Lemony Cucumbers

4.1
78 Ratings
This is my Grandmother's favorite cucumber recipe.

Recipe by Karen Bush

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cucumbers, vinegar, sugar, celery seed, pepper, salt, chopped onion and lemon juice. Toss, cover and chill for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 252.4mg. Full Nutrition
