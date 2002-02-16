Mediterranean Greek Salad
This is a great salad to take to a barbeque. All ingredients are approximate, so add more or less of any ingredient depending on your own taste.
Great, quick recipe, but I changed it a bit. I omitted the sun dried tomatoes, and just used olive oil, salt and freshly ground pepper for the dressing. I also chopped all ingredients for a nice texture and added fresh oregeno.Read More
This salad was okay. I thought it might be better if I made it a day before, but it turned out to be soggy.Read More
Great, quick recipe, but I changed it a bit. I omitted the sun dried tomatoes, and just used olive oil, salt and freshly ground pepper for the dressing. I also chopped all ingredients for a nice texture and added fresh oregeno.
I didn't seed my cucumbers, and I added a tablespoon of good quality balsamic vinegar just to pick it up a little. This is exactly what a Mediterranean Greed Salad should taste like.
This is absolutely the best Greek salad I've had outside of Greece! Refreshing and beautiful! Definitely use kalamata olives, though. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used just 1 Tbls. of the oil and added 1 Tbls. red wine vinegar.
This was a great base for a salad recipe, however, I found it to be a bit bland. So I added 1-2 tsp mediterranean rice seasoning, a little jamaican allspice, some cracked pepper and salt. Also a bunch of fresh torn spinach and some romaine...got rave reviews from all!!! Thanks Heather!
This is my Greek boyfriend's favorite Greek salad ever. The sundried tomatoes really make the salad. I add a little extra olive oil and some red wine vinegar (and lots of salt and pepper). This recipe can easily be made ahead, but I add the feta just before serving. Fabulous summer salad!!
Excellent recipe! I used kalamata olives instead and it was still delicious. I peeled the cucumbers, which I think takes away from the color of the salad, but I don't like the texture of the peel. I only used 1 tbs. of the sun-dried tomato oil and added 1 tbs. of red wine vinegar instead (a little more tang). Lastly, I added a bit of cumin to give it a little extra flavor. Will definitely repeat!
This was a refreshing salad, easy to make. I forgot to put in the sundried tomatoes, but it stilled turned out wonderful! My husband loved it. It did get quite a bit runny though--I actually had to drain some of the liquid before serving it.
This salad was tasty and easy to prepare. My husband ate two big bowls and we both absolutely loved it. I only put in two cucumbers instead of three but it was still delicious. If you plan to bring this to a party, it needs to be made fresh before serving. I brought leftovers today for my lunch and it was runny and soggy, still good, but will not present well.
I received high praise from my family when I made this salad. I served it with the Greek Chicken and Greek Style Potatoes (both recipes on this site).
Each section of Greece puts it's stamp on "Greek Salad." This is very close to the Island of Kos version I ate every night for more than a week. In the Kos version the addition of red wine vinegar and dried oregano gives the right complexity of flavor. Black olives have the wrong flavor for true Greek food. Use Kalamata olives instead. I usually make this up early and let the flavors "marry."
This salad is amazing. I made it for a side dish at a party we had and it was a HUGE hit :-) I used Kalamata olives instead of black, and did not use the reserved oil from the sun dried tomatoes, but rather the Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing recipe on this site. Wonderful stuff. I ended up chopping my cucumbers because I didn't have anything to slice them like in the picture. I think the ratio of all of the ingredients for the salad was perfect. This is now my go to Greek salad recipe.
This was an absolutely fabulous salad. I did use Greek black olives but found them very oily as they are packed in oil/vinegar base. Calamata or regular black olives would be better. I didn't use the sun dried tomatoes at all. I used the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" recipe from All Recipes for the dressing. Used a slice of red onion instead of onion powder, added a tablespoon of sugar and a half cup of parmesan cheese to the dressing recipe. Mixed in a blender. Wonderful. Perfect for summer.
Because this recipe leans to a Greek salad I used kalamati (?) olives instead of black olives. Made it a second time and used the black olives. They were okay but the kalamati olives definately added to the recipe.
Nice greek salad. Perfect for a hot summer evening. Tastes great even the next day. I used Kalamata olives instead of the black olives.
Great recipe. Everyone loved it !
Very delicious. I cut back on the amount of oil. I used dry sun dried tomatoes that I marinated in olive oil since that is what I had. Eat all of the salad the first day because it does not keep.
This is a great summer salad! With fresh whole wheat bread it is a complete healthy meal. The only addition I made was to add virgin olive oil and 1 tbs of balsamic vinegar.
This salad is so flavorful. I can't wait to make it again!
Great tasting salad. I like it better with red wine vinegar.
Was better after the first day but still a nice way to use up those cucumbers.
Yum. So simple yet so good!!! Immediately emailed my Mom the recipe! It turns out well even with the untasty feta cheese available in the UK. So I can only imagine how amazing it is with the real thing and fresh garden-grown veggies!
Try using fresh mozzarella instead of the feta if you will be traveling with this salad. (the feta makes it runny and milky if it sets too long.) Just pat the cheese dry and slice to bite size. I know mozzarella is not greek but it will give you the same idea.
This was so good and easy. MMMMMMMMMM.
Definitely an all time favorite in my house! You can add/delete items depending on what you have on hand and it's still great!
This salad is awesome!! No modifications needed at all. Simple and stunning! Very delicious!!
A pretty salad with a pleasant taste. Not significantly different from many other Greek salads, and missing some ingredients that might add more flavour, like oregano, lemon and garlic.
I brought this to a bbq this weekend and everyone loved it. Very easy, very delcious. Definately a keeper.
This recipe is wonderful. Made it exactly and handed out the recipe!
This is a good, simple guide. I usually add 2 heads of romaine lettuce and adjust down the amount of cucumber. Also, kalamata olives are a needed improvement over the black ones called for in the recipe. Finally, I omit the sun-dried tomatoes and oil and instead use 1-2 tbsp of olive oil and 1-2 tbsp of red wine vinegar with a pinch (or two) of cumin. Serve with warm crusty bread!
This salad was amazing!! The sun dried tomatoes and the olives were fantastic! I also added a little red wine vinegar and olive oil. Make sure you use fresh veggies it makes a big difference. This was even delicious the next day! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a very flavorful salad. I took it to a cookout and it was a hit especially with the ladies, the guys were hesitant because of the feta, but I received many compliments. Full of flavor. I did add a little salt and pepper.
I am going to make yours. It looks great. My mother taught me an easy version she learned from a cooking segment on TV. We would be less fancy not seeding or slicing thin the cucumbers and tomato was what we had; cherry, plumb, roasted, beef, it was all good. Romaine Tuna, Black or Greek Olives, Tomatoes or Roasted Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onion Olive Oil, Balsamic Vingegar, Some Water, Crushed Garlic, Salt and Pepper - Mix and chill in fridge for 1 hour or more. Gently pour dressing on Romaine, then add other ingredients on top of Romanine, gently pour dressing on these ingredients.
Way better then a plan old nasty American salad.
it's ok...I didn't have enough tomato on hand...used sun dried tomatoes that weren't packed in oil....With this I served the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" recipe from this site.
This is an excellent salad. I used fresh garden cucumbers and fresh tomatoes, I do recommend the Roma tomatoes as regular tomatoes will make it watery unless you take out all the seeds. I also pour a little extra virgin olive oil over it. I let it marinate for about 3 hours and it always disappears! One of our favorite salads.
I love this salad. The sun-dried tomatoes really set it off!
This is an excellent recipe. My wife and I have ventured into Greek food for a few years now, and I'm not going to say that invariably we've seen the inclusion on this salad with radishes, parsley, dried(or fresh) oregano or marjoram, black pepper, balsamic vinegar, a bit of lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, but definitely, we've seen these ingredients as part of the salad very frequently. I think that the addition of these ingredients, one one hand can't hurt, but on the other, they by all means, can enhance and enrich the flavor. Let's not forget that the ingredients that we're mentioning here are Mediterranean and Greek (even though such description is somewhat redundant).
SOOOO YUMMY! Only on this one necessary condition...you have to try it with Absolutely Fabulous Greek-House Dressing from this website (seriously)! The changes I made based on personal preference were: I cut back on the onion, used reduced-fat feta and the entire jar of sundried tomatoes. I can't wait to serve on my next dinner party!!!
Really like this recipe. Simple and the flavors combine so well. I used feta cheese with sun-dried tomatoes in it, in addition to the called for sun-dried tomatoes in the recipe. Will make again.
Awesome!
This was good, but nothing amazing. I highly recommend using kalamata olives rather than black... that was the best part!
This is how Greek salad is supposed to be served. Everyone really enjoyed this.
This is GREAT with some adjustments. I find that 3 cucumbers is too many; I use 2. And to make it more colorful, I peel the cucumber in stripes, leaving some of the skin on. For the dressing, I added 1/2 tsp oregano, 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp red wine vinegar, and salt & pepper to taste. It's really a light & easy salad, and very tasty! Definitely use Kalamata olives, they make a world of difference. Make it, but just make it my way. :)
LOVED IT! I used Kalamata olives and salt and pepper. I also added GREEK SEASONING from Clubhouse. Next time I will only add the feta when it's ready to to serve. Great Salad.
This is the perfect summer salad! Great for a Greek night at home or for a summer picnic. Holds up very well. And, the quantity of ingredients can be modified to your taste. I use Kalamata olives instead of the black for a little more authentic taste. My only problem is how much juice comes out of the veggies. It doesn't distort the flavor, just doesn't look very pretty. I think next time I'll try letting them drain in a colander overnight before I add the feta and oil. This is a fairly time-consuming recipe because of all the chopping, but can easily be made ahead of time.
I thought this was excellent - I love a good Greek Salad and this was one of the best I've had - even better than those served in Greece. Thanks.
Great recipe. Only missing some oregano. But otherwise awesome!
A very good Greek Salad. I loved the addition of the sun dried tomatoes. As another reviewer did, I too used Kalamata olives. A nice crunchy salad. Thanks!
This recipe is Delicious! I added some quartered artichoke hearts and leftover baked chicken and it turned out great! My husband loved it so much he asked if we could make it a weekly meal; and with it being so nutritious and healthy I say "why not?". Thank you!
Not too shabby. The oil in the sundried tomatoes I purchased was a little bland and 'muddy' tasting. I would probably replace that oil in the salad with real olive oil for a little extra tang next time. Also, some feta cheese with herbs would add a wee bit more excitement than just plain feta. Overall this is good though and is now SAVED!
This was very good and simple. I used fresh sun-dried tomatoes rather than oil-packed, so I just drizzled regular olive oil and a bit of red-wine vinegar over the salad. Next time, I'll add some fresh herbs (mint and parsley, oregano, or basil would work well).
It's a nice change from the regular lettuce-based salads we eat. Not only is it healthy, it's also very tasty and easy to make. Even my boyfriend was able to make some for himself without me having to chop anything for him. *I try to put in less tomato seeds as possible especially when I'm not using roma tomatoes 'cause it can get too watery even without the cucumber core.
Excellent and easy to make. I rolled some long cucumber slices around an olive and stuffed it with sundried tomatoes for garnish. Went really well with the Greek Garlic-Lemon Potatoes from this site and part of my Greek themed dinner. The leftovers were even better the next day!
I prefer the cucumbers diced. Easy recipe, perfect for summer.
Perfect! So simple and tasty.
I enjoyed this salad, and found myself going back for more. I used about a 1/3 cup finely chopped kalamata olives because I not really an olive fan, but I didn't mind this amount at all. Dash of pepper was good too. I plan to make this again!
Made this as a side dish but after tasting it ran to the store for a good hard salami and it became an entree. I used kalamata olives for that "bite" and used a splash of red wine vinegar. This was wonderful, full of flavor.
This was fabulous. I made it as written. It made a great side with a marinated steak. We are a family of 5 and ate on it for 2 days.
This is my favorite salad to make. It is so easy and tastes great.
This definitely makes a lot. We left out the sundried tomatoes as a personal preference and it was quite good, just as Greek salad should be. However, all that feta made the salad itself slightly salty, I think I will cut down on it next time.
Huge hit at the mediterranean themed party I catered. The whole salad disappeared!
This is the best salad recipe. It consists of all the things you love in a salad, plus I can make it for the kids and they don't have to pick around any lettuce. I used feta with cracked pepper in it for extra flavor. This salad goes great with heavy pastas. Plus every one at parties love it.
A great change of pace salad. Can also use fresh tomatoes and drizzle a little EVO over all. Season with cracked pepper and sea salt. I used less feta but it was still delicious.
Very good recipe! My whole family loved it. I do think that it needed either a little lemon juice or red wine vinegar and salt. Will try again with those changes.
This had great flavor and our guests loved it. We even ate it as a meal, by putting this on top of pita crisps.
Good Salad. I left out the olives though, since I don't like them.
This is very very good. If you want to add more of a dressing try adding a little EVOO.
Excellent!
Really tasty, but I ended up making a greek dressing to pour over it because I thought it a little bland.
Oregano, home grown, lemon juice, and 3 corn fresh cracked pepper, and this is a delight!
This salad is delicious. I added a few more sun-dried tomatoes and only used 1 cucumber. Also added a splash of balsamic vinegar..which gave it a little extra flavor.
Had this salad at my friends house today and it was fantastic!!! Going to run out to the store to buy the ingredients because I am craving it!!
We can't get enough of this salad! I slice my English cucumbers and red onion paper thin with my mandolin and let everything mingle in the fridge overnight - tossing the feta in just before serving.
The perfect summer salad! I added red wine vinegar and some olive oil as suggested by others and the result was amazing. A definite go-to dish.
This recipe was very refreshing and easy to make. I did add some spinach to it and it was great.
simple, easy, and great fresh taste. i didn't have any sun dried tomatoes, but the fresh tomatoes i thought were enough. i added salt for taste, and found that the feta adds a salty aftertaste. the onions weren't overpowerful, like i thought they would be. a great summer dish.
I really liked this recipe. I think it needs Klamata olives instead of the black olives. I would also lose the sun dried tomatoes and maybe make a quick Greek vinaigrette to put over it. I thought it was slightly bland. Otherwise a great salad!
Delicious! Simple and lovely. Will be making this often.
Love this recipe!
I can see how this could be good, but it just wasn't for me
Always a great salad for those lazy days. I did not have the sun-dried tomatoes, but it did great without. I also added some freshly made zesty garlic and herb dressing to liven the flavor.
I made this for a potluck and was hoping for some leftovers. There was none! My husband and everyone else just loved it.
Very good salad, added Best Greek dressing and left out SDT. Yummy!
Yummy & easy to make. I didn't have the sundried toms. & added the tbs of balsamic. Very good even w/o the balsamic
Always nice to see a Greek (or almost Greek) recipe! Add a sliced green bell pepper and capers and try it with oregano or finely chopped parsley. Don't forget extra virgin olive oil. After chilling, have a home baked bread to deep into the yummy juices !
I made this salad exactly as listed, except I used white onion instead of red onion because I didn't have any red onion. I thought the salad was bland and nothing and special. The recipe titled Tomato, Basil, and Feta Salad has similar ingredients, but is far more flavorful and delicious.
This was yummy. I used kalamata instead of black olives, and chopped them up into smaller pieces. I also used the dressing called "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" from allrecipes instead of theirs. Omitted the sundried tomatoes because the grocery store was out. Just goes to show you can't mess this one up by being creative.
We loved this salad, but we thought the onions were over-powering. Next time I will use less red onion. I also used garlic and herb feta and kalamata olives. A very delicious salad!
My husband and I both LOVED this salad! It was so refreshing and the flavors were just intense enough to be exciting without being overwhelming. I'm making more tonight!
Very good, fresh salad. Added a dash of olive oil and chopped fresh oregano. Sop up the oil with crusty bread!
Great salad -- colorful and refreshing. I paired it with the feta and olive meatballs from this site. Used kalamata olives...Mmmm.
Great salad!
The sun-dried tomatoes I had were not in oil, so I had to make a dressing. I just mixed some olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper for the dressing. I enjoyed this a lot as an alternative to a lettuce based salad. Next time I will try half black olives and half kalamata olives. This would also be good with a little orzo mixed in.
Maybe I got bad Sundried tomatoes, but I could not stand this recpie.
Excellent. Excellent. I loved it! This recipe is a super easy one and it tastes delicious. One change I will make...out with the black olives - their good, but I will definitely try a mix of Mediterranean/Greek olives - stronger flavor. I didn't have roma tomatoes on hand (and neither did the grocery store thanks to the tomato crisis), so I used grape tomatoes and halved them. I also added a tad of salt/pepper. I prepped the whole salad ahead of time- minus the oil, covered, and refrigerated. It was nice and crisp. I added the oil right before serving.
Very good. I served this with Souvlaki.
I was wondering if you could possibly add chicken to this? Because I am making this recipe for school, and want to know if it would be good or not before I go for it.
this was horrible!! I love greek food, but there was no flavor in this dish - i will not make this again.
