Pepper Salad

Rating: 2.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A great and easy fat-free salad my husband learned during his school days.

By DPAPEL

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Seed peppers and cut into strips. Place peppers in a large baking pan. Add garlic cloves. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and half of the lemon juice. Toss slightly to distribute the seasonings.

  • Broil on the top rack (closest to the heat source) stirring occasionally until all peppers are soft and some are slightly charred, about 20 min. Place peppers and any accumulated liquid into a bowl or container. Add remaining lemon juice and toss well.

  • Serve this salad warm or after it has been refrigerated for at least a few hours. Toss before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 0.4g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

