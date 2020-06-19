Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
I made these for a brunch that included 8 moms and 19 kids -all I can say is that I came home without a crumb. I did save a few at home and my husband LOVED them!! I loved that I could make such a big cookie and the middle actually baked through. I have a few recommendations: I used rice crispies and chocolate chips, use 1/3 cup scoop (made 32 cookies), put them far apart on the baking sheet because they do spread and finally...let them cool on the tray for the full 5 minutes. As a cookie lover I was overcome by temptation and got a few off the sheet too soon and they fell apart. Be patient and wait it out :) Thanks for the recipe...I will definately be making again!Read More
What a disappointment these cookies were.... dry and literally fell apart in crumbs. Don't think they made the cut. Sorry!Read More
I have to say this seems like a great cookie recipe but I don't know why it is categorized as a "breakfast cookie." people, you should not think that this is healthier than a DONUT!! It's a COOKIE! :) Just a friendly reminder from the nutrition police...
WOW! These are great for a healthy snack or breakfast. I changed the all purpose flour to whole wheat flour to make this a much healthier option. You can NOT taste the difference.
A great way to get rid of cereal you're just plain sick of eating with milk on it and a nice change from the usual egg sandwich to go in the morning. Definitely better eaten cold than warm out of the oven. I cut the recipe in half and used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. I used skim milk instead of water and used a crispy cinnamon toast cereal. These baked up in no time. You can pretty much use any type of cereal and add whatever you want to make them as healthy or more cookie-like as you want depending on who you're cooking for.
These were awesome! I made them for us before we went camping. The only thing that I would change is the cereal. I made them a 2nd time using Grape Nuts Trail Mix Crunch and omitted the rasins..Lots better!
i live in a boys house and we get food donations that always consist of too much peanut butter and cheerios that we can't eat! so this recipe is perfect for that and it turned out well! i omitted the raisins, doubled the recipe and upped the cheerio cups from 12 to 14 (an entire large box). these have just enough peanut butter flavor but aren't as overpowering as peanut butter cookies. one warning though; 1/2 cup size is LARGE, even for 17 year old boys. i'd cut the size down to 1/3 to even 1/4 cup sizes and tell people to take two instead. Love this though and highly recommend!
Excellent! Aside from switching the cheerios to rice crispies (family preference) I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I will definitely be making them again. I may try adding a few different things next time; nuts, flax, coconut and maybe cinnamon. UPDATE: Just made these again and used rice crispie, all bran, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chopped almonds and raisins and turned out fantastic.
These are great! Highly recommend them for an on-the-go breakfast. Here's what I do and they come out perfect every time: I use my mixer on the batter for about 20 seconds before adding the flour, oats and cereal. I've used lots of different cereals, like Captain Crunch, Frosted Flakes, and Cocoa Pebbles. If you use Cheerios, you need to crush them and then the cookies don't turn out dry. I've found that using 3 cups of Rice Krispies and 3 cups of any other cereal works really well and the cookies are just right. (The higher fiber cereals need to be crushed though.) And I add 1/2 bag of milk chocolate chips and leave out the raisins. Thanks for this recipe! It's a family favorite!
These were soooo good! I am often running right on schedule in the mornings, and it will be so handy to have these cookies (that are nutritious) to grab on my way. I substituted Rice Crispies for the Cheerios, and used half the raisins suggested, mainly due to family preference. This will be much better than a doughnut or other unhealthy option. Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly only cutting it in half. I also made the cookies 1/4 cup each. The thing we did not like about them was the cheerios became these sort of hard nubs to bite into....not sure I'd make these again. The idea is a good one for a quick out the door breakfast but....
Way too sweet! These drew me in for interesting use of ingredients; you had better really like peanut butter because the flavor is dominate. I used the medium Pampered Chef scoop (about two tablespoons) and put six per pan - any more would have been too much. There's no way I would want to serve the larger cookie - I'm not sure how the middle would get done. That being said, they'll do, but I will never make them again. They make WAY too many (and with the cereal, you can't freeze the batter...) and have too much sugar (I would call them a dessert cookie, not a breakfast cookie).
I just tried these cookies tonight and my kids were going nuts over them!! "can I lick the bowl mum? how about the spoon?" "they smell scrum-diddly-umptious! can we eat them now mum?" I let them have a half of one each and I think I'll be getting begged for them again!! lol Anyway... I used choc chips instead of rasins and I used half oat rings and half rice crispies! fabulous result!! delish!!! Also - next time I'm going to swap 1/2 a cup of butter for 1/2 a cup of honey...
These were great! I did make a couple of changes and followed another reviewer's suggestion of halving the recipe. They still turned out pretty big and made a little over 2 dozen! I did not use peanut butter, but added about a tablespoon of maple syrup. I used 1/3 cup oats and 1/3 cup crushed up honey nut cheerios. I also sprinkled the tops with a cinnamon/sugar mixture before baking. They turned out very tasty. Next time I am going to add rice crispies and choc chips.
These turned out really good! Everyone who tried them really enjoyed them :) I made them exactly as the recipe states but I made 60 regular sized cookies instead of 24 giant ones
These cookies are so fun to make & very forgiving. I call them "clean out my pantry cookies" because I get out my large glass measuring bowl and just start dumping in the dregs of all my cereals, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, etc. until I hit the 6 cup line. They’re different every time I make them! For the “base” of the cookies I do substitute in 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Also, if your cookies are flat or spreading too much, try adding 1/3 cup of wheat germ or oat bran to the mixture; you can also substitute non-hydrogenated vegetable shortening for up to half of the butter. (Shortening holds its shape better.) And although I agree that these aren’t exactly healthy for breakfast, they sure are better than average for a cookie!
My husband is always looking for a big snack, perfect. My auntie taught me to always soak my raisens in warm water for moist anything. Dry raisens will take the moist out of anything and make it dry.
I thought these were really good. I didn't expect an delicious dainty cookie, but something a bit heartier, and that's what it is. I made some improvements (IMHO) I really don't think these are a healthy breakfast, but maybe a good afternoon snack. Plus my kids refuse to eat most cereal right now so I used some up. I halved the recipe and then halved the butter. I used 1/2 white, 1/2 brn sugar and a bit of maple syrup. Used milk instead of water. I used a cranberry, raisin mixture for about 1/4 cup, just under 1/4 cup of sunflower seeds, and 1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips. I also used 2/3rd rice crispies and 1/3 cheerios. I understand what some say about the cheerios. They get a little hard, while the rice crispies really seem to add something, along with the chocolate chips. I love the PB taste too. We used natural PB so a lot of taste came through. Made them 1/2 size, cooked 10 min and left them a bit undercooked. Kids loved them!
Total score! These are great! I subbed 1/2 whole wheat flour, used rice krispies in place of cheerios (they don't get as hard after baking), and threw in a handful of dried cranberries with the raisins. I also used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. SO good! Next time, I'm going to try using 1/2 butter and 1/2 apple sauce, just so I don't feel so guilty eating them. But my little boys love them. They are perfectly healthy for kids, sure there's sugar, but these are healthier than many pancakes, especially if you sub whole wheat flour. I'll be making these again and again. One tip: don't make them too small, and don't flatten them too much, just a little. They stay thicker and moister this way. Store them in plastic baggies too with a tiny piece of bread in the bag, it keeps the cookies moist.
Made smaller and baked or 10 minutes
We keep these in the freezer for a quick snack or breakfast. They are good at room temp but they taste amazing frozen! We keep raisen and choc chip versions of it on hand. Thank you for this great recipe!
I didn't see this as a breakfast cookie, other than it has cereal in it, which I left out. I felt the cookie wouldn't be as yummy with cereal in it. I halved the recipe, used "Just Peanuts" natural peanut butter, and dark chocolate chunks. I scooped the batter onto a cookie sheet and didn't bother flattening them out. They did that own their own. I found these cookies to be delicious and would definitely make them again!
Good. Especially right out of the oven. I used mini chocolate chips instead of raisins. Freeze well, just warm them up a bit before eating them. Great with a cup of coffee or juice. Thanks.
Oddly crunchy & bland. I expected more based on the reviews.
This are absolutely DELICIOUS!!! I've made several batches, each with little differences every time. My son really likes the Rice Krispies & Chocolate Chip version, and my husband prefers the GrapeNut without raisons that someone mentionned on here. Although, I do agree, "Breakfast" is a bad word for it...but they make excellent snacks.
These were good. I made a few changes...I reduced sugar to 1 cup, added 1/4 cup honey, 2 tbl ground flax and used apple jacks instead of cheerios. I also used less raisin and added cranberry-raisin. They turned out soft and cake-like. Kids still ate them up.
I followed the suggestion from another user and skipped raisins and cheerios and added dried cranberries, almonds and white chocolate and rice krispies, and OMG were these yummy. I also made them a lot smaller. In total I think I got nearly 70 cookies. Brought them to work the next day and ppl went crazy over them. Even the woman who watched everything she eats went back for seconds, and thirds etc... Will def make again. Maybe try with other cereals and nuts.
Hugely popular with the kids. Added cinnamon to give them a little more zing.
These are awesome! I added 2 scoops of Soy Protein Isolate (25 grams of protein), used mini choc chips instead of raisins, stuck with the Cheerios, used whole wheat flour and added two tablespoons of toasted flax seeds. Yes, those are some scary ingredients but these cookies taste delicious. Behold the power of peanut butter and chocolate. Way, way better than any of those breakfast cookies at the store.
Love it, I make at night and everybody walk out in morning! No problem!
Just made these but used Mutligrain Cheerios and Cranaisns instead. Turned out great. I had to increase the bake time to 15 minutes.
great cookies for morning snacks, I used pumpkin to replace the water, still got the moisture in there with a little extra flavour, also used 1 cup WW flour, so good they will be made often here.
Fantastic - Yummy-licous!!! I would never change the Cheerios for Rice Krispies - I would however, use Banana Nut Cheerios next time! I made only two changes: I used Buttermilk INSTEAD of the water & I added 1/2 cup chopped dates IN ADDITION to the raisins - came out perfectly!!! Thanks a bunch!!!!!!!
These are good. Went together nicely. Instead of breakfast I used them for afterschool. Truly a big hit! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I was looking for a recipe to use up some cheerios that just went past the expiration date and this was a good treat. Also exchanged the raisins for chocolate chips.
Yum!!! These were delicious and I didn't feel guilty for giving them to my young kids. I cut the recipe in half, we would eat them all at once otherwise! Ended up with 24 normal sized cookies. Made with multigrain cheering and omitted the raisins. Will make over and over again!!
I really love this recipe! I have made it several times now and found that it tolerates variations really well. Like some other reviewers, I reduced the sugar by a cup and used whole wheat flour and added flax seed. I also reduced the butter to 1/4 cup and used 3/4 cup applesauce which seemed to work just fine. I like to try different cereals too. Honey Bunches of oats with Almonds goes really well with dried cranberries and white chocolate chips. Granola, cornflakes and sunflower seeds are good with semi sweet chocolate chips too.
This recipe quickly became a favorite at my house. I adapted it a little to make it a 'healthier' version. I replaced the butter with applesauce, and used Kashi puffed honey cereal instead of cheerios. They turned out awesome!
Not worth the calories. They could have been tastier.
I forgot to add in the cheerios, but they were okay. I would take them to work for a snack, I also used raisins, crasins, and choc. chips and I liked that combination.
Although I love the versatility of this recipe, it just didn't work for us. Based on several reviews, I tried a few things. I used Crispix cereal, I do not recommend this. They got hard and chewy. I added honey, applesauce, pecans, chocolate chips, no raisins, wheat germ, half all-purpose and half whole wheat flour, half white and half brown sugar, and milk instead of water. Not only are these not good warm, they need to be FULLY cooled before they really taste good. I tend to slightly under bake my cookies, but it's not recommended with these. I halved the recipe and used an ice cream scoop that is less than 1/2 cup and still ended up with a lot of cookies. Don't think I'll be making these again.
I made these this morning with my 3 year old. I made them with all the original ingredients except I halved the recipe and instead of using 1/2 cup measuring scoops I used 1/3 cup. Since I have smaller kids I thought that would be a better size for them and they're still pretty big. I think next time I'll try a different cereal. The cheerios are good, but when you bake them the ones that are on the top of the cookies dry out and get a little hard.
I made these for my boyfriend and his friend to take camping. My boyfriend said he only got one because his friend hid the rest so he could eat them all! Changes I made: used banana nut cherrios, only 1tbl of vanilla, and only used 1/3 cup scoops (I did heap them a bit though). I didn't flatten them too much either. The ones I kept for myself were still chewy and delicious a week later. Definitely going to make these again this week!
wonderful! so versitile! i used nutella in place of peanut butter, omitted raisins and added leftover butterscotch chips and choc. chips, they were delightful! we love making these cookies with all our odds and ends of stuff. next time i'm hoping to use lucky charms...yum!
These are excellent breakfast cookies! I followed the recipe but used almond butter instead of peanut butter and dried currants instead of raisins. they taste great.
These are pretty good, though I'm not sure what makes them any different from "buffalo chips"- a cookie w/cereal in. I used 3 cu honey nut cheerios, 3 cu grape nuts, sub'd choc. chips for the raisins, sub'd vanilla almond milk for the water and used pb w/flax seeds. They turned out tasty! not as big as hoped, but whatever. They are a little dry. Next time I think I'll add more seeds (flax, sunflower, etc) and maybe craisins or currants.
These were pretty good! My kids enjoyed them and I like that they are slightly healthier than a regular old cookie. Not sure it's breakfast worthy though. I took some of the advice from the other reviews and made some changes. First I cut the recipe in half since it made a lot, I used Rice Krispies instead of the O's, used half white and half brown sugar and used whole wheat flour. I also made them "smaller" by using 1/4 cup instead but they were still pretty big. We ate them a few hours after making and they were definitely tasty! The only thing I will say though is that after a couple days they were tasting like they were getting stale and that could be because of the cereal.
Bwhahaha... these are the perfect undercover cookie ever! I almost feel guilty when my husband sneaks one extra before we leave for work in the mornings! A few changes I made was whole wheat flour, subbed 1 cup brown sugar for white, added some cinnamon/nutmeg, omitted the "cereal rings" and made them with dried cranberries rather than raisins. Next time I'll try them with reduced butter and add in some applesauce or a banana...
i have to admit, i had my doubts about this cookie. i love cereal and i love cookies, but mixing them together didn't sound that great. However, these cookies are AWESOME. They are breakfast cookies! Not like a cookie, not like a bowl of cereal, not even like a granola bar: these cookies belong in a category all their own. Fabulous!
WAAaay too much sugar... I subbed Slpenda Brown Sugar mix (1cup)& added some ground flax meal...cut the butter to 1/4 cup & added a small serving size of applesauce & cinnamon to taste
Turned out delicious! I used cranberries and dried cherries! I also used Cinnamon Life cereral and Quaker oatmeal squares with brown sugar...this added a lot of flavor but probably didn't need as much sugar. In my next batch I will try wheat flour, less sugar and butter, and nuts, seeds, or some other healthy options as this tasted like any yummy dessert cookie....probably not the best for breakfast.
Like many reviewers, I changed the cereal type, but these cookies are awesome! They stay soft, even after a couple of days, and they are perfect for early morning because they're not too sweet. Add a glass of cold milk or a cup of coffee and you're good to go!
Yummy! I made these and added some cinnamon because it adds a little more. I substituted granola and raisin bran cereals instead of cheerios and they are great! I used a tablespoon to make each cookie so they weren't too big and cooked for 10-11 minutes. Upon having them for a week, don't make them too big or you won't want to eat them - very filling.
A great use for extra cereal. Unfortunately we do not eat cereal, so I went out and purchased a box. Everyone loved the taste, I just can't make them very often due to the cost.
I will definitely make these again since I get so much cereal and peanut butter with WIC. I added chocolate chips instead of raisins and substituted half the flour for whole wheat and half the sugar for brown sugar, and used milk instead of water. I also used 5 cups of Cheerios instead of 6 because it looked like too much at the time. Although now I see 6 cups would have worked just fine. They definitely need to cool before eating, otherwise they don't hold their shape. Great recipe and they bake all the way through without being raw in the middle no matter what size you make them!
I made this recipe without raisins, but no other changes. When the cookies were hot, right out of the oven, they were ok. But, after they cooled, they crumbled and fell apart. That's fine for at home, but not good for travel. We took these on a camping trip and tried them for breakfast on the morning after I made them. My kids did not like them. The cheerios had become hard to chew and the cookie tasted stale. I am disappointed.
Great cookies! I used 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 the butter and added apple sauce, wholewheat flour, mixed Cheerio's and Rice Krispies, no salt as there's enough, for me, in the peanut butter. I was eating the batter between batches. My girlfriends are going to love these at our breakfast meeting.
These are GREAT!!! I made them according to the recipe the first time and my family loved them. The second time, to make them healthier, I subbed bananas for the peanut butter and Kashi Go Lean (has protein and fiber). I pulsed the cereal so it wouldn't be too coarse. I also (I know this negates some of the "healthier") subbed milk chocolate chips for the raisins. What can I tell you?! My family will eat it faster with chocolate chips :) This is a winner no matter how you tweak it!
They are not at all good warm and they are better but just ok room temperature. I used trader joe's cheerios and they were chewy and not so good in the cookie.
These cookied were great!! I have been trying to find something healthy for my soon to be 5 year old to take for breakfast with her on the bus (she gets on at 7am this fall). The kids and husband loved them! I too used puffed rice cereal as I had no oat rings in the house. I also used 1 Cup of applesauce in place of the 1 Cup of butter and I used 1/2 Cup white sugar and 1/2 Cup of Splenda instead of the full 1 Cup called for. They turned out great! I only got 15 cookies though so I guess next time I'll try to make them a bit smaller. Over all very nice cookie and a great breakfast for hungry kids.
These are outstanding! Chewy & crispy at the same time! I omitted the raisins and oat cereal. Instead used 2 Cups dried blueberries and 6 Cups of the generic version of chocolate pebbles. I cannot say enough about them. YUM
Turned out great. I used rice krispies and chocolate chips. Kids gobbled them up. Will definitely be making these for our summer camping trips.
I substituted 1 C. of greek yogurt for the butter, and used brown sugar instead - cutting it in half to 1 C. I only had 4 cups of Cheerios so I threw in some granola, chopped pecans, chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, and ground flax meal. REALLY important to take them out of the oven as they just turn brown and let them sit a while longer on the cookie sheet. True, like one other commenter said, they have about the same calorie count as a donut BUT you can stuff a lot of healthy ingredients inside. Nice for a breakfast on the run.
For being healthy, these cookies are awesome. My dad loved them! i changed a lot though to make them even more of a healthy treat. i only used one cup of sugar, reduced fat peanut butter, 1/4 cup olive oil and 3/4 cup fat free sour cream for the butter, 1 1/4 cup whole wheat flour, 1 cup white flour, and instead of cheerios i used Kashi Go Lean Crunch. Fantastic treat with lots of fiber and protein! Yum!
I couldn't find my raisins (I know they are here somewhere but I didn't want to search too long!) so I subbed dried cranberries instead. I also used All Bran instead of the cheerios (don't know where those are either). The All Bran adds a lot more fiber to these, and goes well with the rest of the ingredients. You can definitely taste the peanut butter, and these are pretty filling. I put 3 cookies on each cookie sheet and used my trigger ice cream scoop to make large cookies. The only other thing I'd prefer would be to make this a bit less cookie like in terms of ingredients, so maybe I'll try less sugar and use applesauce instead of butter next time. However, easy to make and pretty good. Thanks for the recipe!
Take ALL of the sugar out. Between the peanut butter and the raisins there is no need at all for sugar. Still, just okay. Not anything I would make again.
I just finished making these. Hubby and daughter love them ! I don't like the cheerios in them , they came out too chewy, I'll change that the next time,but I did use more rolled oats, cranberries and I crushed some leftover bran flakes...The larger ones I baked first are crumbling, so I made the rest a lot smaller and they came out fine !!!! I like that I can use what is available in my pantry :) Hubby just came in as I type this asking to have another one :) Also, I re- hydrated both the raisins and the cranberries in boiling water for 5 mins and then used the liquid in place of water...
LOVE these! I think they are probably named because they use breakfast cereal - not because they are super healthy and good for breakfast (although I eat one very morning before my bus route). I used whole wheat flour and I added slivered almonds and coconut this time. And they don't make my tummy hurt like regular cookies. wondering how to make them healthier. less sugar and butter? Add honey? ohhhhhhh so many possibilities!
I added 1/2 c each of raisins chocolate chips and nuts. Top them off with turbinado sugar for extra crunch then bake. These were a hit when we camped recently. I got special accolades from the chipmunks who broke into the cookie bag!
My family begs for these. I make them for breakfast but honestly, my kids eat them all day long. I use wheat flour. I also substitute chocolate chips for the raisons and use Honey Nut Cheerios.
I made some substitutions. Half white and brown sugar, home ground whole wheat flour, walnuts, dark chocolate grain sweetened chips and a combination of rice cereal, crushed corn flakes and bunches of oats besides the oatmeal and then wondered if they would stick together long enough to get them on the baking sheet. I used an ice cream scoop measuring 1/3 cup and then wet my fingers and shaped the cookies, to my surprise they did not need the four inches between because they didn't spread that much baking so I only left two inches between and got nine cookies on my sheet. I followed instructions and allowed them the full five minutes to cool on sheet and never had them fall apart on me. They are slightly moist and chewy cookies and everyone has liked them so far. I will make these again using different cereals and extras.
These are great in the morning or anytime. If for breakfast they fill you up until lunch! Wonderful
These fell apart and did not taste very good. Sorry, will not make again.
Easy to make..hubs liked them but one kid spit hers out. the cereal give it a weird chunky texture. not sure I will make again but keeping the recipe just in case.
Half of the recipe was better for our family of four. We used rice krispies as the add in cereal so these would be more aptly named Peanut Butter Krispies. Definitely pairs well with a cold glass of milk.
My ENTIRE family loved these. Even the non cookie/non snackers couldnt get enough.
Great cookie, not a cookie that you would eat 5 of and not realize it, they take time to enjoy.
I would give this recipe 5 stars if the cereal was not added. I didn't care for the cheerios. Maybe rice krispies would be better.
I bake cookies frequently and consider myself somewhat of a cookie expert. This recipe did not turn out well for me. First of all, measuring them out in 1/2 cup size makes them way too big. I mean, I realize it's a "jumbo" cookie but they were literally the size of large saucers. Second, they stuck to the pan. When I attempted to scrape them off, they fell apart. The first 2 pans went into the trash. After that, I added a little flour to the remaining dough (even though the cookie was already too cakey for my tastes, but needed something to hold them together), measured them out in 1/4c. size and greased the pans. They came out better that time but my kids don't care for them at all. I will not be making these again.
i didnt change anything. the cheerios made these hard to eat. and by the second day they were rock hard. and i had to throw them away. i might try this again using a differnt cereal.
Very dry and no flavor!
Interesting texture in these cookies. The cereal becomes kind of chewie within the cookie. I split my dough and tried one half with cheerios and raisins, then rice crispies and chocolate chips in the other. I think we prefer the rice crispies, makes the chewie bits more evenly spread, not big chunks like the cheerios. I also made them 1/4 cup in size. Makes a great sized cookie.
As a cookie yes. If you make 24 each one would have 4 teaspoon of added sugar plus the sugar in the Cheerios. And with 1 cup of butter that is 2 teaspoons of fat plus the fat in the peanut butter per cookie. Delicious but no way the oatmeal can make it into something healthy or nutritious.
These cookies are great! I have made them according to the recipe and have changed things up by using chocolate Cherrios and chocolate chips instead of raisins and cinnamon Cherrios with cinnamon chips. Any way they are made they are always a hit and absolutely perfect with coffee or tea in the morning.
After reading all of the reviews, this is how I changed the cookie recipe so it was healthier and more moist. I halved the recipe! Used 1/2 C sugar and 1/2 C Truvia brown sugar, 1/4 C almond milk vs water,
1/2 C All Purpose flour and 1/2 C plus 2 Tbsp whole wheat flour, soaked raisins before adding to the dough, added 1/2 C chopped walnuts and 1 container of snack sized unsweetened applesauce. I used my mixer to throughly beat the dough so cheerios were really broken up (I had honey nut cheerios on hand). I made an error taking a stick of butter and popping it in the mircowave for 20 secords. I thought it'd be room temp but was rather melty! OOPS! So, in order to not have a spread out mess on my cookie sheets, I popped the bowl in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to chill the mixture. I dropped cookies by 1/4 C and slightly flattened with floured fingers. Baked for 11 minutes. Resulted in a moister cookie, no crumbles. Yielded 18 cookies. Next time, I will use mashed banana in place of the peanut butter.
my boyfriend begs me to make these for him and his friends - they cant get enough of them!
I halved the recipe and used 2c rice krisries+ 1c grape nuts instead of the cheerios and subbed milk for the water. They are good, but don't stay together that well even though they were cooled before I moved them. Maybe I didn't make them thick enough...
These turned out great! I chose to make regular size cookies and half the recipe. Delicious! Will definitely make these again.
I made these for an exam day for my kids to take to school. They were Fantastic!!! Then I made a batche for home, and threw them in my freezer ( the ones that weren't eaten immediately). I wrapped them individually, in plastic wrap and when the kids wanted a snack on the go, they would just grab them. I used whole grain cheerio's to try add a little more of a nutritional value, and they were loved by all. Even kids they didn't like peanut butter loved them.
Perfect hearty cookie for anytime of the day! Did do the following: substituted applesauce for water, added apple pie spice, subbed freeze dried diced apples for raisins, and added cocoa nibs. Used Banana Nut Medley (Flakes and clusters) and put in the blender to crush mixed with whole chocolate Chex. Rave reviews from the family!
I used Stoned Ground Whole Wheat flour and milk instead of water......they are delicious ;) Kids LOVE them.
I’m sorry. I can’t get past the 2CUPS of sugar!! Might as well eat a candy bar. No thank you.
even with the minor changes i made, i didn't feel like this was a super-amazing cookie. my family loved them though, so i think i will continue tweaking. i used pure cane sugar instead and only used 1 cup since i used sugar frosted flakes as the cereal. i also used whole wheat flour and replaced the raisins with chocolate chips. there was too much peanut butter for my taste, so i will lessen it next time. overall though, great way to change up cereal in to-go form.
Interesting texture but not amazing. The dominant flavor is definitely peanut butter which was rather surprising. Great way to use up cereal though.
Fell apart, and wouldn't cook properly, with such a huge batch I was able to try various cooking times, and amount of batter. I substituted raisins with baking fruit pieces, which also wasn't a good idea as they turned out way too chewy. Overall didn't taste well.
Yummy! These are perfect as breakfast on the go, as well as snacks for sports times. I know my two enjoy them as a nice, power snack before hockey. I made as written, with a soaking of the raisins to make sure they were moist. I also used peanut butter and cinammon flavored O's. This is a recipe that will be made again and again!
These cookies are awesome! i did omit the raisins and cheerios. i used fruity pebbles, dried cranberries and white chocolate chips - delicious!!
These cookies are amazing!! I also substituted rice crispies for the cheerios, and they were great!! My daughter and I ate the batter almost as fast as we could bake them!!
I think these are pretty good. With dietary challenges I used half dextrose/half white sugar. I used old fashioned oats and substituted rice krispies. These can easily become gluten free but I will definitely cut the sugar in half. Dextrose is not as sweet as sugar and these cookies are still too sweet. I cannot have fruit added but 1cup of chopped pecans and 1/2cup of chocolate chips worked fine. I made them a regular cookie size and they turned out well. I will make them again.
