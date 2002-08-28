Macaroni Garden Salad

3.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a pasta salad with lots of vegetables and it is easy to prepare.

Recipe by Sandy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, celery, peas and mayonnaise. Mix well, chill, and serve on crisp lettuce leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
752 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 89g; fat 37.1g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 457.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022