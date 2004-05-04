The Best Chicken Salad Ever

This is the best chicken salad I have ever had in my life and it is so simple to make.

Recipe by Rich

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, combine the chicken, creamy salad dressing, cole slaw dressing, celery, onion, and salt and pepper. Mix until well chopped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 141.2mg. Full Nutrition
