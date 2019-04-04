Ukrainian Dill and Garlic Pickles

This recipe was handed down to me by my mother Sofia, whose pickles were always in great demand.

Recipe by Tania D

30 mins
30 mins
40
1 gallon
40
Directions

  • Soak cucumbers in cold water overnight.

  • Sterilize a 1 gallon glass or ceramic container. Combine the water and salt in a large pot and bring to a boil. Prepare the cucumbers by trimming the ends and making a slit in the sides with a small sharp knife.

  • In the bottom of the sterile container, place several stalks of dill, half of the garlic cloves, about 10 peppercorns and a slice or two of red chile pepper. Arrange half of the cucumbers over the seasonings and then repeat the layers. When the brine comes to a boil, pour over the cucumbers to cover. Place a small plate on top of the pickles to keep them submerged. Store in a cool place.

  • Pickles will be ready in 4 to 10 days, depending on how warm it is. Once they have fermented to your liking, refrigerate until using.

For safety when canning and preserving foods, contact your local extension for guidelines in your area that will be specific to your altitude. Click here to read more about canning and preserving.

14 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1713mg. Full Nutrition
