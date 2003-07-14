Pea Salad II
Servings Per Recipe: 7
Calories: 239.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.3g 23 %
carbohydrates: 20.8g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 5.5g
fat: 12.4g 19 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 99mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 1328.2IU 27 %
niacin equivalents: 4.1mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 9.4mg 16 %
folate: 79.7mcg 20 %
calcium: 156.8mg 16 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 29mg 10 %
potassium: 201.9mg 6 %
sodium: 304.5mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 29 %
calories from fat: 111.4
