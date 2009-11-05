Red Potato Salad with Sour Cream and Chives

4.1
111 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 41
  • 3 16
  • 2 8
  • 1 0

This is a delicious creamy potato salad recipe. Fresh chives add the perfect touch.

Recipe by jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Scrub potatoes (don't peel). If large, cut in half or in quarters. Boil potatoes in their skins until fork-tender. Drain, dry and cut into 1/2 inch cubes.

  • In a salad bowl, combine the potatoes, sour cream, yogurt, and chives; toss gently to coat. Add salt, and pepper to taste; refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 3g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 252.3mg. Full Nutrition
