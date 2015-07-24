All-American Chips and Dip

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This fun spin on chips and dip is perfect for any Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Fourth of July celebration.

By Suzabell

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the sour cream and ranch dressing mix in a bowl. Spoon the mixture into the bell pepper. Place the pepper in the center of a white serving platter. Arrange the tortilla chips around the pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 469.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2010
While the recipe for the dip isn't new it happens to delicious and very popular. If it wasn't the folks at Hidden Valley Ranch would be out of business! We got invited over to our neighbors for drinks last night and because I never go anywhere empty handed I whipped this up on the fly. It's always a crowd pleaser and serving it in a red bell pepper is a cute idea and adds that little something extra special. I don't serve it with chips though. I always serve it with thick cut cucumber slices cherry tomatoes baby carrots red pepper slices and celery sticks. It's a healthy snack that's low in fat and really good for you too! Read More
Helpful
(55)

Most helpful critical review

Jbooshey
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2010
Easy but nothing special. If you need a quick fix it will work. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Reviews:
Casey10kids
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2008
That was the best ever. I loved it. For my family I took 4 different vegtables red pepper green pepper celery and carrots. We had chips with veggies on the side. The veggies were helpful because the rest of our meal was fattening. Read More
Helpful
(21)
caro4983
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2011
Easy and nice presentation. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jan
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2012
Great for a Memorial Day picnic..just the idea I was looking for. I am going to use store-bought dip to save time; but the presentation is a great idea! Read More
Helpful
(5)
HOLLY9000
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2014
To me this is more of an idea on how to cutely present chips and dip than really a recipe. That being said it was very cute and looked good at our 4th of July party. Instead of using the ranch dip I mixed up a vegetable dip. (I also had a 7 layer dip that included ranch dip). Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ian f
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2014
This dip is a delicious classic I added half of a Spanish onion for more of a zip and it was phenomenal Read More
Helpful
(3)
