Potato Salad Dressing II

This was ok. It does not taste good unless you toss it with the potatoes and chill overnight. Otherwise all you taste is sugar. I did add some chopped fresh parsley for color. Be careful of the eggs scrambling on you turn the heat to LOW and stir constantly.

This turned out a little thick for a potato salad dressing, so the next time I would add more water or vinegar to thin out when I'm cooking the egg mixture. For our tastes, it was a bit sweet, so I would start by reducing the sugar by half and then add more if needed.

This is how my mother made hers she passed away almost 7 years ago and although I had an idea of how she made it I wasn't completely sure about how much of what. I made it today and used this recipe and tweaked it with things that I remember my mother doing. I used mayonnaise Miracle Whip is sweet so the amount of sugar recommended worked well for me. Also my mother didn't use flour her thickening was the eggs so I used 3 eggs instead of 2. I didn't use water I used condensed milk that makes it a little richer. Also I used apple cider vinegar and just a splash of sweet pickle brine. Mine turned out perfect it's a nice light yellow and has a creamy pudding like consistency. It may not be as good as my mother's (no one cooked like her) but it's pretty darn good.