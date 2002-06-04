Lemony Cucumbers
This is my Grandmother's favorite cucumber recipe.
This recipe is the reason we plant cucumbers each summer. It's wonderful and not what you'd expect. I like to use lemon pepper in it.Read More
Tried these twice hoping the second time we would like them a little better, but we didn't. No pizazz and cukes are kinda bland so they need something extra.Read More
This was an awesome recipe, i wasn't sure if i would like it or not at first but once i threw everything together it worked out. I personally liked it a little bit more with a little extra lemon and vinegar, just to give it more flavor. I used italian seasoning in place of the celery seed which really gave it a great colorful look and it gave it a good flavor as well. I didn't have any celery seed so i threw some sesame seed into it instead. Just a warning to everyone.........It is much better if you let it sit for four hours then if you go and eat it immediately, otherwise, it is bland.
I printed this recipe 3 years ago and have been making it ever since. Everyone loves it everywhere I bring it. My 8 year old daughter even loves it! I cut the celery seed in half, use the juice of a whole lemon and omit the onion. Just tangy, awesome cucmbers! LOVE IT!!!
This is so quick, easy and DELICIOUS!! I highly reccommend it, very refreshing sidedish!
Easy & Excellent!
Made as written. A good change for cucumbers. Great as a side for sandwiches instead of potato chips.
Only change made was that I peeled and seeded the cukes (that's the way that we like them). Good recipe, but a little heavy in the celery seed. Will make again but with 1 tsp of the celery seed.
Made it last night for lunch today, and I couldn't keep mu husband out of the bowl. He said "I could eat a lot of that"
Absolutely delicious. Very different and a great change from the usual vingery or sour cream recipes.
I only used one teaspoon of celery seeds because I thought 2 would be to overwhelming. Added a pinch of garlic powder, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Instead of chopped onion, I sliced up a small red onion and tossed the slices with the cucumbers before adding the dressing. The cucumber slices are a nice addition to green salads and even deli sandwiches. I will make these again.
The lemon offers a fresh taste but way too much celery seed. We did not like this recipe and will not make again.
This one is a winner! To take it up a notch, add/toss sliced tomatoes in after the first two hours in the fridge, then garnish with feta cheese for a Mediterranean twist.
I loved this recipe, it's was a nice fresh summer salad.
This is a really nicely flavored salad.
Best cucumbers I've ever had! I didn't have any white wine vinegar, so I used 2 TBSP red wine vinegar, 1 TBSP apple cider vinegar and 1 TBSP of white wine as a substitute. I also didn't have celery seed, so I used 1 tsp celery salt. I can't believe how great this was!
I really liked this with the exception of the celery seeds. That was my own fault as I knew putting them in that I might not like them in there. Mind you, I liked their flavor, just not the seeds themselves. Next time I will use celery salt and cut back on the other salt. I would say 75% of us liked this recipe. The other 25% aren't sour or bitter fans. I will make this again as written, with the exception of the seeds. Thank you.
I liked it- my family wasn't as much of a fan as I was. Thought it was different, but good!
Nice flavor with the lemon! I have tons of cucumbers from the garden and this is another good recipe to use for them. Light and refreshing. Next time I will add garden fresh tomatoes.
I have to agree with the consensus that this dish is bland. On the day you make it. Let it sit a day or two, and it's very refreshing and tasty. I rated it 4 stars simply because I won't ever make it again although I enjoyed trying it. :o)
This is my favorite recipe for cucumbers. I did cut back the celery seed to 1 1/2 tsps.
Oh My Goodness!! Hand to goodness.... The best summer salad you must try! Please splurge on the celery seeds... You will make this over and over again!! My kids ate this ( yes they are picky).
I adore cucumbers and love fixing them in many different ways, so this was a new one for me. The only thing I did different was use rice vinegar instead of plain vinegar and I did not add the lemon juice. Delicious!
I made this yesterday with cucumbers from my friends garden. It was delicious! I read the reviews and halved the amount of celery seed. Glad I did. It would have been WAY too much. I also found the easiest way was to dump all the ingredients in a gallaon zip lock bag while marinating in the fridge, then transfer to serving bowl.
This was really good :) We have a ton of cucumbers from the garden and there aren't too many great recipes for them. This is one of them! Per other reviews, I halved the celery seed but didn't change anything else. Good one!
I DIDNT LIKE THIS VERY MUCH..I WOULD RATHER HAVE CUCUMBERS IN A SOUR CREAM TYPE SAUCE.
When I made this it tasted like celery, I would recommend using less celery seed.
This was a so-so recipe. It was more like a dressing and did not stick to the cucumber.
Wow! Unexpectedly delciouso! As suggested by another reviewer, I halved the celery seed and omitted the onion. I didn't feel like measuring the lemon juice, so I just used half a lemon (including the zest). I incresed the sugar by 1 tbsp cuz I like sweet. SO GOOD! My only tip: use good cucumbers. I used cucumbers from my neighbor's garden and they are good on their own, but this dressing makes them WOW!
These really should be called "Celery Seed Cucumbers" as the recipe calls for so many. I only put in half, and I was still scooping some of them out. I liked the vinegar and celery taste. I was expecting more lemon flavor, maybe a little zest with it would help. Made as written I ended up adding a scoop of sour cream to offset all the seeds and give the flavor a little more oomph. I'll make this again with tweaks; the recipe gave me some good ideas.
These were delicious as written- will make again over the summer for sure!!
Deliciousssss! My husband said he likes this more than any veggie dish I've ever made. Great great great recipe!
My family loved these cucumbers - so easy to do and so refreshing!
We didn't like this at all. It's a LOT OF celery seed. Sorry, but I don't think I will make this again.
These were delicious! I left out the onion and used celery salt in place of the celery seed and salt.
These cucumbers are good, but I was expecting a bit more flavor. It needed something.
Eh. OK, good but not wow. I hope someone tries it at the party tonight.
Alright
These were good. I might have to adjust some of the ingredients next time for my taste, I'll skip the celery seed and lessen the sugar. Quick way to add greens to a dish, I served with sushi rice and Chef John's caramel chicken.
I thot this was a very good recipe, although I thot the celery seed was a bit too much, so I cut that down to 1 tsp. Also, the first time I made this, I misread the recipe, thinking it said white vinegar (as opposed to white wine vinegar)and I made it with the white vinegar, and it was also very good.
The favorite dish on the table tonight.
I really enjoyed this and my husband, who doesn't normally like cucumbers, thought this was pretty great. I did rice wine vinegar instead of white wine and it was still delicious!
This is a great recipe. Refreshing, fast and easy with great flavor. I added the zest of 1/2 a lemon and doubled the lemon juice per other reviews of not enough lemon flavor. Also diced a small shallot (in place of the onion) and the mild flavor went well with the other ingredients. We will make this again soon. Thanks for sharing!
this was wonderful, only thing I omitted was the celery seed because I did not have any..
Good balance of flavors, very zesty. I halved the amount of celery seed per a previous review and omitted the onions. I'll definitely make this again.
What wonderful flavor! Never would have thought of putting vinegar and lemon juice in same salad, but they really work well together. Great with BBQ'd steaks or hamburgers!! Made 2 changes, used dill instead of celery seed, and added one orange pepper.
This was not for me. I found it very vinegary and was not a fan of the celery seeds in it. Maybe celery salt instead? I can see how others would enjoy it and my hubby did so I would still recommend it. It just wasn't for my taste.
I love cucumbers and this recipe was delicious. I liked the combination of lemon and white wine vinegar with sweet onions. I cut the sugar down to 1/2 teaspoon, because I like the tartness of vinegar and lemon. Easy to make!
Really good with a subtle flavor. If you let them sit for a couple of days the vinegar taste will take over, FYI.
All good except too much celery seed
A classic cucumber salad. I found the vinegar overwhelming - next time I'd use less. Purple onion add color.
Very good and very easy. A great way to use some of the cucumbers growing in our garden.
I made the recipe today. I did make one change. I didn't have white wine vinegar so I used white balsamic vinegar. We loved them! I'll make them again.
love cucumbers in vinegar and this recipe is great just added a bit of other seasonings i liked and more salt ...thanks I send this on to my daughter
While I ended up really liking these cucumbers, they do not live up to their name. I used grated onion because I don't like the texture of raw. The flavor of the dressing is very sweet and vinegary, very heavy on the celery seed and onion flavor - all of which is good, but by far overpowers the lemon. I doubled the lemon juice and garnished my cucumbers with lemon slices. Still, the primary flavor is celery seed. If you love it like I do, go for it - but don't expect 'lemony' cucumbers as written. Thanks!
I really like this recipe. It brings back memories of summer dinners at my grandmothers who lived in a duplex with her two sisters living on the other side. They did not have air conditioning. Down in their basement, they had a small kitchen on one side, the other side was a large table with chairs. This is the type of recipe they would fix because it is quick, easy and you don't have to heat up the oven. It's perfect with a more seasoned or spiced dish.
this wasn't very different from how we normally make cucumbers.. but the addition of celery seed was not to my liking.. and i even quartered the amount.. i love celery seed in marinades for the grill.. but it just didn't feel right in here.. maybe another herb.
I took a hint from another recipe and salted the cucumbers and let them sit for about 45 min, then used a salad spinner to get rid of excess water. I only used 1/2 tsp of celery seed. My husband told me to just give him a spoon and the bowl! Definitely a keeper
This is an excellent recipe!
Very easy and refreshing recipe. I like to salt the cuke slices and let them get out their extra juices, cover and wait 30 -60 minutes then drain. This helps to make the cucumbers more crispy. I used half celery salt and half Italian seasoning instead of celery seed. I also skipped the onion. I like lemony flavor so I doubled the lemon juice. Very nice recipe.
25 Great Gotta try!!
I made this and love it! Not a big fan of cucumber salads so I cut the recipe in half just to try it and seems like the husband likes this recipe as well as I do so I will be making another batch tomorrow.
Tasty. I added thinly sliced red onion and Mrs Dash Italian medley. Also used rice vinegar and celery salt instead of regular salt.
My favorite thing about this cucumber salad is that it doesn't call for oil or mayonnaise. A perfect, light, refreshing way to use up extra cukes.
I liked the lemony taste. I did not like the celery seed -- either the texture they created or how bitter it made the cucumbers. I may try celery salt next time and greatly reduce the amount.
Tastes like MOM's
Very tasty. Awesome side for BBQ dishes
