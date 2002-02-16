Mediterranean Greek Salad

This is a great salad to take to a barbeque. All ingredients are approximate, so add more or less of any ingredient depending on your own taste.

By Heather Shevlin

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, toss together the cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, 2 tablespoons reserved sun-dried tomato oil, and red onion. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 486.4mg. Full Nutrition
