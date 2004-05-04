The Best Chicken Salad Ever
This is the best chicken salad I have ever had in my life and it is so simple to make.
Okay, let me first say that I was skeptical about this recipe-- especially about the puree part, since I'm used to chunky chicken salad. I also thought there wouldn't be enough dressing for the amount of chicken, but I was very wrong on both counts. I boiled the breasts for about 20 minutes to cook, and combined Miracle Whip with T. Marzetti's original slaw dressing. I added the onions and celery, then shredded the cooked breasts and added those. I didn't feel like it needed salt or pepper, so I threw everything into the food processor, chopped it up, and ended up with a baby food-type mush with a slight crunch. I put together 5 sandwiches, threw them in a cooler for a road-trip my boyfriend and I were taking, and all five were gone within an hour. They were so easy and so delicious, and I will never buy chicken salad again. I didn't even need to tweak anything! Throw away your skepticisms and try this recipe-- it's perfect as is.Read More
This could have been very good, but the onion was overwhelming and I like onion! Use much less and add some walnuts or pecans and red grapes.Read More
This IS really delicious!!! I'm a big Miracle Whip fan so I liked the fact that this calls for salad dressing which is why I gave it a try. I have never tried cole slaw dressing and didn't even know they made such an item but I found it in my local shoprite. It added a wonderful flavor!! As another reviewer, I did not "puree" this in a food processor but left it chunky. Yummy recipe! Thanks!
I love this basic recipe. Do yourself a favor and make the coleslaw dressing...http://salad.allrecipes.com/AZ/ClSlwDrssing.asp, I used Vegenaise (just like mayonnaise) in place of the creamy dressing, added a 1/2 cup of cashews. I fifn't use a food processor because I think it breaks it down too much, just diced into small pieces. This can also be made into a delicious sandwich by adding bacon strips, sliced avocado and provolone or swiss cheese. We couldn't stop eating it!
This is a great easy recipe. So great in fact I made it 3 days in a row. (I liked it). Good on toast and on soft bread. Must add on to my review. I have made this so many times since I first reviewed. I use a pineapple coleslaw dressing called Jimmy's. It is awesome. I also recommend serving on croisants as well. I did that for a bridal shower. Everyone raved.
This is indeed the best chicken salad I've ever made. I served this at my son's birthday party. The kids actually ate it. Many parents have since asked for the recipe.
Excellent chicken salad...has a great texture and a sweet-tangy flavor. I've made it using low fat salad dressing and cole slaw dressing, and it's wonderful! Highly recommend!
This is very good. I used mayonaise and the coleslaw dressing. I like that I can process it to what ever consistency I like. I have made this several times and it's a keeper.
I have been playing around with my chicken salad recipe for years. So, with a bit of skepticism, I tried this recipe. All I can say is...it WORKS! Absolutely delicious! I recommend that anybody who comes across this try it just once, you'll be hooked. No changes made at all, but I think I agree with the person who said the onion was just a tad much. I think next time I make it (and there will be a next time), I'll decrease the onion a little. Superb! Update: I made this recipe again, and used 1/2 tsp onion powder as opposed to the 1/4 onion. The overpowering onion taste was gone, and the powder added just enough flavor. Hubby LOVES this!
I thought 'coleslaw dressing' a strange ingredient, but it added just the right tang. I left it chunky, as my family loves the texture. I also added chopped cashews and served on croissants. Delicious. Even my kids loved it.
Very simple and delicious. I doubled the recipe and had some quick, easy meals for the next couple days. Great with sourdough bread!
This was so easy and delicious! I made a large batch for a baby shower and everyone just loved them.
Very good recipie, I butchered a rotisserie chicken instead of two chicken breasts, mostly because I'm lazy, then I added chopped almonds/pecans and dried cranberries. Pretty much the best thing ever, never buying store bought again.
OMG I kidd you not. I had my laptop here to make sure I remembered everything... Im one of those lol... I put a bite in my mouth and I had to stop to hop on here and say OM MY DEAR GOODNESS!!! THIS IS THE BEST CHICKEN SALAD EVER! I have not added salt or pepper and used home made cole slaw dressing. This stuff is awesome. Now Im ganna go devour this!
I know this recipe was posted long ago on this site--but I started making it last year & fell in love with it. I don't even measure ingrediants anymore--just put amounts in as I see fit. I do not "puree" it all- I leave it kinda chunky (but not too) I just love the flavors and eat it in sandwiches, on top of crackers or lettuce.. Any Way Is Good : D Thanks so much for sharing (ps-you can even throw a few raisins or even pineapple pieces in for a change of pace & still it is great ! )
Great chicken salad and very easy/quick to make! I reduced the coleslaw dressing to 3 TBLS and used more celery. It doesn't make alot but that's good if your makeing a lunch for you and a few others. Would make this again Richard!
This is nice! Made it with red onions and a mix of mayo and ranch for the dressing. The chicken I grilled on the George Foreman grill before cutting it up into big chunks for the Food Processor. I doubled the dressing like many people advised and that was good advice. The only thing I'd do differently is not put the food in the processor in the order it's listed but put the vegies in first and give it a spin in the processor before putting the chicken and dressing in. This way the chunks of onions and celery will hopefully be a little more even. Note: Not a cheap dish. Chicken breast package was $9 and the store bought Hidden Valley Cole Slaw dressing was 3.89.
I was pleasantly surprised by this. So easy and very tasty. I suppose it's the salad dressing/cole slaw dressing instead of mayo made a big difference. I chopped the celery very tiny b/c I'm not a huge fan of chunks of celery - but I like the flavor it adds. This will be my standard chicken salad recipe from now on.
I made this for a family party and several people ask for the recipe. I used the food processer for some of the chicken and all of the other ingredients. I cut the remaining chicken in chunks, so the chicken salad would have more texture. Great Recipe...
This recipe has a really good taste. It was a little tangy for m so next time I wont add as much cole slaw dresing. I also added some apple pieces and grapes for more of a crunch. Like some of the others I did not put this in a processor as I like chuncky chicken salad. All in all this is a great chicken salad recipe. Thank you for sharing
This is one of the best recipes here on AR!! We loved the mildness and the texture was just perfect. I've only ever made chunky chicken salad but this is now my go-to. I didn't use Miracle Whip but just regular Kraft mayo. I used the Kraft cole slaw dressing and it added just the right (tiniest) amount of sweet that we really enjoyed. Thanks, Richard, for this great, easy little recipe.
Great chicken salad. I did not add as much cranberries.
This is amazing!!! Texture is perfect...I used Hellman's and Marzetti's cole slaw dressing.
I've tried more than a dozen different recipes for Chicken Salad, looking for one as good as sold by a local market and now thanks to you, Richard, I've found the ONE! I used 1/2 (left side + right side = 1 whole breast) of a large chicken breast from a Sam's Club rotisserie chicken and 1/4 teaspoon of Jane's Krazy Mixed-Up salt (Original) and chopped up everything by hand using my ninja knife skills. Oh, I used Miracle Whip and Marzetti's Slaw Dressing. Everything else was as you posted. This was wicked good. Thanks for posting this!
It was a good chicken salad - but definitely not the best chicken salad.
So easy! I leave out the celery and onion for personal preference. I use 2 large cans of chicken breast and mix with Miracle Whip and Marie's cole slaw dressing. Just mash everything together. Sometimes add a bit of salt or garlic salt. I keep the dressings in the fridge here at work and stock up on the canned chicken breast. I can keep it in the workroom or even in my desk. That way the ingredients are always on hand.
This is the 1st thing I have rated so far but I felt like I should give this 5 stars. I'll be having it often. My husband & 3 year old son enjoyed it as well. I didn't use a food processor. I cooked the chicken and then shredded it by hand. I added everything else after that. I just prefer mine chunky. I used Miracle Whip as the salad dressing (: I didn't add any salt & pepper, but only because I'm trying to cut back. All of the flavors went together perfectly and I didn't have to change any of the portions. I highly recommend.
This is THE chicken salad recipe I was looking for without all that extra nonsense. Simple and delicious!
WOW! I didn't believe it just like others but this is sooo yummy! I didn't measure anything just eyeballed equal parts of the sauces for my desired consistancy!
I made this for a Christmas cocktail party and it was a big hit! I used rotisserie chicken breast meat from Costco and it was perfect. Served on toasted corn cups made by cutting 3-inch rounds from corn tortillas with a biscuit cutter, brushing with olive oil and baking inside mini-muffin pans. Also great on croissants!
i didn't like this recipe. it tasted like a lot of other chicken salad but it was lacking something. i even like plain tasting chicken salad. it was a little better the next day.
Simple and delicious
All I can say is YUM! I used mayonnaise because I don't like salad dressing. Otherwise, I made exactly as the recipe states. Will make this again and again. Thank you, Richard.
Came out sweet and tangy with a great consistency. Perfect for tea sandwiches or on crackers. This chicken salad begs to be served with fruit in my opinion. I usually make a chunky salad, but preferred this, hands down. Used left over grilled chicken and added one green onion and some garlic powder. Didn't need s&p. (I didn't have coleslaw dressing so I used equal parts olive oil, red wine vinegar and sugar and emulsified it in the food processor before I added the other ingredients. Next time I will reduce the vinegar to suit my taste, but it worked, and my family loved it.)
I'm only giving this 4 stars because the title is so deceiving; it is NOT the "best chicken salad ever" and in fact, it's really not even a chicken "salad" but more of a dip or a spread. However, I did quite enjoy the flavor but was a bit disappointed in the texture. Be sure to use Miracle Whip instead of mayonnaise because it pairs so well with the cole slaw dressing.
This recipe is very good. Took suggestions made as is but added pickles and cilantro. Made finger sandwiches out of wheat bread (cuts better than white) and made "Cajun Appetizer Meatballs" off this site. Made as is. Maybe a little less on the cajun seasoning. Took both of these to my Texas Holdem Poker nite Everyone loved both Recipes. Thanks for sharing this recipe I made extra meatballs and saved and putting regular gravy over them tonite with mashed potatoes. I know that will be good also.
5 stars and true to its name. I made this for a Bridal shower and had NO leftovers. My family loves it, too. I make this with Miracle Whip and T. Mazerettis Coleslaw Dressing. I use the food processor for finger sandwiches (spreads beautifully), but I coarsly chop the chicken with a knife for a family lunch.
My package had 6 chicken breasts so I tripled the recipe, making 1 batch at a time. I followed the recipe exactly the first time, thought it had a bit too much onion for me wanted a chunkier recipe. I made the dressing only for the second batch - omitting the onion but adding a jalapeno and 3T fresh parsley then added the chicken chunks after the dressing was blended. For the third batch I made the dressing with a lesser amount of onion and added chicken chunks after blending. I tossed all three batches together and aside from having a green chicken salad (due to the parsley) it was perfect. This recipe makes a very good chicken salad that lends itself to personalizing to taste preferences. Absolutely a keeper!
Chicken salad is one of my favorite dishes ever...thus I am very picky with my recipe choices. This recipe was AWESOME!!!!! It is the perfect combination of flavors. If you are from the southeast, I recommend "Jane's crazy mixed up salt" if you can get it at your store. Adds a few more very slight spices such as garlic, oregano, etc. It was good just with regular salt though. Thanks - great find!
Wow, this is good!! I made a homemade coleslaw dressing with Miracle Whip, sugar, vinegar and vegetable oil. Then I mixed that with mayonnaise for the sauce. I added some almonds and fresh green onions from the garden. It's even good with canned chicken and I hate canned chicken! I can't stop eating it!
This was a good chicken salad recipe. It's my first try. I used a pretty strong coleslaw dressing, and that was what I tasted most, but it has a lot more potential. Next time, I'll use less dressing, or maybe a milder one.
Finally, a chicken salad recipe without fruit and nuts. I used the moist meat from a fresh rotisserie chicken for this. Instead of a food processor, I hand-chopped the chicken, onions, and celery so it would have a chunkier texture. Our local Piggly Wiggly deli makes a fantastic chicken salad, and they told me it was made with slaw dressing and Miracle Whip, but I didn't know the proportions. THIS is the recipe, and I'm glad Richard posted it. It's fantastic.
This is going to be a great recipe to use this Summer, now that the weather's getting warmer. I used dill relish in place of the celery. I also think next time, I'll use a few dashes of onion powder instead of chopping up the onion. Also, instead of using a food processor, I stirred it all up in a bowl and that worked just fine.
I really like this, and so did my children, that says alot.
I made this for a large family gathering. I didn't have the coleslaw dressing, so I left it out and added a chopped up boiled egg. I also used Dukes mayo. My family thought it was the greatest, especially my dad, who is a very picky eater. They have been talking about it ever since!
This was just OK. It got better as it sat in the refrigerator, but have had better chicken salads, so don't think I will make it again.
Muy delicioso!!!! One of the appetizers - served in little sandwiches - for my parents 30th anniversary/renewal of vows. That was several weeks ago and people are still asking for the recipie! Since I had so much chicken I just added the ingredients to taste. I also used red onions which I love. Add more of the wet ingredients (dressings) if making sandwiches! Enjoy!
Fabulous! Add lots of chopped pecans, plus tarragon and parsley (use dried if fresh not available). More celery and use red onion if possible. Increase dressing by 1/2, which means 6T Miracle Whip and 6T Cole Slaw Dressing. I only used the food processor for the chicken, which gave it a wonderful texture (don't overdo it). My chicken was a 16 oz pkg of Costco Foster Farms Grilled Chicken Breast Strips.
the best ever easy cheap to make. will make double next time. my 14 yr old son that hates everything said this was the best ever and ate half the bowl of it plain with no bread at all. Even better then the bob evans chicken salad!!
The name does not lie...this is the BEST Chicken Salad I have ever had. I threw a baby shower and tripled the recipe, you should of heard the compliments, they didn't stop. All of it disappeared quick. This is definitely a recipe i plan on keeping forever. Thanks!
I substitute a can of Tyson Premium White Chicken instead of the chicken breast and skip the food processor part, since I don't have one. It turns out sooooo good!
i used half my boiled chicken to make enchiladas and wanted something super easy for the rest of the chicken. Wow, what a find! Realized too late I didn't have the cole slaw dressing on hand - subbed Drew's All Natural Dressing & Quick Noodle Sauce, Lemon Goddess Tahini flavor (in store with the organic items.) Amazing. Looks like baby food; tastes like heaven. This is my new Chicken Salad receipe - no more eggs or fruit or nuts or chow mein noodles... Yippee!!!
I have not tried this recipe yet, but I intend to add some pineapple tidbits and finely chopped green bell pepper. I think this will be fantastic and not your usual grapes or nuts!
I made this last night with some leftover chicken I had. It was awesome!!! The only thing I added was hard boiled egg. This really is the best chicken salad ever. Thank you for posting this recipe it is a keeper!!!!
This is an excellent recipe! Very simple, but wonderful. I made dollar sandwiches, by spooning the salad into small puff pastry shells I had made. Very pretty and tasy for a party appetizer.
Excellent recipe. I added raisins and walnuts for more layers of texture and taste. Like other reviewers, I shredded the chicken forgoing the food processor.
Yum yum yum. I used some ranch creamy dressing and homemade slaw. I get a kick out of people who don't read right. It does not say to puree in food processor. Says to chop. I just hand chopped all and it turned out wonderful. Great on some multi grain bread!
Wonderful recipe! A great replica for the chicken salad my grandmother made so long ago. My picky sister in law raved about it , my kids, niece and bible study famlily ate all of it. Initally I Made it with can chicken, but today is my sisters birthday and I'm making it with the boneless breasts. Didn't change anything else. Thanks a million!!!!!
Fabulous recipe! So easy and good. I served this in mini phyllo shells for a baby shower and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks, Richard!
Excellent, easy chicken salad. Served it on crackers for a quick lunch. Used cooked honey roasted chicken breasts from the meat department.
Easy recipe to follow, however next time I will reduce the amount of onion in this recipe... whew!
Flavor was good with coleslaw dressing but I prefer mine a little "chunkier" and food processor makes it too mushy. Doesn't take that much longer to chop ingredients and mix by hand...then it's a 5*****.
I'm not fond of fruit in my chicken salad, so I found this a great basic recipe. I poached the chicken breasts in water with a couple of chicken boullion cubes. I used mayo rather than the salad dressing, but I did add the coleslaw dressing, which gave a nice hint of sweetness. I also added a handful of pecans. This made wonderful sandwiches on croissants with just lettuce.
I thought this was just ok---I did not like the miracle whip as much as I like Mayo with this. I made many changes for our tastes: I always poach the chicken breats and add celery--1-2 stalks, 1/4 of a large onion and slivered toasted almonds. I just toast them in the oven on a cookie sheet. Keep them in the freezer and it takes about 12 minutes until they are toasty on 350. Since I didn't like the taste with the miracle whip I added 1 tblsp home-made curry powder and a couple of tblsp mayo. Hubby loved it this way on toasted Oregon Herb bread with lettuce.
Great recipe. I also added a few seasonings...dill,parsley,dried red peppers,salt & pepper. I used about 1/2 dried minced onion & the other 1/2 green onion. Also added some pecans...it was great. Used it at a baby shower on croissants & got raves! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this chicken salad quick easy and very very good i used mayonaise instead of salad dressing and followed the recipe.
Had this last nite with greens. Used leftover roasted chicken, and since wife isn't a fan of onions, I sprinkled Mrs. Dash's Onion & Herbs on it...she loved it..and so did I. Definitely a good way to use up leftover cooked chicken. Didn't 'puree' it but may blend the left over for sandwiches
This is excellent! I have been making this all summer and it is the best! I throw an extra two marintated breasts (any flavor marinade works) on the grill at dinner to use the next day for this recipe. It's easy and adds a bit deeper flavor. P.S. I tried it in the processor but prefer it shredded or finely chopped; just a texture thing to me as the flavor is wonderful either way..
Terrific. I love chicken salad and the coleslaw dressing adds a great flavor. My new favorite chicken salad recipe!
Really good if you want more of a spreadable chicken salad. Perfect on crackers or a sandwich.
Used Mayo instead of creamy dressing. Loved it. Very good.
This was delicious! The cole slaw dressing gave it that little sweetness perfect for chicken salad. I used mayo for the creamy dressing and added chopped granny smith apples for a tart/sweet addition. Excellent and easy as 1-2-3!
I used canned chunk chicken breast and the consistency with the chicken was almost intolerable. I did add grated cheese and shredded lettuce and made a wrap from it.
Too much onion and celery. Just average recipe.
absolutely the best! Thank You!
I would not make this again. My Mother and grandmother liked it, but I did not. Strange flavor. Very sweet...
Simple and delicious! I used canned chicken added grapes,walnuts, shredded cheddar and a touch of spicy southwest seasoning and served in a wrap with baby spinach. What a versatile recipe!
I found it to be a bit oniony, but loved it otherwise. I will make this again!
Tried the recipe as listed and served it on onion rolls. While everyone liked it, it was a bit bland for my taste. Next batch I added a whole jalepeno pepper, tbsp of fresh cilantro, and two tbsps of course ground mustard. Served on a jalepeno cheese roll it is excellent. This is a great recipe that allows for a good deal of improvisation depending on ones tastes.
Good Recipie but it calls to be mixed in a food processor, my ninja turned it into mashed potato consistency in just under a minute, next time I will mix with a fork!
This is very good chicken salad. I used a few green onions for the onion, and poached the chicken breasts with a bit of sage in the water. I'm not sure why some reviews mentioned being leery about pureeing, because the directions say to chop, not puree. I will use this recipe from now on.
This is the BEST chicken salad ever!
Very good. I made this at the last minute for a party and goofed up and put *WAY* too much onion, but it was very good nonetheless. I've never liked chunky chicken salad so this is the answer for me. Looking forward to making it again! 5 stars.
YUM! Finding a chicken salad recipe as versatile as this is great. In its original form, it is great for sandwiches (although I too used mayo instead of "salad dressing"). I also experimented with using some and making a chicken pasta salad. To the spread I added: 1/2 green and 1/2 red bell peppers, wasabi mayo for creamy salad dressing, 1/2-3/4 cup finely shredded cheese and added this to cooked rotini pasta. Was this ever good! There is something about the coleslaw dressing that gives it such a great "sweet twang". Thanks so much, Richard, for sharing this great recipe with so many possibilities.
This is good but sweeter than I anticipated. I subbed onion powder and celery seed and added chopped dill pickle for crunch since kids wont eat fresh onion/celery. Also some left over shredded cheddar I had on hand. Served on open face toasted bread. Yummy. Did not use processor.
Yum!
Awesome! Followed the recipe exactly. So good.
My husband said this was the best chicken salad he ever had!
WOW, I'M IMPRESSED WITH MYSELF (LOL) ... we just ate a fantastic chicken salad sandwich made with this recipe and my husband was soo surprised BECAUSE none before had tasted this good!! The only thing that i did differently was i chopped my chicken in small pieces and only did the onion & celery in the food chopper... then i blended ALL ingredients together in a mixing bowl... this gave it a nice bite and it was still quite creamy & spreadable. I REALLY think the salad dressing + cole slaw dressing (i used miracle whip + marzetti) is THE secret key to the flavor. Be sure and use both even if you tweak something else!! Soo yummy & soo much better than ANY store bought EVER!!
Yum, Yum, easy, easy, just what I needed with 2 boys and a husband. They all loved it and it's SO easy!
Yum! Just got done making this, everything as recipe directed and then I added 1 cup dried cranberries. Wow! This is amazing. I think I'm going to also try it with chopped walnuts and chopped apples or grapes next time. Delicious! Thanks!
I made this for a party last Saturday, and I made so much I thought there would be leftovers to do something with on Sunday but there were no leftovers and everyone asked for the recipe.
My first chicken salad attempt... turned out well. I think it needed salt. Used the store bought dressing that starts with a "m" and has a "z" in it lol. Will look for ways to enhance this pretty tasty recipe. Made with Roast Sticky Chicken and French Rolls to Die For, from this site
This "IS" the best chicken salad ever! So much flavor from the cole slaw dressing that I don't feel compelled to add grapes, nuts, or apples as I usually do. I will use this a lot!
this was absolutely amazing. I had never made chicken salad before and it was a hit in my house. I added some chopped walnuts and diced apples for some texture but the straight recipe was delicious the way it is.
This recipe was great! I didn't have a package of chicken breasts, but I DID have a package of chicken consisting of 2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, and 2 wings. I just used the whole package and doubled the rest of the recipe. I used Kraft Cole Slaw dressing (about $1.49) and Miracle Whip. It came out delicious. Thanks!
This is a great chicken salad recipe. Like others, I did not know they made cole slaw dressing but it really makes a difference... I made it for lunch the next day and I could not stop eating it and was too full for dinner.
Incredibly delicious!! I see many many more batches in my future.
