Sour Cream Dressing

45 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This sweet and tangy sour cream salad dressing is delicious. It's perfect over a fresh spinach salad and is my fiance's favorite!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together oil, vinegar, sour cream, salt, mustard, sugar, parsley, garlic, and pepper. Refrigerate at least 6 hours before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 294.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022