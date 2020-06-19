Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

After reading all of the reviews, this is how I changed the cookie recipe so it was healthier and more moist. I halved the recipe! Used 1/2 C sugar and 1/2 C Truvia brown sugar, 1/4 C almond milk vs water,

1/2 C All Purpose flour and 1/2 C plus 2 Tbsp whole wheat flour, soaked raisins before adding to the dough, added 1/2 C chopped walnuts and 1 container of snack sized unsweetened applesauce. I used my mixer to throughly beat the dough so cheerios were really broken up (I had honey nut cheerios on hand). I made an error taking a stick of butter and popping it in the mircowave for 20 secords. I thought it'd be room temp but was rather melty! OOPS! So, in order to not have a spread out mess on my cookie sheets, I popped the bowl in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to chill the mixture. I dropped cookies by 1/4 C and slightly flattened with floured fingers. Baked for 11 minutes. Resulted in a moister cookie, no crumbles. Yielded 18 cookies. Next time, I will use mashed banana in place of the peanut butter.