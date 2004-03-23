Spicy Strawberry Salad

A friend once made this for a party to celebrate the beginning of summer. It is cool, crisp and crunchy - just what a salad should be.

By Leslie Oscarson

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Whisk together the oil, sugar, poppy seeds, garlic powder, dry mustard and vinegar. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • In a salad bowl, combine the mushrooms and mixed greens; add dressing and toss. Sprinkle with strawberries and pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 29.1g; sodium 14.7mg. Full Nutrition
