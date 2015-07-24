All-American Chips and Dip

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars While the recipe for the dip isn't new it happens to delicious and very popular. If it wasn't the folks at Hidden Valley Ranch would be out of business! We got invited over to our neighbors for drinks last night and because I never go anywhere empty handed I whipped this up on the fly. It's always a crowd pleaser and serving it in a red bell pepper is a cute idea and adds that little something extra special. I don't serve it with chips though. I always serve it with thick cut cucumber slices cherry tomatoes baby carrots red pepper slices and celery sticks. It's a healthy snack that's low in fat and really good for you too! Helpful (55)

Rating: 4 stars I give this four stars because the dip recipe (sour cream and ranch dressing) is on the packets of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix but the pepper and blue chips make a very nice presentation:) Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars Easy but nothing special. If you need a quick fix it will work. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars That was the best ever. I loved it. For my family I took 4 different vegtables red pepper green pepper celery and carrots. We had chips with veggies on the side. The veggies were helpful because the rest of our meal was fattening. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Easy and nice presentation. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Great for a Memorial Day picnic..just the idea I was looking for. I am going to use store-bought dip to save time; but the presentation is a great idea! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars To me this is more of an idea on how to cutely present chips and dip than really a recipe. That being said it was very cute and looked good at our 4th of July party. Instead of using the ranch dip I mixed up a vegetable dip. (I also had a 7 layer dip that included ranch dip). Helpful (3)