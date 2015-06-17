Speedy Pear and Pecan Salad
This sophisticated salad of fresh pears, pecans, and Italian greens tossed with Italian dressing can be made in minutes to accompany fall meals.
I love this salad! However, I have modified it over time...instead of mozzarella cheese, I use crumbled feta; I bake the pecans in the oven, to give them a little more crunch; and, in place of Italian dressing (any dressing works!), I use Brianna's Poppy Seed Dressing. More pear works, too, and I am thinking about adding mandarin sections (canned) to add some color. This salad is so easy to make and carry the ingredients (even when camping), it is my favorite salad to take to potlucks.Read More
I followed the basics for this recipe but made the following changes: I used pecan pralines. Made my own by drizzling pecans with pure maple syrup and baked at 350 degrees for around 10 minutes on a baking sheet lined with a silicone liner. Added shredded asiago cheese instead of mozarella, shredded carrots and left the skin on the pear. I cheated on the dressing by using Renee's ready made "Ravin Raspberry" vinegraitte. The tang of the asiago worked well with the sweetness of the pecans. Family enjoyed this salad.
Fast, easy & yummy! I used Raspberry Vinaigrette as the dressing and it is just perfect. I also left the skins on the pear so it would have more fiber.
This was a nice salad. I didn't have pecans on hand so I used walnuts. For the dressing I used a herbed bacon. Next time I will try adding a few veggies.
This was delicious! Next time I'll toast the pecans for added flavor. I made my own balsamic viniagrette salad dressing since I was out of bottled dressing. This was so good and so fast and easy too. Thanks for the great salad, I enjoyed this a lot!
Very good salad. Made with "Sweet Coated Pecans" and hubby loved it! I may add some dried cranberries next time for a little more color.
Delicious! I changed it quite a bit by using Gorgonzola cheese, toasting the pecans, using a red pear and a green one and adding sliced strawberries and Craisins, since they were handy. The dressing I used was Strawberry Chardonnay by Marzetti, which is the best fruity dressing I've ever tasted. Oh, for the greens, I used mainly baby spinach and added green leaf lettuce to that.
Very good.
Mmm, really liked this salad! :) I did double the cheese and pecans, but that is just personal prefereance. It was so pretty and easy...thank you for sharing!!!
i really liked this salad...it was simple and refreshing i will make it again...had to use canned pears and used tuscan italian dressing...it was very good thanks for the recipe
This was a very good salad. In addition to the stated ingredients I added dried cherries. Really good. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a different kind of salad. But it was delicious. I did not use shredded cheese,I used chipped squares instead. I added raisins. It was really good and used raspberry dressing.
Fabulous salad! I like that it goes together so quickly! I used goat cheese and a raspberry vinaigrette. Will be making this often, using apples when pears aren't available.
I really liked this, but I used two pears, an entire cup of pecan halves, and double the dressing. No one, in this house, is too crazy about lettuce. That's why I doubled the pecans and pears. One review suggested adding Craisins. I think I will add those next time, as well. That sounds great!
I have made this with a few changes: I used poppy seed dressing and feta cheese.
My husband and I really loved this salad. The sweetness of the pears and the tang of the Italian dressing was a great combo. I toasted the pecans before adding to the salad. Also had one Granny Smith apple left so I chopped that up and added it also. Paired with Chef John's quiche Lorraine recipe for dinner last night. Delicious!
very good and pretty quick to prepare
Very nice light salad. Love it the way it's written but also think it's a great blueprint to mix and match different fruits,cheeses , nuts & dressings.
nice salad - i often make a 1:1:1 maple syrop, olive oil and balsamic dressing for it. can sub mozza for blue cheese
I had to add chicken broth instead of beef broth, but it turned out fine. Very light flavor and especially easy to prepare. Will make it again.
Very, Very good!
very tasty! I was surprised at how well the Italian dressing tasted with this, will definitely make again!
Great salad! I used a red pear sliced, toasted pecans, spinach, feta, and homemade Italian dressing. Great blend of flavors and will definitely make it again. Thanks for submitting.