Pasta Salad

281 Ratings
  • 5 201
  • 4 61
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.

By deleteduser

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

  • Whisk together the salad spice mix and Italian dressing.

  • In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 1904.2mg. Full Nutrition
