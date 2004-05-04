The Best Chicken Salad Ever

Okay, let me first say that I was skeptical about this recipe-- especially about the puree part, since I'm used to chunky chicken salad. I also thought there wouldn't be enough dressing for the amount of chicken, but I was very wrong on both counts. I boiled the breasts for about 20 minutes to cook, and combined Miracle Whip with T. Marzetti's original slaw dressing. I added the onions and celery, then shredded the cooked breasts and added those. I didn't feel like it needed salt or pepper, so I threw everything into the food processor, chopped it up, and ended up with a baby food-type mush with a slight crunch. I put together 5 sandwiches, threw them in a cooler for a road-trip my boyfriend and I were taking, and all five were gone within an hour. They were so easy and so delicious, and I will never buy chicken salad again. I didn't even need to tweak anything! Throw away your skepticisms and try this recipe-- it's perfect as is.

Read More