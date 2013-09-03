Potato Salad Dressing II
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 74.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 11.2g 4 %
sugars: 10.4g
fat: 2.9g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
cholesterol: 26.4mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 38.3IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 4.8mcg 1 %
calcium: 4.4mg
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.3mg 1 %
potassium: 10.5mg
sodium: 73.5mg 3 %
calories from fat: 26.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
