Coconut-Apple Cobbler

Rating: 4.56 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple, unique cobbler is sure to please!

By CookinginFL

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
1 large baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir together apples, caramel topping, and flour in a large round baking dish. Pull apart each biscuit into two halves, and arrange over the apples. Drizzle with butter. Stir together the sugar and coconut; sprinkle over the buttered biscuits.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the biscuits have puffed, and are lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 11g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 527.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Pat Turner
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
Wow! This was incredible! THe coconut made it crispy and sweet on the top. I had read a not so good review that said it got too done on the top and the apples weren't cooked so I sliced the apples very thin and took it out of the oven a couple minutes early. It was perfect! Thanks for the terrifically good and easy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

boilerjoanne
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2008
I was really disappointed with this recipe. I followed the directions exactly but the biscuits browned after 26 minutes (VERY brown) while the undersides of the biscuits were raw! The apples were still fairly crisp too. Maybe next time I would pre-bake the apples or something. I bet this would taste great if it came out properly but I won't try this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Pat Turner
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
Wow! This was incredible! THe coconut made it crispy and sweet on the top. I had read a not so good review that said it got too done on the top and the apples weren't cooked so I sliced the apples very thin and took it out of the oven a couple minutes early. It was perfect! Thanks for the terrifically good and easy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2008
Excellent - and extra points for being so easy. We had this with vanilla ice cream and extra toasted coconut. Yum - I found it also makes a great breakfast. ;) Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
kerstin
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2010
yummy my family loved it.a keeper for my fam. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2009
This cobbler got my husband's seal of approval from the first bite. One change I made though since I didn't have caramel sauce on hand was to substitute 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce instead and it turned out very well. Also cuts a lot of sugar out of the recipe if you're watching that. Either way thanks for the easy to follow and make recipe! I will definitely be using this as my go-to recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
pcoots
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2009
This is cobbler perfection. I haven't had a better cobbler ever. I didn't use Granny Smith my parents brought me a bushel of Cortland apples from Michigan so I turned to Allrecipes once again for ideas to use them up. Thanks for submitting this recipe I am intermediate cook and absolutely love this site. Read More
Helpful
(6)
boilerjoanne
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2008
I was really disappointed with this recipe. I followed the directions exactly but the biscuits browned after 26 minutes (VERY brown) while the undersides of the biscuits were raw! The apples were still fairly crisp too. Maybe next time I would pre-bake the apples or something. I bet this would taste great if it came out properly but I won't try this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
cassie
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2008
Really yummy and easy to make! We had vanilla bean ice cream to go with it. My kids say its their new favorite desert! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Chris From Kent, WA
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2008
If I could give this 6 stars I would. What a hit. Absolutly delicious and so very very easy. I don't think I'll make a cobbler any other way from now on. I didn't change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(5)
nacole
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2009
This was the best of all recipes I have tried. We followed the directions without any changes and the result was excellent. My 11 4 and 2 year old kids loved helping out. When it was done my Husband said it looked like a desert from a fancy restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/21/2022