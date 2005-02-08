Greek Salad

270 Ratings
  • 5 171
  • 4 72
  • 3 19
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!

By Meesh

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the Romaine, onion, olives, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumber and cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the olive oil, oregano, lemon juice and black pepper. Pour dressing over salad, toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 537.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022