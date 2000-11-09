Chicken Salad I

3.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This chicken salad recipe could almost be a full meal.

Recipe by Onesky

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, chicken, peas and corn.

  • Add enough salad dressing to coat, mix well. Top with sliced tomatoes, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 790mg. Full Nutrition
