Cranberry Salad I
This is my absolute favorite holiday recipe. Even people that don't like cranberries can't get enough of this! It's even great frozen.
I made this using pineapple tidbits drained, 2 cups of red seedless grapes, halved, and l large red delicious apple, peeled and cut into chunks. This is really a wonderful 'salad' and is so pretty for the holiday meals. I took this to a Church supper and people raved...Read More
I made this using pineapple tidbits drained, 2 cups of red seedless grapes, halved, and l large red delicious apple, peeled and cut into chunks. This is really a wonderful 'salad' and is so pretty for the holiday meals. I took this to a Church supper and people raved...
What a tasty holiday recipe! I cut the recipe in half based on other people's comments and it worked out perfectly. Half of the recipe fed a group of 12, but then this family isn't big on "fluff" salads either. Tastes and looks great!
this is a great recipe. My mother made this but there was a little differece in it. I make it and add 2 small boxes of rasberry jello which is made seperate like on the box. When it is jelled and ready, mix with other ingredients and I don't put the marshmellows. The marshmellows can be add if you want them.
I served ths with Christmas dinner and it was a hit with the women of the family. I modified the recipe a bit: substituted Splenda for sugar, omitted the nuts, and substituted Cool Whip Lite for the whipping cream.
This salad rocks!!! Because my fiance doesn't like fruit, I haven't had an opportunity to make this until now. :-( I bought a bag of fresh cranberries a couple of weeks ago, intending to make my "ever-famous" homemade relish for Turkey Day. At 11 PM on Wednesday night (ikes!), I didn't have the energy to stand over a hot stove to watch cranberries "pop," but was still craving something cranberry-ish, so I decided to give this a try. I made a few modifications, basically because of what I had on hand and to accommodate my diabetic friend and mother-in-law "to be." I halved (most) everything, using only 1 (12 oz.) bag of cranberries, 1/2 c. sugar substitute, a entire 20 oz. can of UNSWEETENED crushed pineapple, 1/4 c. chopped walnuts, an 8 oz. tub of light Cool-whip and 2 c. marshmallows (which is equivalent to 7 oz. worth). I also added a chopped (unpeeled) Granny Smith apple for a little crunch. In order for this to turn out with excellent results, I do have a few tips. First, FREEZE, then THAW your cranberries. They will be plumper, juicier and the brightest, most beautiful popping red color! Also, if you decide to add an apple as I did, dip the cut pieces into your pineapple juice (rather than waste it). The acidity of the juice will prevent them from browning (exactly as lemon juice would). Thanks for sharing, Micki! This was a hit with everyone and will most definitely be a repeat in my kitchen. :)
This is a very good side dish, almost like a fluffy ambrosia (we've nicknamed it "Fluff de Cranberry"). Took it to Thanksgiving dinner and most people had it with dessert, so I wouldn't say it replaces cranberry sauce at the dinner table. It's a pretty pink color but the marshmallows make it more of a kid-friendly dish (not a bad thing). To make it a little more elegant, I might try eliminating them, adding more sugar, then serving in wine glasses with a mint sprig.
This has been a holiday mainstay in my family for years and years. I don't particularly like cranberries in any form, however, this is really good. Our recipe does call for a chopped up apple or two. We always look forward to it at Turkey time!!
This is a wonderful salad. I added an extra half a cup of sugar, and it had just the right sweetness to compliment the tang of the cranberries. Beware, it makes about three yummy quarts. It's very rich. Thank you!
this recipe is wonderful, my only suggestion to others would be to make sure that the pecan pieces are the same size as the cranberries. every one loved it even my three year old. its great
The best cranberry salad we've ever tasted. Thanks.
I've tried Cranberry Salad 1 and Christmas Cranberry Salad as written, then I experimented to our liking.I wound up using 2 1lb pkgs cranberry, 2 cups sugar, about 3/4 of 20 oz can crushed pineapple,and no marshmallows-everything else the same. This was still sweet, but the sugar and pineapple didnt overpower the cranberry flavor. This is so good, definitely give it a try.
This was not one we cared for. The kids refused to more than taste it. I was the only one who ate any of it but it was mainly just so it would go to waste. I only made a half batch. I really liked the marshmallows in it, but it is a salad that sould be eaten soon after preparation. Doesn't stay well in the fridge. Thanks anyway,
I added another cup of sugar, and a tub of whipped cream- and it still was awful and WAY too much of a tart cranberry taste. We've been making jokes about it ever since. And I like cranberries!
wonderful! a different flavor and everybody that has tried it likes it. this is a keeper.
This salad is great! All of the ingredients compliment eachother perfectly. I usually make this salad around the holidays, it is easier to get fresh cranberries at that time. I have had family members request I make this for get togehters. It does make alot, but that is not a problem since any leftovers are happily eaten. This has definitely become a holiday favorite!
My whole family loved it. My husband said that it was even better than the cranberry salad his mother made when he was a kid
I add the drained pineapple with the sugar and cranberries and then add the marshmallows and let this sit overnight. Also, I do not add the whipped cream until right before serving this dish. Cool Whip is also good to use in place of whipped cream if you're trying to watch the fat grams. This is beautiful served in a crystal bowl.
We loved it !!!!!
This was really good! It was even better after sitting an extra day in the refrigerator. I added extra sugar. This makes a lot of salad!
Very good, very simple and the kids just loved it! What more could you want?? Thanks for sharing Micki!
EXCELLENT! Not too swweet - slightly tart. This is an old recipe that my mother used to make (without the nuts). It was always a big treat at the Thanksgiving table. I used this salad as a part of my family's Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for years and for other occasions also. It was always a big hit and became a favorite of my son when he was a little boy. He still loves it and when he comes home with his family for the holidays he always requests that I double the recipe so that he can take home the leftovers.
Even sitting overnight with the sugar, I thought it was a little tart and the flavors didn't seem to blend as well as I had hoped. It also made a TON of salad. I should have cut it in half for sure. Otherwise, very pretty salad...
This salad is absolutely wonderful!!! The taste wonderfully explodes in your mouth. I love this so much, it is quick, simple and easy.
Just wanted to warn others that when eating a cranberry salad, you must be careful not to eat or drink anything that is sweeter. I remember drinking sweetened iced tea with my mom's version of this salad (Cranberry Fluff Salad) and the salad tasting extremely bitter. I imagine that is why at least one reviewer thought that adding extra sugar did not help.
I have used this recipe for many occasions including holidays and baby showers. It is excellent and I am often asked for the recipe. I keep loosing track of my copy so I was glad to find it on the site. Thanks!
Really yummy. The recipe made enough for an army! I will half the recipe next time. It will definitely become part of our tradition.
This is a very tasty recipe. I don't have a food processor, so I chopped the cranberries by hand (with an old-fashioned kind of implement). That took a while, but it was fun. I did a trial run before the holidays with this recipe. Got rave reviews from my family and was asked to make it for Thanksgiving.
This is a recipe I have used for years . My 13 yr old son watch for fresh cranberries in the store ,so he can make a per-holiday batch. Very festive and yummy .
WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE ABOUT THIS ONE...
I've been searching for a recipe very similar to this and am happy I finally found this one! It's wonderful!! (Had to try it out before the family reunion & will serve it with pride!)
NICE FOR THE HOLIDAYS
This salad is wonderfull!!!! Everyone wanted the recipe. I used cool whip instead of whipping cream. Thanks for such a easy and good recipe
This recipe was a big hit at my Christmas potluck. It was very quick and easy to make, I plan to make again for Christmas dinner!!
I followed this recipe exactly and it was fabulous! Everyone LOVED it and ate it all up. It was so delicious. I actually froze mine and let it thaw while sitting out and it still tasted great.
This was incredible. Pretty in the dish and delicious. Highly recommended for holiday meals.
this recipe has been passed down in my family for generations. we love it. We use fresh cranberries that we have frozen, and sometimes no nuts. we also use cool whip. this dish has gone from just a christmas recipe to an all special occasions recipe. when the fresh cranberries appear in the store we always stock up so we can enjoy it through out the year. works great as cranberries store well in the freezer.
My family really enjoys this salad. I always half it, because it makes a ton. I like to add 1 chopped apple to the halved recipe. It freezes really well - my dad likes to eat it right out of the freezer.
I followed it exactly for our Thanksgiving dinner at work and it was a big hit! Not too sweet, not too tart. I did not read many reviews first, but am glad i did not double it like I was going to originally!
I don't care for cranberry sauce, but this salad is one of the best things I ever put in my mouth!Love it. Why do I wait for the holidays to make it?
This is great frozen
This was heavenly. The first time, I omitted the whipping cream on accident and the second time I used it... Both worked to be excellent dishes.
I don't know if this is the exact recipe that I got from my great aunt Jenny, can't find that one, but it sounds pretty darn close. It is my all time favorite holiday dish. My mom being a real traditionalist wouldn't make it for a summer picnic when I was young until I begged. It took her a while to forgive me for that but it was well worth it.....everybody said so!! We are making it again this Thanksgiving after a long repreive and it is sure to be a hit with the new family members.
I have loved this salad for years. I like mine with a bit more crunch, so I add some diced apples and diced celery. You can't miss with this salad. Original version or tweated.
WOW! this cranberry salad has been a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners in my family since way before I was born. It was my Grammas specialty. I was under the impression that it was her creation. Im floored but glad to see the recipe on here cause it has never been written down, and she is no longer with us so I cant call her when I need help..THANK YOU for posting this.
I make this every Thanksgiving and just love it. Great recipe and super easy to make.
I loved this recipie, only I cooked the cranberries before adding them to the salad, made it a little sweeter and easier for my kids to eat
This stuff was great. Like one person suggested, I did grind the marshamallows with the cranberries. I put the salad in a bowl to serve for Thanksgiving but the bowl wasn't quite large enough. This meant that I ate the excess right out of the mixing bowl. Yes, it was that good.
I am not a fan of cranberries, but wanted something different other than the jellied cranberries. Was so glad I had this for Thanksgiving, that I'm making it for Christmas too. I guess I didn't really read the recipe very well the first time, because I didn't let it sit for 12 hours. I added my Splenda Blend and proceeded with the rest of the recipe. I made it 2 days in advance and it came out wonderful. So this time I am going to let it sit, but maybe for 6 hours. It will be a wonderful addition to my Christmas table.
Big hit on Christmas Eve. Takes a little time, but very simple and easy to follow instructions. Enjoy!
I make this a couple of times per year but omit the marshmallows and reduce the sugar by a couple of tablespoons. It is delicious!
This salad has been on our Thanksgiving table for years-We mix it all together the night before when we are doing prep for the next day, it holds up fine...On friday we put it on turkey sandwiches as a condiment ..
I worked in Branson Missouri at the Home Cannery Restaurant this was always my favorite for their country buffet items, I could just have this for ThanksGiving !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great salad. Easy to make. We licked the bowl!
When I was growing up we called this salad 'Pink Stuff'. My aunt who brought it every year has passed on and I never got the recipe. Now I have it. I made it exactly as written except I used Cool Whip instead of heavy cream. Even so, it tasted exactly the same as I remember so maybe my aunt made the same substitution. It is great and now I will make it every year. Thank you!
I have made this every Thanksgiving since I discovered it years ago. It is always requested and my guests have also made it for their friends. Big hit every time. It was requested again this year so it's become a tradition. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I love this cranberry fluff, tangy yet sweet and fluffy!
Yumola! This is exactly how my grandmother made it! First time whipping cream till it was stiff, just had to stick it out.
100% Guaranteed Crowd Pleaser - I've made this recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas every year, for many years. I've gradually reduced to 1/3 cup of sugar and half the amount of mini marshmallows, and it's still plenty sweet. I always double the recipe - it freezes exceptionally well, although most of the time whatever I freeze comes right back out in a few days, because my family enjoys it so much.
Love Whipped Cream Cranberry Salad. The recipe I had the first time over 22 years ago was this recipe, except it had 1 cup of English walnuts instead of pecans and it had one up to two Delicious apples (chopped)added after you took the cranberry sugar mixture out of the fridge. I always make grind the cranberries, mix with sugar and sit over night. The next morning I assemble the rest of the salad. Definitely have to use real cream although one year I was dieting and used Lite Cool Whip. Gave me somewhat of the flavor but not nearly as good as with real whipped cream. I also only use 3/4 cup sugar and it is plenty sweet. Can hardly wait until Thanksgiving! This is a family favorite.
Delicious! Great salad for Christmas dinner!
Seriously, It's better than pie.
Great side dish!
This recipe was terrible
My kids loved this, and I was skeptical because of the cranberries, but this was great. Will make again.
Our family has made this every year for the Thanksgiving & Christmas holidays. I forgot to bring my recipe card, so I was grateful to find it here! We've never added pineapple, and I'm definitely going to try that in my next batch.
I learned to make this working in a family owned restaurant when I was in my twenties,which was almost twenty yrs ago,the recipe is slightly different then the way I learned to make it,the recipe called for 2 cups of sugar & used walnuts instead of pecans & the cranberries was frozen & then grind & then the pineapple & sugar added & set overnight & then finished with the rest of the ingredients the next day. Anyway it became a side dish at every Thanksgiving & Christmas & my family loved it. Definitely worth a try.
I thought about cutting the sugar, but I'm really glad I didn't. I also used cool whip, just to save some calories over the whipping cream. Otherwise, I made as is, and it was delicious! Gluten-free step-mother loved it too.
Everyone loves this, even the ones who turn up their noses at the traditional cranberry sauces. The recipe I had used walnuts instead...but otherwise exactly the same! good for a few days of leftovers
