make this again soon!!!! Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
Tricia
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
Pretty good and a nice colorful addition to a dinner! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Amanda Dattilio
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
I enjoyed this salad. Good flavor. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Teresa Chaffee
Rating: 2 stars
09/26/2005
I always keep on open mind to trying a new "twist" on various recipes and often in delighted with the results but I did not really care for this - maybe the sweetness and the ranch blend just wasn't appealing to me....and others took it the same way I took it to a family gathering a came home with a bowl full. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
VALERIELOU
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2004
Delicious! Took it to a potluck at work. Everyone liked it. None left to take home. Read More
Helpful
(9)
TSANGLIN
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2004
I made this recipe for a potluck and it was an OK dish. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Steve Whiting
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2006
This seemed really dry with only 1/4 cup of dressing so doubled that still seemed dry so also added 1/4 cup mayo. It was okay but rather bland for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022