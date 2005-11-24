Party Cranberry Salad
This gelatin salad is great for potluck dinners. It's been a hit everywhere I've taken it. It looks especially festive served in a glass bowl.
Wonderful. My grandmother has made this dish since I was a child and I have always wanted to know how to make it since it is one of my favorites. I added a topping. 1cup sour cream, 1 pack softend cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla whipped togehter and spread on top of firmed gelatin. It was meant to be eaten with our holiday meal but everyone went back for seconds as a dessert. Everyone was raving and I could not have been more thrilled to have been compared to my grandmother as a terrific cook. Thank you Lisa!!Read More
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was terrible. No one at it at all. I would not make this again.Read More
I'd never tried a cranberry sald before for the Holidays. This is fabulous. I had several bags of fresh cranberries , so I cooked them into sauce and used them in this salad. It's really very, very good. You won't be disappointed.
My Grandmother used to make a recipe very similar to this, and has passed it on to my generation -- we've added little bits, like 2 cans of mandarin oranges to call it our own. It's a family favorite!
Wow! Fabulous!!!
This was perfect for Thanksgiving, I will definitely make it again--several times--throughout the year!
This recipe is absolutely the best! This is my second year of making it and the recipe is ALWAYS requested. So easy to prepare and looks so festive too. Thank you Lisa for sharing this... Redheaded Diva
I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it. Even those who would not normally eat cranberry sauce thought it was delicious. This recipe is a keeper!
The Family was requesting this again this Thanksgiving - it's so good and just a little different. I did a sour cream/cream cheese topping with pecan bits and apple garni on the top. It was actually more like a desert but a big hit. And so pretty !
This recipe was very good! I did add orange peels as a garnish and it was very pretty and delicious. Very good Christmas side. The whole family loved it. :-)
This is the cranberry salad recipe I've been looking for. Why do I only make this on Thansgiving? Everyone loves it, even my picky kids
The is a great, easy salad. I could not find cranberry flavored gelatin mix, so used two raspberry. It made no difference in the taste. Highly recommend.
Great flavor and very pretty. Thanks!
Excellent. I brought this to a Thanksgiving pot luck and people raved about it. I made too much (the recipe makes a LOT) and people were fighting over who would get to take the leftovers home. One guest took enough to serve at a brunch she was hosting the next day. I followed another poster's suggestion and added a topping of sour cream, vanilla, sugar, and cream cheese. It was very good the first day, but got watery the second day. I would wait and add that just before serving if you decide to do it. I left out the walnuts because I didn't have any, but I think it would have been even better with them.
I doubled the recipe for a big family gathering. I ended up which much more salad than I expected. I thought we would have leftovers forever... I was wrong. Everybody loved it, and I was left with one cup. It's delicious!
I took this to pot luck. Everyone raved about it.It was very easy to make and looked beautiful in a glass trifle bowl. I will make this a lot more!
Very good! I used 1 large package of sugar free cranberry Jell-o, 2 cups of water and only one can of cranberries. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonderful! Everyone loved it! Even those that don't normally like cranberries.
I started making this recipe several years ago and my family still begs for it everytime we eat any kind of pork. It's hands down the best cranberry salad I've tried.
Wonderfully delicious! All but one of the children present loved it. I did leave out the nuts. Makes a lot of jello, but yummy enough to eat 2 days in a row.
Very tasty. I think this was even better the next day with left over turkey. I used one cherry jello, one raspberry jello & chopped pecans instead of walnuts (I was out). Will definately be a holiday special for us in the future.
A great improvement over plain cranberry sauce from a can. A nice combination of tart and sweet. Used raspberry Jello.
I made this for Thanksgiving -- excellent. Will definitely make this one again!
This was so yummy! Followed recipe except used only raspberry jello, pecans instead of walnuts, and only one can of cranberry sauce. The apples gave it a delicious crunch, it was not too sweet at all- I just loved it!
Huge hit for my Thanksgiving! I was asked for the recipe by several people. The only thing I did different was I used a 6oz. package of Raspberry Jell-O and no cranberry Jell-O. It was amazing!
I could not find cranberry jello so I used two packages of raspberry, used pecans instead of walnuts and used a honeycrisp apple. This makes a HUGE batch which was perfect for my family Thanksgiving. Even my picky eater Dad loved this recipe and he typically eats the plain cranberry out of a can. CANNOT WAIT to share this recipe many times over.
I've made this for many years. We like the crunch, so we like to chop a large rib of celery and extra apples. We've never used pineapple or cranberry gelatin, either. One box of the raspberry gelatin makes the right size for us!
Made exactly as written and it is fabulous. I make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas. I don't know why I don't make it year-round, maybe I need to start.
I have made this many times. I prefer raspberry jello and 1 can jellied cranberries, 1 can whole. I love this any time of year but especially for holidays!
I will make this again, but I would halve the recipe because it makes a very generous amount. I would also consider adding diced celery.
Made this one year at Thanksgiving as a substitute to my family's traditional can of cranberry sauce. It was a huge hit and every year since then I am requested to bring it to all holiday dinners. I have decided that I prefer to use 2 pkgs cranberry gelatin as opposed to 1 pkg raspberry and 1 pkg cranberry, but that is my personal preference. Both ways are still delicious. I also like to use a tart granny smith for my apple, but once again it is a personal preference. Thank you for the recipe!
It looked beatiful in the glass dish I put it in, but was way to sweet for me or any of my guests. Wasn't terrible, but I wont make it again.