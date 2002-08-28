Macaroni Garden Salad
This is a pasta salad with lots of vegetables and it is easy to prepare.
My family loves this recipe. Add some salt and pepper and I use frozen peas instead of canned.Read More
Thought this turned out a little bland as recipe written, so spiced it up with a little seasoned salt, added some green peppers, small shrimp, and used frozen peas(canned always seems to be mushy). It was fine, buy not one of my favorites.Read More
too bland for me
I tried three variations on this recipe: 1. Added some dill (not bad) 2. Used pesto instead of mayo and heated everything through before serving (even better) 3. Used the mayo, added a little white wine vinegar, and threw in a whole lot of bacon (my personal favorite!)
I cut the recipe in half because I wasn't sure how it would taste with just mayo as a dressing for salad. This was ok, but I liked it better with italian dressing added and some McCormick Salad Topper and croutons.
Pretty good & easy to make! I added garlic powder and cracked pepper.
