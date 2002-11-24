Cranberry Salad I

This is my absolute favorite holiday recipe. Even people that don't like cranberries can't get enough of this! It's even great frozen.

Recipe by Micki Stout

prep:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coarsely chop the cranberries in a food processor; put in a large, non-metal bowl and mix in the sugar. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.

  • Whip the cream until stiff. Add the pineapple and nuts to the cranberries, mix well. Fold in whipped cream and marshmallows; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 39.6mg. Full Nutrition
