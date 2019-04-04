Ukrainian Dill and Garlic Pickles

An authentic recipe., super easy since fermenting is alot easier than pickling methods. These are actually lacto-fermented , a process used for thousands of years.(sauerkraut, kimchi deli pickles are lacto fermented) Any "bad"bacteria gets destroyed and the good lacto bacillus takes over and safely preserves food . Google "lacto fermentation" I made a few jars of these a few weeks ago, (after 6 days I taste tested one , were excellent , then I moved jars to the fridge . I did think they were a little too garlicky, but still the best I've had.) I made 36 quarts yesterday, I added dill flowers , dill sprigs, garlic ( I only used half the garlic called for this time), a thin ring of hot red pepper, five peppercorns in each jar. I lined the jar with a small Concord grape leave , as this makes the pickles crisp , like alum would. Oak leaves work too. I would have added a slice of horseradish root instead of hot pepper but my market had none this week. If you can find dill flower heads ( easier in spring, and they dry easily) they are so pretty in the jar , but you'll still need dill spigs for taste . Again, this is a fermentation process, so be patient ! You may be tempted, to add vinegar to this brine. DONT ! It alters fermentation , allows for bad bacteria to grow, and you could ruin everything !! So NO VINEGAR. Be patient. If you want a quicker pickle, use a vinegar pickling process. Very different . RENEMBER these will not taste like pickles for several d