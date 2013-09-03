Potato Salad Dressing II

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This adds zip to your spud salad. A nice change from the usual mayonnaise dressing. Makes enough for 4 pounds of potatoes.

By ANTLALA

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine mustard, flour, butter, eggs, sugar, water and vinegar. Cook over medium heat stirring often until mixture becomes thick and smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Combine dressing mixture with creamy salad dressing, mix well. Fold into cooked potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 73.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2013
This turned out a little thick for a potato salad dressing, so the next time I would add more water or vinegar to thin out when I'm cooking the egg mixture. For our tastes, it was a bit sweet, so I would start by reducing the sugar by half and then add more if needed. Read More
(3)

Most helpful critical review

amydoll
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2006
This was ok. It does not taste good unless you toss it with the potatoes and chill overnight. Otherwise all you taste is sugar. I did add some chopped fresh parsley for color. Be careful of the eggs scrambling on you turn the heat to LOW and stir constantly. Read More
(6)
Twilight
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2016
This is how my mother made hers she passed away almost 7 years ago and although I had an idea of how she made it I wasn't completely sure about how much of what. I made it today and used this recipe and tweaked it with things that I remember my mother doing. I used mayonnaise Miracle Whip is sweet so the amount of sugar recommended worked well for me. Also my mother didn't use flour her thickening was the eggs so I used 3 eggs instead of 2. I didn't use water I used condensed milk that makes it a little richer. Also I used apple cider vinegar and just a splash of sweet pickle brine. Mine turned out perfect it's a nice light yellow and has a creamy pudding like consistency. It may not be as good as my mother's (no one cooked like her) but it's pretty darn good. Read More
