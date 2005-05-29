Pasta Salad
A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.
Great stuff. When I am out of Salad Supreme this still is pretty good stuff by adding individual spices listed on the SS bottle. After refrigerating overnight, the day I am serving I sometimes add a bit more salad dressing. Also, you can interchange lots of ingredients: veggies, cubes of cheese, pepperoni slices or ham cubes, etc. This is easily customizable.Read More
This was a crowd pleaser! I added feta cheese and used Caesar Italian dressing. It was great!
Great Recipe. I cater occasionally and use this all the time. 1 full recipe will serve 40 or so people with other salads available ie potato, tossed salad, chips etc. I half the cherry tomatoes, add shredded carrots, celery and use only 1/2 cup dressing and 3 TB salad supreme and give out the recipe at every occasion. Make the day before and the place in zip lock. Thanks for the great recipe Cyndie.
I love this recipe! I have been looking for something tasty and easy to make to take to family gatherings. This went over GREAT!
This recipe was good, though for my family I omitted the olives and yellow pepper and added cucumber. It was crisp and juicy and went fast. Thanks!
I didn't need to use the whole bottle of dressing and this salad tasted great. Plus you can use any vegetables you want and I added salami.
Good recipe. I left out the green pepper because I didn't have any and thought there would be plenty with the yellow and red peppers anyway. My daughter loved this. We are still eating on it two days later.
I really love this recipe it is fast, fun and easy. I always get a lot of comments on it a gatherings on how pretty it is and tastes great. I love preparing the night before for convience sake.
I made enough of this delightful and extremely colorful (shame there is no picture) for 35 people. I was told by each and everyone of them how they couldn't get over how they loved it. I made one change, not by choice, that worked out find, instead of the dry salad seasoning mix the recipe called for, I added the same amount of dry guacamole mix. Thanks for sharing this, it is more than a keeper!
I used DC Girly Girl's salad seasoning, which is from this site, and Kraft's Red Pepper Italian Dressing with Parmesan Cheese. Because we don't like green pepper, I used a mixture of extra red and yellow to make up for the green. I threw in about a half cup of cubed provolone cheese as I had a third of a block of cheese I had to use or lose. I mixed this and let it set for a few hours until dinner and we all thought this was tasty. I liked how easy it was to assemble. GREAT for a warm day with BBQ'ed meat.
Very tasty...much better than the boxed pasta salads I accustomed to.
Made this salad for bbq. One with Italian Dressing one with Caesar. Big hit. I used feta cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese. I didn't have the salad seasoning will try that when i get it :)
Awesome pasta salad!!
I enjoyed this recipe very much and especially liked how easy it was to prepare
I added parmesan cheese and used a high fiber pasta. Delicious!
This was great for the office party, people kept on getting seconds and thirds. Afterwards they wanted the recipe. I added mushrooms and water chestnuts for a extra little crunch.
Great basic recipe. I used the recommended amount of seasoning, dressing, and pasta, then added in grape tomatoes, small sweet peppers (yellow, orange, and red), mini turkey pepperoni, and feta cheese as well. It was a big hit with the party I took it too and my husband, who isn't usually a big pasta salad fan. Thanks for sharing.
So easy to make. Everyone loved it!
I made this recipe using McCormick's Salad Supreme seasoning. I decided to only use half the amount the recipe called for because I felt it would make the salad way too salty. Is this the "salad seasoning" referred to in the recipe or is there another seasoning out there that others have used? With the smaller amount of seasoning, the salad was very good. I also used half spiral pasta and half cheese filled tortillini.
Great basic recipe with which to take off from and add what your family and guests would like or what is freshest. I added feta as others did,and also seasoned with some additional pepper. The combos for dressings,etc are unlimited,so easy, and attractive looking, also.
This is a delicious pasta salad. I sometimes add chopped genoa salami and provolone cheese to resemble an Italian sub!
I used the recipie minus the black olives and it was simple easy to prepare and really tangy and tasteful.
Made this last night and it turned out pretty good. The veggies I used were: halved grape tomatoes, diced yellow pepper, diced red onion, diced cucumber, and halved kalamata (I definitely recommend using these over regular black olives) olives. I skipped the green and red peppers because I didn't want the pepper flavor to be too strong, and I don't really like green peppers. I also added shredded mozzarella and a little fresh grated parmesan. I used 2 tbsp McCormick's salad supreme (I was afraid 6 tbsp would be too overwhelming) and added a little extra salt and pepper. Next time I would add another 1-2 tbsp of the salad supreme, but otherwise it was very good, and made a very pretty dish with all of the different colors.
This was a nice, quick and easy pasta salad, similar to one I’ve been making for years. I made 1/4 of the recipe using a mix of red, yellow and orange peppers. I didn’t have a green pepper, so I added some small broccoli florets for a little more color. For the salad seasoning, as others suggested, I used Tasty Salad Seasoning by DC Girly Girl, which worked perfectly for this. Once combined, I did not refrigerate it, but let it sit at room temperature for a few hours until dinner.
I only used 1/2 the Italian recipe called for then added 1/4 C light virgin oil and 1T lemon juice to cut down the salt. I also added 1 small chopped red onion. I used two pkgs. of pasta and still there was plenty of dressing; plus had enough for our pot luck!
We took this pasta salad to a picninc and it was a hit! I didn't have enough salad seasoning so I added Mrs. Dash Table seasoning to help. Next time I will probably also add ham and cheese.
I also did not use the whole bottle of dressing. And I only used cucumber, green peppers, and onions. Not a big fan of black olives. But over all it was a really good salad.
This was good - flavorful and tasty.
What a beautiful and delicious salad this is. - absolutely perfect. I am glad I was able to make this and give it a picture. :) - Like Sarah Jo I used DC Girly Girl's salad seasoning, which is from this site & Kraft Zesty Italian salad dressing.
I used a 12 oz. bottle of Wish Bone Robusto Italian dressing and one package of Good Seasons Zesty Italian sesasoning mix. I used a 1 lb. package of tri-colored pasta and half a yellow pepper, half a red pepper, one cup of finely chopped broccoli, and half a diced cucumber. DELICIOUS!!!
Excellent salad. Loved by all.
Very good for cookouts and get-togethers! Quick and easy to make. Ingredients are easy to keep on hand.
Made this the other night and it was a big hit. Very colorful...so tasty. Left out the 6 Tablespoons salad seasoning. Just had it on the table so people could shake in on their salad if desired.
So easy and so delicious!!!! I used the little sweet (red, orange, and yellow) peppers instead of the standard bell peppers, and substituted Roma tomatoes for cherry and took the seeds out.
Love making this for a picnic. I am making right now and adding fresh mozzarella cheese cubes along with pepperoni slices quartered. Yum!
Heres the Salad Seasoning Mix ¼ cup Romano Cheese 1 TBSP Sesame Seed 1 TSP Paprika 1 TSP Poppy Seed 1 TSP Celery Seed 1 ½ TSP Salt ½ TSP Garlic Powder 1.2 TSP Black Pepper 1 dash Cayenne Pepper
perfect classic pasta salad!! Add crumbled feta and mini pepperonis to increase awesomeness level. I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe whenever I serve this.
This looks amazing! Perfect for outdoor warm weather entertaining.
Nothing special. Probably will not make this again. Guess I'm used to my fav greek pasta salad on this site.
The Salad looked beautiful, but I def think I made a HUGE mistake. I don't think salad seasoning mix is the same as salad dressing mix. I only used 3 tablespoons and it was SO salty and SO garlicy it's barely edible. I love salty, but this was NOT good. I do think it's worth thrying again. Even if I can't figure out what salad seasoning mix is, it would probably by good just with the italian dressing. The colors alone are worth it. I substituted an orange pepper for red, so the red tomatoes, orange, yellow, green peppers, black olives, shredded mozz (I added), with the tri color pasta. It was beautiful!
Just okay - flavor seemed bland. I was hoping for something with more flavor.
Three words...... Dee lish us
I made this recipe and started to put in 6 Tablespoons of Salad Seasoning mix per the instructions, but found that after 2 Tablespoons I had more than enough seasoning. I used McCormick's Perfect Pinch Salad Supreme Seasoning.
Delicious!
I had to make myself stop eating this pasta salad so that it could cool. I love it and so did my family. Instead of the bell peppers, I used carrots and broccoli because that's what I had. I will be using this recipe again. Simple and delicious.
I make this quite often, but I use the good seasons Italian dressing, that you mix yourself. It is much more flavorful.
I did not have the salad seasonings so I just used them Italian dressing. I also added salami and spinach. So good!!
For a long time I've tried to find a pasta recipe that was a keeper. Happy to say, the search is now over! I did make a couple changes, using only about half the bottle of dressing and augmenting with some splashes of extra virgin olive oil. Also, I only used a yellow bell pepper and one package of the seasoning mix, and I also added some feta cheese. It was a hit at our Fourth of July party!
Loved this simple pasta salad! I opted to use diced cucumber and some spinach that I pulsed a few times in the food processor in place of the peppers and olives. Just a personal preference. The beauty of this is that you can use pretty much any veggies you'd like to and it still turns out great. The dressing and seasoning measurements were right on.
Reci[pe is great! I added some Feta as well and left the tomatoes whole. Great!!!
This is honestly my favorite salad to date. It's quick to make and tasty. With that being said, I like to add artichokes and tuna in it. I'm a tuna lover so I'll often add some to many of my dishes. Once in a while, I'll even remove the pasta, and add some more tuna. It's delicious. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Added Broccoli Crowns
This was a great basic recipe. I was going by memory because I left my print out at work. I only used 1 tbsp of salad supreme. Oops! I also added peeled and quartered cucumber, onion and cauliflower. Still loved it even though I grossly underestimated the amount of seasoning. :)
This was just another pasta salad until I tried with the seasoning. Salad seasoning was a revelation to me...so good I made a large batch for Christmas gifts to give to book club members. Salad is good but the seasoning makes it delicious. Try it!!!
This is a perfect as-is recipe! The only thing I did was make slightly less, as I'm only feeding two people. Thanks for this!
Delicious and refreshing! I added broccoli and only used 2 tablespoons of seasoning and 1 cup dressing.
Loved this easy pasta salad but added some extra goodies it needed! I followed what the recipe asked for but used only 1 bell pepper, then added broccoli, cucumber, salami, and small cubes of white cheddar cheese. I did not use all of the salad dressing mixture. I would definitely make this again!
I made this with all the listed ingredients, but used small bell peppers and half the amount of salad dressing. I used Newman's Owns Italian Family Recipe.
I finally made a pasta salad last week following this recipe! Instead of using bottled dressing I made my own Italian dressing from the Italian Dressing Mix recipe from this website. My boyfriend and I really enjoyed it and will be making it again.
I didnt catch all the seasoning they used. It just says 6 T. In video it is so fast I didnt have time to memorize them much less write them down.
Calls for too much Salad Supreme and too much dressing. I will try it again and cut back on these two items.
This is a versatile recipe is delicious! I've made it as is and my family loved it. I've also added shrimp or sausage and it makes a main course meal that is scrumptious. I've also tried different Italian salad dressing like a Raspberry Vinegar that adds a sweet tang to it. Love this recipe and will continue to make it because my family and I love it.
So easy and yummy!
Great recipe! I did some slight changes- used red, yellow, and orange bell peppers, steamed broccoli, shredded carrots, and I cut the tomatoes in half. Used about 4 tablespoons of the salad mix and a half bottle of dressing. Very customizable recipe! Make sure to allow the noodles and broccoli to cool completely before combining with the other ingredients. Also, I enjoyed the salad better after refrigerating for 30min.
I only used a green pepper, that is the only pepper I had in the house. Next time, I will make with the other peppers, but I don't think it made that much of a difference. I made this salad for dinner and it has a wonderful flavor. I plan to serve this with a little feta cheese on the top even though this salad doesn't need it. Thank you for this recipe. This will be my go to pasta salad from now on. No more looking at other recipes.
I added onions to this recipe and more Salad Supreme. My family loves it and it is easy to make.
So good and easy for BBQ season. I really liked the salad supreme spice. Such a big hit last weekend that I am making again this weekend! Yummy!
I completely avoided the Italian seasoning an substituted garlic-infused olive oil lemon-infused balsamic vinegar. This is my favorite of salads.
I found this to be awesome! This was my first homemade pasta salad! I added real bacon bits, white vinegar and onion powder with a little sugar to taste. My palate has a taste for the more spicy and sweet. I also added sliced boiled eggs around the bowl as a topping. Got many compliments!
Perfect. Could experiment with other vegetables too. Otherwise, don’t change a thing. Fantastic.
The seasoning for the pasta salad was delicious and will be my go to from now on. Additional vegetables were added and mozzarella cheese balls to this recipe. I will definitely make this recipe again and again.
I made no changes. I will definitely make it again.
Very good. Made a second batch with a little more yellow pepper and like it more.
Made this for a party, and everyone loved it! I didn't substitute anything, but I decided to put three small bell peppers in instead of half of one type. I put a red, yellow and orange - seemed just fine. I saved this to make again - thanks for the great recipe!
Too sweet but Nate liked.
I don't like pasta salad but I made this and couldn't stop eating it! Great recipe!! I made it for a dish to pass and everybody loved it!
It is a good recipe.
So simple to make and delicious!
Sorry but I'm only a little bit impressed by this recipe. While it is quick and easy, IMHO it is too overly seasoned! Way too much going on in there and I think it's probably related to the 6TBS of Salad Season. I felt that was a lot when I read it and I feel like that is the source of the over seasoning. If I make this again, I'll be scaling back on the seasonings.
Couldn't get enough! This was so good I couldn't stop eating it. I keeps well and is a great side dish. I don't know what seasoning others have used but I tried Mrs Dash, garlic salt and pepper. It was addictive!! Thank you for the recipe. I'll make this a standard.
I have made this many times like it is. Now when i make it i only use one bell pepper of your choosing, but i add sliced up baby carrots, red onion, add green olives, and dice up each 4 oz. of colby jack and sharp cheddar cheeses, and 1/2 cucumber quatered and then de-seeded and then diced. I use either Robusto or Zesty Italian Dressing and a little cracked pepper. It makes it super good. Give it a try I'm sure you will like it.
I only used one kind of pepper, and added cheese and pepperoni. Everyone loved it :)
Very good but didn't have salad seasonings. Not sure what that is. Added cubed Colby jack and cubed cucumbers also for texture and flavor.
I omitted the green pepper and added a couple cups of broccoli. I tripled the recipe so I'd have enough for 20 people...and although it says "serves 6," I had enough pasta salad for approximately 47 people. Good thing it was so tasty!
Love!!! I made this for a party & everyone RAVED (and, honestly, who raves about pasta salad?) I saved some for us…it was gobbled up within a day. This will be a new staple at our house. I couldn't find anything called Suddenly Salad, so I used Kroger brand "salad seasoning" from the spice aisle. My dressing was store brand too. Very pretty salad also!
Well I now know why my own pasta salad was always so dry...I was in denial as to how much dressing to use! This recipe is great as it is. I used these veggies -- broccoli, grape tomatoes, carrots. Yum!
Pretty dang good, but there's always room for interpreting
I made this and enjoyed it thoroughly. I made too many changes to list but used the recipe as a basic guide and was happy with the results. I'll definitely make it again
We made this without the green peppers since we don't like those and without the salad seasoning. We substituted with zesty Italian dressing and Italian seasoning we use for cooking, which we always have. It came out great. We will definitely be making this again. It's a perfect summer dish for when you don't want something hot.
I add a little feta or sharp cheddar cheese and this turns out amazing!
It makes quite a bit, I ended up sharing it with some family who live nearby. They ate the whole thing and insisted I not half or reduce the recipe in the future but bring the “extra” over to them. ??
I was skeptical about the amount of salad dressing in this recipe but it needed it indeed. I also did not use all the Salad Supreme this called for, and I added broccoli, mozzarella balls and salami. Excellent!! I will make this again and again.
I love this recipe and the crunch of all the veggies in it. I make mine very close to this & it's always great for using up whatever leftover veggies are in the fridge. One of my favorite bottled dressings is Girards Caesar and it's wonderful in this pasta salad. I also like adding some artichoke hearts (canned in water - not oil), and some grated parmesean cheese before serving if I have it on hand.
This is my husbands favorite so far. I added broccoli to the pasta and it was delicious!
Made this last night turned out perfect in my opinion. Because the pasta noodles were 12 oz boxes I ended up using 24 oz instead if the 16 recommended. Because of that I added 8 more oz of Italian dressing. Add additional black olives along with cheese cubes and pepperoni. This is the best recipe I've tried so far and will be my go to for pasta salad.
It was delicious! A tip I would have is to go easy on the dressing and the seasoning mix. I only did 3/4s of the bottle and 3-4ish tablespoons of dressing and it still came out pretty great
Very nice salad. The italian salad dressing made it taste so fresh. Peppers stayed crisp until the salad was finished a couple of days later.
This is a delicious salad! I have made it several times and usually follow the recipe. I have added small mozzarella balls and my family loves it even more!