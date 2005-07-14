Sour Cream Dressing

I love making small batches of salad dressings so we can have a different kind every time I make salads for supper. I made a half batch of this, but did use less olive oil. I mixed all the ingredients and slowly added the olive oil until the dressing was at the consistency I like. The end result was very good, just a little on the sweet side. I made another half batch but only used 2 TB of the sugar and I liked it much better. This is very good on a lettuce salad that fruit has been added. Note that when you put the leftovers in the fridge, it will be very thick when you take it out. Stir it up and let it rest on the countertop for about 15 minutes, stir again, and it will taste like you just made it.