Rating: 5 stars Excellent!! My husband and I loved this dressing. The only change I made was to use 1 tsp. of salt instead of 2 which seemed too much. It was great. Will use this again and again.

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I used olive oil, and only 1/2 tsp. salt, as we don't use much salt. Worked well on both a tomato and onion salad, and a salad with mixed greens, tomato and cuke. Teenage son liked it too!...I'm updating my review to say that I've also made this with sherry vinegar with good results. Also, I have had to cut down on salt so now I leave it out altogether. The vinegar has enough of a kick so it's still good, even without the salt.

Rating: 4 stars 2 teaspoons of salt was just way overboard for me--I had to add extra vinegar and oil to set it off. I also added pepper and extra garlic. 1/2 tsp salt would be plenty for the amounts of oil and vinegar. Very tasty after the changes I made. Extra light olive oil suits my taste much better than the vegetable oil.

Rating: 5 stars Simple and delicious - a really easy and great tasting vinaigrette dressing! I used olive oil vs. vegetable oil and cut the salt down to 1/4 tsp. I also added some cracked black pepper. This was great over mixed greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and thin sliced red onion.

Rating: 5 stars One word WOW! There is such a huge difference in this dressing and the store-bought kind. I will also never buy bottled again! This took literally 5 minutes to put together. I used olive oil and added freshly ground black pepper. My new favorite salad is this dressing romaine mixed with iceburg dried cranberries feta cheese cucumbers red onion yellow pepper and pecans or walnuts. I also added a little fresh basil to the salad before mixing. This does separate so a salad dressing shaker with a tight fitting lid is a must.

Rating: 4 stars This was really easy to make - however it needed a bit more zip so I added some cracked pepper which helped. Great on salads it's super-light.

Rating: 5 stars I thought there would be way too much vinegar when I made this but it turned out quite well. I used olive oil and only 1/2 tsp of salt. It was wonderful on my simple spinach and tomato salad. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars This is a great vinaigrette for all of those garlic lovers like myself. I will make this easy salad topper all of the time!! Thanks for the great recipe Karen I loved it!!

Rating: 5 stars Very pungent and delicious! Only drawback is I couldn't get a kiss from hubby for about a week.:-)