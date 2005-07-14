Sour Cream Dressing
This sweet and tangy sour cream salad dressing is delicious. It's perfect over a fresh spinach salad and is my fiance's favorite!
This sweet and tangy sour cream salad dressing is delicious. It's perfect over a fresh spinach salad and is my fiance's favorite!
This dressing is very good - sweet and tangy! Don't test taste, though, because it DOES get better as it's chilled. Next time, I might use less sugar, or even Equal to lighten it up. I also had to use 2 tsp prepared mustard instead of mustard powder. Yum!Read More
I thought this dressing was okay. I used it on a pasta salad I took to work. However the women I worked with gave it rave reviews. I ended up adding a little dried dill because I didn't think it had enough flavor. I split the difference and gave it three stars.Read More
This dressing is very good - sweet and tangy! Don't test taste, though, because it DOES get better as it's chilled. Next time, I might use less sugar, or even Equal to lighten it up. I also had to use 2 tsp prepared mustard instead of mustard powder. Yum!
I thought this dressing was okay. I used it on a pasta salad I took to work. However the women I worked with gave it rave reviews. I ended up adding a little dried dill because I didn't think it had enough flavor. I split the difference and gave it three stars.
I had an abundance of sour cream so typed in "sour cream salad dressing" and found this recipe. Was a little put off by the sugar but since I had all of the ingredients-set about recalculating for 4 servings. I found a great way to eliminate the sugar-use RICE VINEGAR! Also, I had Dijon mustard on hard-use it if you have it! The result was a beautifully creamy-and sufficiently sweet for my taste-dressing. I used it on a pasta vegetable salad and added it to My Recipe Box for future use. I wanted to share the sugar substitute idea for those of you who might be put off by the white sugar ingredient. Oh, I taste-tested too, which is why I knew immediately that this recipe is a keeper.
Great, simple recipe. I used it in the Mexican Cornbread Salad recipe by Jose on this site. It was just right in the salad. I did use half the oil and increased the sour cream (reduced fat) to thicken it up a bit.
This dressing was very good with fresh spinach. Just be sure and mix thoroughly, and I would recommend using sparingly. A little goes a long way because it's quite oily.
Excellent dressing! I added it to the salad before serving and to my surprise, everyone loved it!
this is really good and have been making this for years. when I make cuke salad I replace dill for the parsley. This also makes a really good slaw. I would cut the sugar some.
My husband loved this, but both of us agreed the olive oil was overpowering and should be cut down. Also, I used fat free sour cream, and I found it helpful to let it sit and "thicken" and then whisk until the oil mixed in with the sour cream for a creamy dressing. I think this would make a great coleslaw or pasta salad dressing.
Delicious!
Was a little skeptical because I don't care for the taste of wine. Didn't have red wine vinegar so I used white vinegar and red wine. Dee-licious. This recipe now lives in my "tried and liked" folder.
This is our favorite. I cut down on the salt and used 1 Tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and only 4 T of the red wine vinegar. Wonderful!
Better than most you can get in a bottle-but not so over the top I need to keep it stocked in my fridge.
I wanted this for a coleslaw dressing, so I followed it pretty closely, except much less olive oil & a little less sugar. I didn't have any parsley, but I did add some celery seed & some blue poppy seeds. Excellent for coleslaw-I will be making this again. used a no salt substitute & only 1 tsp of that.
Excellent flavor and easy to make. My grandaughters loved it also.
The garlic is a little strong but I like garlic so it worked for me! Couldn't feed it to my sister, though. Not a crowd pleaser per say, but I'll be making it for myself again :-)
I follow this recipe as written except for less salt. My friends all love it too. Some ask for the recipe and one even said she WOULD NOT go home without it.
This recipe was good. I did cut the oil in half and had to use prepared mustard (just 1/2 tsp) because didn't have ground mustard. It was yummy on salad - just a little goes a long way. Thanks for the recipe.
I thought about a "four star" since I only put in half the sugar, but the flavor was so tasty that I had to give it a "five star". The raw garlic really gives it a bit of a kick which I enjoyed but might be too strong for some. I used it on romaine and tomato salad with a bit of fresh parmesan. Perfect!
I followed Molly’s advice and used less olive oil. I wish I had used less sugar. This was a little too sweet for us, so I added granny smith apples and strawberries to the salad and it turned out wonderful. With the modifications, this is very good.
I admit I changed this a little bit - but did keep the spirit of the recipe - but only because I don't like the taste of olive oil - so I used grapeseed oil instead. I also favor dill over parsley - so I made that substitution too. For anyone with guests not wanting alcohol (or ingredients made with or named after alcohol) you can substitute apple cider vinegar in place of the red wine vinegar....I did add a bit more sugar and a bit more sour cream - I wanted it sweeter and for it to have a thicker consistency. It does need to sit overnight - then be whisked again before dressing your salads! This would be great on a broccoli slaw as well!!!!!
I made this last night since I had a little sour cream left in the fridge and wanted to find a good use for it. I ended up using dried parsley flakes, about a tblsp mustard with horseradish, and maybe about 1/4 cup olive oil. I used it on my salad right away and it tasted really good. Then I tasted it this morning to see how the flavors have set in and it tastes even better. Will definitely keep this one for future use.
I halfed this recipe, kind of winged the measurements and only used about a tablespoon of olive oil and then served it over hot pasta immediately and it was darn good! Can't wait to try it made properly. Easy, great way to use the last bit of sour cream!!
I tried this tonight only I put Agave and Truvia instead of sugar, it was great and I have a lot left over for the next week. Thank you for sharing
yum
I love making small batches of salad dressings so we can have a different kind every time I make salads for supper. I made a half batch of this, but did use less olive oil. I mixed all the ingredients and slowly added the olive oil until the dressing was at the consistency I like. The end result was very good, just a little on the sweet side. I made another half batch but only used 2 TB of the sugar and I liked it much better. This is very good on a lettuce salad that fruit has been added. Note that when you put the leftovers in the fridge, it will be very thick when you take it out. Stir it up and let it rest on the countertop for about 15 minutes, stir again, and it will taste like you just made it.
Wonderful dressing! Tasty, tangy and sweet. I did have to make a couple of changes though--I left out the parsley because I didn't have any and instead of the mustard powder, (I didn't have any of that either), I squeezed in a packet of wasabi (that you get with take out sushi), increased the sour cream to a 1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon and added 1 1/2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Came out beautifully! Thank you for sharing this with us! ;)
Excellent on romaine salad! I substituted Splenda for the sugar: otherwise followed the recipe exactly"
I increased the sour cream to 1/2 cup, increased red wine vinegar to 1/2 cup and used vegetable oil....wonderful flavor, both first made and when it has aged....
Good flavors!! I made as is and then did a twist next time around using unsweetened apple sauce instead of sour cream and cut the oil to 2 T and sugar to 1/3 cup and used 1/4 cup cider vinegar.. and 1 T reg prepared mustard with 1/4 onion chopped, and small garlic..threw in blender and wow it was great too!
This is an easy & flavorful dressing. My picky husband who never puts dressing on his salad loved it.
This is really good! I used rice vinegar and less sugar to adjust to my tastes. Thanks for sharing a healthy dressing.
I added a 1/4 cup of sour cream, used a tbsp of Dijon instead of mustard powder and used 1 tsp onion salt from TJs instead of parsley. Also, cut the sugar in half as I like it more tangy. It was great! Just the right amount of creaminess so the ingredients blend and stay on the lettuce leaves. Tossed in a chopped salad with corn, cucumbers, beans and some freshly shredded Irish cheddar.
This dressing was wonderful. I made it last night and brought it for lunch on a salad. Really delicious and simple to make.
I used only 1/4 cup olive oil, didnt have mustard powder, used about 3-4 teaspoons red wine vinegar, about 2-3 Tablespoons sugar, the 1/4 cup sour cream, pinch pepper, pinch salt. After whisking, poured this over sliced cukes, onion, sliced blk olives,tomatoes, sweet peppers, and avocados. Tasty! Thought the 1 cup would b way too oily and it would have been too!
went great with romaine lettuce
I followed the recipe exactly and it was quick, easy and delicious.
Made just as written, love it!
went great with romaine lettuce
Very good - after tasting it, I thought it would make a great slaw dressing - and so it did!
Great recipe and easy! It does need to chill because to me that definitely brings out the amazing flavor. I chilled mine for about 7 hours. Give it a good stir after refrigerating and it becomes creamy again. I made a simple baby spinach, arugula, boiled egg, and avocado salad and used this dressing on it and it was amazing! You don't need much of it.
Very simple to make in less than 5 min! I whipped this recipe up for a summer spinach salad for two. I altered the ingredients (by eyeballing them as I pit them in the bowl). I think if you're used to making salad dressings you can do that and still come out fine. I added dill instead of parsley, 1/4 cup sour cream, and I did use 1 whole garlic clove minced. The rest of the ingredients I altered and used less (sugar, olive oil, red wine vinegar) more (cracked black pepper, ground mustard, dill) without measuring and it is really delicious. I will let it marinate for 6 hours as we're eating later on this evening. Thx for this recipe!!! It is a winner and will become a regular! I love that it's easy to adjust!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections