Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.

By J Diamond

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a very large bowl, mix together the sugar, peanut butter, butter, water, vanilla and eggs until smooth. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter. Mix in the oats and raisins, then carefully stir in the cereal. Drop 1/2 cupfuls of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets, spacing cookies about 4 inches apart. Flatten cookies to 1 inch thick.

  • Bake for 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are lightly browned at the edges. Let stand on the cookie sheets for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store at room temperature. I like to put each cookie into a sandwich bag which makes them easy to grab on the way out the door.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 262.3mg. Full Nutrition
