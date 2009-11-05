Red Potato Salad with Sour Cream and Chives
This is a delicious creamy potato salad recipe. Fresh chives add the perfect touch.
This is a really good potato salad. I went through the reviews and so many people added a bunch of stuff to this like bacon, eggs, cheese. It's a totally different salad at that point. This is meant to be light! I added a little more chives and let it sit overnight. The flavor of the chives really came through. I added a little Miracle Whip for some added zip - not much, just a couple of tablespoons.Read More
This was a very bland salad. I added a generous amount of dill weed and some bacon and it just didn't help. Sorry, I won't make it again.Read More
Really good. The fresh chives really add to the dish. Added more than called for though. I don't like mayonaisse based potato salad and this was perfect. I liked the creamy taste and the sour cream and yogurt match well together.
I added bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese. My kids won't touch most potato salads, but LOVED this one!
I used mayo in place of yogurt and added dill pickles and celery...and a generous helping of mustard cause I like it....very good!
Added dill, a tbsp or so of red wine vinegar and substituted garlic salt for regular. A great healthier recipe for potato salad! Everyone liked it!
My family loves this when I make it. I also add a little dill weed and some cracked black pepper. This is so good and easy!
I was very tired when I made this salad and accidentally used mayonnaise instead of sour cream and it was still very good. I'm going to try it next time using the sour cream as stated in the recipe. I also threw in some celery to add some extra veggies. I think I'll also add some hard boiled eggs next time also.
Very good salad! Easy and quick. I added a little dill pickle juice to or you could use fresh dill or dill seed. It gave it just a little kick.
I loved this recipe. Lighter than your standard potato salad with loads of mayonnaise or miracle whip. I used a little more dill (didn't really measure it) and freeze dried chives, which I thought worked well. I think garlic salt in place of regular salt would add even more flavor.
Not as flavorful as I had hoped! Don't know if I'd make it again
Love this potato salad! Make sure youre not shy with the salt after the it sits in the fridge over night or for a couple hours, also I added some white pepper, it had such a great creaminess. Everyone loved it a our work picnic! no one could tell that it was low fat, they appreciated that it wasnt super heavy like most mayo salads are!... I even used low fat plain yogurt!!
Quite tasty on its own, but I found that it needed just a little something, so I added ~2T dijon mustard and ~1/4C finely chopped onions after the fact. I also used lowfat sour cream and lowfat greek yogurt. I was really shocked at how good it was given how much healthier it is than your standard potato salad. I think some hard cooked egg whites would also be a welcome addition--and maybe some celery, too--if you're looking to make it more "traditional" in texture and content. I'm going to try that next time!
I hate mayo (and Miracle Whip) and eggs so this was perfect! The reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I thought it was a little bland as is. I added more chives, dill, a little mustard, and some pickle relish and it was great! I keep going back for bites. Husband liked it too. He said it was good but I think he misses the mayo and eggs...too bad! :)
I served this at a potluck and it got rave reviews! I would definitely make again!
I like the yogurt and sour cream mixture, but it was a little bland even after I added some dried dill. Next time I will increase the amount of salt and pepper. Thanks for sharing!
Not bad but needs some bacon flavoring in it. I needed my potatoes to be a bit softer than normal so the flavors mixed more together
Used light sour cream & fat free yogurt. It was very good.
Very nice change from mayo-based potato salad. I followed the recipe, but did add extra chives (another 1/8 cup), 1/8 c chopped fresh dill, a few tbs chopped fresh parsley and tbs very finely chopped rosemary, and combined the dressing ahead of time to let the flavors blend while the potatoes were cooking & chilling. Took to a potluck & was very good. Has the flavor profile of a good sour cream/chive baked potato, in handy salad form. Will make this one again!
I thought this was good BUT it certainly doesn't replace the traditional taste of potato salad for me. This recipe was a little dry until I "doctored" it with other ingredients. I still prefer the traditional taste of potato salad. My husband wasn't impressed, mostly since he doesn't like sour cream that much.
My family thought this had too little flavor. The bland potatoes need more of a punch than sourcream and chives for potato salad.
Great base recipe I could bend and make more personal by adding our family's favorite potato salad ingredients. To make a baked potato salad, I added in crumbled bacon, chopped green onions, shredded sharp cheddar and a few spices. I also used reduced fat sour cream. Very simple.
Very good, although I have to admit I did change the recipe a bit. The recipe itself was a great start, and by implementing suggestions from other reviewers, it was outstanding! I realized (after cooking the potatoes) that I didn't have any sour cream, so I softened about 1/3 block of cream cheese and added a few tablespoons of ranch dressing to it. I didn't use the yogurt, either, but I added a tablespoon or so of light mayo, in addition to chives, sea salt, shredded cheese and bacon bits. I served it at room temperature, and my whole family loved it!
I thought this was way too easy to have much flavor. Boy - was I wrong! This was a simple recipe that everyone loved at the 4th of July picnic. Just proves sometimes easy is better!
It was a little bland, so I added a pound of crumbled bacon and a few shakes of red pepper flakes. It added some kick without being too hot. I would prefer it a little creamier next time. It tasted like a loaded baked potato. It was good. Had lots of compliments with my alterations.
I was looking for something new to do with red potatoes and WOW this is great! I used fewer potatoes than called for so it was REALLY creamy and I also used dried chives. Next time I plan to try fresh. I've already passed the recipe on to my mom. I will definitely make it again!
My mom made a version of this and I loooooved it! Thanks for posting this recipe, now I know how to make it. We add crumbled bacon...yummy.
I used this recipe as a base for my potato salad. I was looking for something that didn't have mayo in it. I used less yogurt and more sour cream (i used greek yogurt) I also added vidalia onions, hard boiled eggs, extra scallions and celery (if you just mix the onions, yogurt, sour cream celery, s/p and scallions together it makes a great dip) all in all it came out great...hubby loved it..i recommend letting it sit over night.
This was very different from the usually recipe with eggs, relish, etc., and was surprisingly light. The fact that it was so uncomplicated was what made it so delicious. I loved it!!
It's quick, easy, and oh-so-tasty!
This was pretty good, though not outstanding, as written. I followed the recipe exactly, and at the end was left with something that was significantly lighter than a traditional mayo-based potato salad, but also much more bland. I helped the flavor by adding another clump of chives from the garden (an additional 50% of what the recipe called for, I think), a bunch of salt, pepper, and garlic powder. By the time I was done I probably would have rated it a 4, but only a 3 as written. It's a great idea and it went over well at the party I was at, so I might experiment with it to find a better balance of flavors, but I probably won't make again as written.
It sounded great so I made it and everyone at the party commited on how they loved it.
Needs more spices, otherwise fairly good.
Yummy!!! Added bacon and used half sour cream and half ranch dressing soooooo good!!!!
This is a good potato salad and I'm always looking for ways to use my chives that I grow in my garden - this recipe is just perfect for that.
I am glad I tasted this before serving because it was VERY bland. I ended up adding boiled eggs, crumbled bacon, about 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, more chives, and some mayonnaise.
The fresh chives make the difference!
I added crumbed bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. The sauce needed more "zip", so I added part of a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch dip mix. Also, no yogurt on hand, so I used light sour cream. Turned out great. Best made the night before serving or at least several hours before serving.
I would definately make this again for my family.
We really enjoyed this salad . We added bacon and diced sharp cheddar cheese. It was like a baked potato salad, great along side Fried-Chicken. Yummy!
It was a good starting point. I dislike mayonnaise, so having a potato salad recipe that did not include mayonnaise was nice. However, as is it is fairly bland. I doubled the chives, added half a cup of thinly sliced red onion, and half a packet of ranch dressing mix. This gave a light a flavorful potato salad that I got lots of compliments on.
I thought this recipe was extremely bland. I liked it as a base recipe and then I added my own pizzazz. I added whole grain mustard, celery, garlic salt, & bacon. The mustard gave it a little spice.
Very good! A big hit with friends.
Excellent, tangy, without mayo. Needed salt and pepper, but was so good!
This is a simple and plain potato salad but I really liked it.I do think the chives give it flavor, and I like its creaminess. I'm not a big mayo fan, so I liked this better than potato salads made with mayonnaise. It's easy to make and doesn't take much time, either. I do think it would be good with some things added to it, as well.
This was good, but just a bit tart for my taste. If I were to make it again, I would probably use some lite mayo instead of some of the sour cream and yog. Also, you can't beat a little dry Ranch dressing mix in the dressing.
Quick and simple. Didn't know how yougart would taste but it is fine.
I LOVED this. I hate mayo, so it is a great alternative. I also added a little red wine vinegar and chopped green onion. It was great!
This salad was very bland even with my fresh chives from my garden. However, I did use fat free sour cream. I will not make again.
I made this and served it warm instead of a cold potato salad...a little more interesting than plain butter.
This salad was great. I made a few minor changes, I used greek yogurt because it's thicker and creamer. Added fresh dill, increased the chives and added crumbled bacon. My husband does not like potatoes but he loved this salad.
I really like the addition of sourcream to the potato salad however, I substituted mayo for the yogurt as I didn't have any. I have to agree with several others that this recipe is incredibly bland..this is a problem that can be solved very easily though, I added chopped red oniion, parsley, and a little dill to spice it up. Everyone really liked this a lot and it was eaten very quickly.
not enough flavor and texture for potatoe salad. was missing celery, eggs, onions etc
My husband brought this to a potluck. It went so fast! Everyone loved it!
Made this and brought it to a party and got rave reviews! Had to send the recipe to lots of my friends afterwards. It was so easy to make. I added a few spices (but still kept it low fat): 1 Tablespoon of red wine vinegar, 2 chopped up hard boiled eggs, 2 chopped stalks of celery, shake of celery salt, onion powder, salt & pepper. I might even add some dijon mustard next time. Loved not having mayonnaise in it!! So much healthier with the yogurt. This is a keeper!
Yummy salad! I did add cheese and bacon bits. Some have called this baked potato salad. It's a nice change from the regular mustard potato salad :D
Sure, it's not Bursting flavors, but I really love the simplicity of it.
I added crisp bacon bits to this and was very pleased.
This needed alot of help seasoning wise. It was much better after a lot of ft ixing!,,
I liked this a lot...it's a great low cal/fat potato salad. I must admit though, that I did change the recipe a little. I added grated carrot and I omitted the yogurt (a yogurt hater was eating the salad) and sub'd in light miracle whip. It was great....we'll definitely make again.
This is a great alternative for those who hate mayo. My husband, who will eat no form of potato salad, even liked it! Also a great way to use the chives in your garden! Next time I will try bacon bits too.
Made this to go with buffalo wings. Excellent, and a good way to cool the pallet.
I actually like this better then real potato salad & it's healthier. The only thing that I changed was I used green onions instead of chives. Love it.
I used leftover boiled red potatoes, it turned out great.
I found this to be pretty tasteless. After adding some dill and a squirt of mustard, it was better, but it's still not my favorite thing. Edit: I had to up my rating from three to four stars because my husband said he really liked this exactly as the recipe was written. I guess it is a matter of taste.
This was good, added the fresh dill, half cup of celery and sweet onions. 1 teaspoon garlic powder and also a dash of season salt. We are trying to limit salt intake so people can salt to taste. It is really good and I also am not a mayo guy, to satisfy the boss it also got a tablespoon of mayo but it is just creamy and tangy and not too sweet.
I had a similar recipe years ago and was pleased to find this here. About the only thing I did differently was add salt to the cooking water and then toss the potatoes in a bit of vinegar after boiling them. I do this with any potatoes for cold dishes—it cuts the need for added salt in the finished product.
This is a summer "must make" and a favorite in our house. It is simple, wonderful with fresh fixin's from the garden (or the store,) and a compliment to any meal. We have made this recipe as is and loved it, but also found it is great with extras added, like bacon, chopped peppers, even the snappy crunch of chopped radishes. A real keeper.
This was very bland. Bacon, onions and cheese would have added a lot.
The consistency of this potato salad was good, but I agree with another in that one must make so many changes to it, that you end up with a completely different recipe. The recipe as written is extremely bland! It was a neat idea, kind of like a sour cream and chives baked potato, but the great chives flavor is just overpowered by all of the potato starch and sour cream. I would substitute a flavorful salad dressing such as Miracle Whip for some of the sour cream, and even some sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard to give it a little more flavor. Even with the additions, we had a ton of it leftover, which was then fed to our garbage disposal!
We didn't have the full amount of chives, but it was still tasty the yogurt gives a nice tang. We used a seasoned salt and a little parsley too. I think anything that tastes good on a baked potato would taste good added to this salad. Especially good salad for those that don't like mayo.
Great, fresh tasting potato salad for people who aren't wild about mayonnaise.
I think this is a good, basic recipe. Some tips for those looking to add flavor: salt the cooking water for your potatoes. Like salting pasta water, it can give the potatoes some seasoning. I used fat free plain greek yogurt and full fat sour cream for the dressing. I also added the juice of half a lemon (1 tbsp) to the dressing to add some brightness and to loosen it up--my mix had the consistency of a dip before I added the juice. I also looked at the other reviews and added some fresh dill and 1 tbsp Dijon mustard (although I think regular would work as well). It made a very good, light, and flavorful vegetarian side dish. I might add in more mustard and some homemade bacon bits the next time I make it and eat it as a cool summer main dish.
Just made this salad, and can't stop sampling before dinner! I didn't have any more yogurt so used mayo with the sour cream, loved this recipe! I put in plenty of fresh cracked pepper! Thanks, this is just what I was looking for tonight!
11.1.21 The yogurt-sour cream mixture holds up well in the fridge and doesn’t get runny. The only addition I made was some chopped onion, but I will add just a little mayo or Miracle Whip to the dressing in the future, I had some mini potatoes that needed to be used, just cooked, cut in half, which gave me perfect bite-size pieces. The is a very simple, clean tasting potato salad that we enjoyed. We have potato salads quite often, and this will be a nice addition to my collection.
I didn't use the yogart, but I added Deli style Mustard , Boars Head which has white wine in it apx 1 tbl spoon. Also Bacon bits added when serving to keep crunchy. Was Great!
I agree with several other posters. This is really rather bland. I had to add so many things to this to get my family to eat it, that it created an entirely new recipe. Thanks for the base, but I certainly wouldn't leave it as-is.
I liked this, but I found it a little bland as is, so I added some bits of bacon and shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
Followed the recipe to the letter. Always good to do so the first time one has A go at it. After, on the next try, go for broke. We used bacon bits, finally chopped green onions, minced garlic on our second go. Both turned out rather well. No complaints.
I liked this potato salad but it still lacked flavor. I added crumbled crisp bacon and it gave it a boost. Yummy!
I love potato salad, especially with red potatoes, but I hate mayonnaise, so I wanted to try making one without the mayo. This recipe worked great, using a 1:1 sour cream to plain yogurt ratio. I used plain Greek yogurt, since that is what I had on hand, so I added a little milk to thin out the mixture a tad. I also used green onions instead of chives because I had them. For flavoring, I used ranch seasoning and a little salt and pepper. If I'd had bacon, I would have added that as well. This is really good potato salad.
It was ok. I might make it again, but would probably try others first.
Made this for my moms 80th Birthday party, everyone is asking for the recipe! They loved it! I did add bacon, green onion, shredded cheddar & miracle whip instead of yogurt. Salt & pepper to taste.
Excellent basic recipe, which also leaves a lot of room to add and/or delete different spices, herbs, etc. to punch it up. I followed it as written and was fine with the result. However, for a little more flavor I added some capers to taste. You can also replace the chives with fresh dill, and even throw in a shot of brandy. Sounds weird but it gives it a nice little aftertaste.
Needs more salt and herbs. Definitely better after it sits overnight.
