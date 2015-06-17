Speedy Pear and Pecan Salad

This sophisticated salad of fresh pears, pecans, and Italian greens tossed with Italian dressing can be made in minutes to accompany fall meals.

By Cynthia K

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the salad greens, pear pieces, pecans, and mozzarella cheese in a bowl. Pour the Italian dressing over the salad mixture, and toss to coat evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 286.5mg. Full Nutrition
