Strawberry Salad II
This salad is wonderfully refreshing for a family gathering. If it's strawberry season, freeze fresh berries and use them in the salad.
I really like this recipe. It did turn out totally different than I expected though. You can cut the angel food cake in cubes but once you mix it all together it really shredds up and does not resemble cubes at all. I only used 8 oz. of cool whip and it was fine. It is a great low fat/low cal recipe. Sugar free straw. jello, fat free cool whip, fat free angel food cake, yummy dessert.
I really like this recipe. It did turn out totally different than I expected though. You can cut the angel food cake in cubes but once you mix it all together it really shredds up and does not resemble cubes at all. I only used 8 oz. of cool whip and it was fine. It is a great low fat/low cal recipe. Sugar free straw. jello, fat free cool whip, fat free angel food cake, yummy dessert.
Big Hit at the Office Party!
It is a very unique strawberry dessert. Every one loves it. I will definitely make it again. Highly recommended.
This is a great salad. I've made it with the angel food cake and then once I substituted pound cake for the angel food. Both ways are delicious and different.
My entire family loved this "Salad". I did make a couple of changes though. Instead of just frozen strawberries I used frozen mixed berries and rather than frozen whipped topping thawed I used whipped Nutriwhip. Awesome recipe, I highly recommend it for ease of preparation and excellent taste.
This was delicious, very light and refreshing! My husband doesn't like jello or angel food cake and he really enjoyed this. I used 3 of the 3 oz. strawberry gelatins and 1 8 oz. cool whip and 16 oz bag of frozen mixed berries and it came out great!
This was so good! I made it for an office luncheon and it was so refreshing. I made it in layers also, but still something missing. So I made it again.. This time I kept the strawberries out of the jello. I used a layer of the jello and then a layer of strawberries sliced with sugary juice and plenty of whip cream and cake cubes in layers. YUM
Delicious...I decided next time I make it I'm going to layer the cake, strawberry jello mixture (let it set up until pretty firm), and then whipped topping in a trifle bowl. I think that it will look prettier that way.
Yum! Great summer dessert. Refreshing and delicious.
A nice recipe...I found it in a magazine 40 years ago and still make it now and then!! Real whipped cream and home made angel food cake were used back in the "olden days". After gently folding the ingredients together, I pack them into an angel food cake pan. I load the center with fresh strawberries and decorate with whipped cream and strawberry halves when I unmold the cake. It is a lovely light pink color and very appropriate for little girl parties, summer get togethers etc..
I made this for an office lunch. I used what gelatin I had available which turned out to be 9 oz lemon, .3 oz orange and 2.7 oz strawberry daiquiri; the flavors mixed well together and it tasted just fine. This was yummy and easy!
This is an awesome dessert! It is very easy to make. I have made it many times. Almost every time I make it someone asks for the recipe.
very easy to make, tasted super good! also would be easy to alter it, like i used orange flavored jello with a strawberry and it was still super good. layering would be a good idea or adding in marshmallows. lots you could do but this is a great, easy, basic recipe.
Delicious! Just what I was looking for, went over great at a carry in.
Excellent and easy. I cut the recipe in half by using half of an already made strawberry angel food cake loaf from my grocery story, sugar free jello and sugar free cool whip. Everyone loved it.