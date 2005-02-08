Greek Salad
This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
This was very tasty! Go buy a jar of kalamata olives instead, add a splash of red wine vinegar and some garlic and it's even better!Read More
The way the salad was presented allowed one to really appreciate the vegetable flavors. I was on a quest to find the "restaurant style" Greek salad. I added more oregano (doubled the dressing portions) used mediterranian feta, no olives, and red wine vinegar. Now the red wine vinegar gave it the missing zip in my opinion. This may change the healthiness but if I live on this stuff, I am sure it will be great eating vegees regularly! Pita bread is a must w/my Greek salads too! (my next quest~to find a lowfat recipe!) Thank you!Read More
LOVED this salad! Tastes like the ones served at the restaurants! I reduced the olive oil by 1 TBLS and in its place, I used a TBLS of red wine vinegar! It does get soggy pretty fast so do not pour the dressing over the salad until your just ready to serve. Still, will make again!
Very colorful salad. I added 1/2 tsp. salt based on previous comments. I also will add a little more oregano next time. Great recipe!
This salad is WONDERFUL. I have made it once a week since first trying it. It is very much like what you get at a nice restaurant. The only change I made was adding two Tbsp. of red wine vinegar to the dressing, and more feta to the salad. We have it with crusty french bread for a light dinner.
Great combination of flavors-loved the dressing too. Just the right amount of oregano.
I LOVED THIS!!!! Was looking for recipe with what I had in the fridge, so I skipped feta cheese n green bell pepper. I used what ever lettuce I had (don't know the name of it :P) and used green olives instead of black. And I also added slices of hard boiled eggs. It was yummy!! Never thought I'd enjoy raw red onions, but they were sweet! I did add a bit of sugar in the dressing.
An INGENIOUS Greek salad recipe... absolutely loved it! Full of flavour, delicious, hearty and, although best when freshly made, still takes pretty good a day later!
This recipe was AWESOME! I substituted lime instead of lemon juice because that's what I had and was excellent. Highly recommend this recipe!
Now THIS is salad and just the way I like it, with simple, classic Mediterranean ingredients and a refreshing, understated, light vinaigrette. I detest heavy salad dressings, or those vinaigrettes heavy in vinegar. This is perfect, and one I'll be making routinely. I thought I had a cuke in the fridge but it turned out to be a zucchini, which worked out beautifully anyway. I used Kalamata olives rather than black, but I'm sure the black olives would have been just as delicious. I like a 3:1 ratio of oil/acid in my vinaigrettes, so I used 6 T. of olive oil and 2 T. of lemon juice. "Cold and crunchy" foods are generally not my thing, but this is simply outstanding!
Made as-is, the dressing is missing something (hence, 3 stars). But, I followed the review by Suzy and some others, and I thought that with the additions, the dressing was great! I added 3 Tb red wine vinegar, 1 Tb sugar, an extra 1 tsp oregano, 1 clove minced garlic, plus 1/2 tsp garlic salt. After adding all that, I almost forgot to add in the lemon juice and pepper-- don't forget! I used lots of veggies and a full cup of feta...Very good...I could've eaten the whole bowl!
The recipe for the salas was excellent. However the dressing did not have enough flavor for me it tastes too much just like olive oil. I added what the dressing recipe called for but also added some fresh garlic about 1 tbsp, 1 tsp red wine vinegar and some garlic salt to taste. But really good recipe
There were alot of Greek salads to choose from.I'm glad I tryed this one,it was so good.We had it with lemon roasted potatoes and souvlakia,a total Greek meal.This will be a favorite.Thanks for sharing!!!
If I make it again I'll cut it back to half of an onion.
Greek Salad I Haiku: "Bright & colorful. The dressing was amazing! (Changed it just a bit.)" Scaled it back to 2 servings, but used all the same ratio and type of ingredients (beautiful salad!) I followed another review's suggestion about adding red wine vinegar and a bit of sugar to the dressing and that brought the SHAZAM to this salad. I will definitely make this again.
There's something oddly good about tihs recipe. I make this salad every single week to have on weeknights or for lunch at work (without the fetta usually though to save on calories). The recipe simply has the perfect ratio of ingredients. Each ingredient plays a role and creates a delicious combination. I put some balsamic vinegar on it too. Brilliant stuff.
This is a nice simple salad which everybody will like. There is nothing extraordinary to it, but it is a tasty choice.
The salad was OK... I think the dressing needs a little more too it.
I was looking for a Greek salad recipe and I thought this salad has a nice mix of ingredients. One thing I noticed was that the tomato and cucumber made the salad a bit too much liquid. Next time I will try it with small cherry tomatoes and leave the cucumber out. Also, I used a store bought balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Very good recipe, will use again and again. The dressing was excellent once 2-3 teaspoons of red wine vinegar was added.
Good. I liked that the dressing was tasty but subtle so that you could still really taste the vegetables and the cheese. The feta cheese really made the salad, in my opinion, and I added a bit more of it. I'll probably make this one again.
Delicious! Added to my favorite recipes to make again. : )
I loved this salad! I followed others suggestions and cut back on the oil and added a splash of red wine vinegar. The dressing still seemed to be missing "something" so when I had the leftovers the next day, I added a little bit of garlic powder and that did the trick!!
very good greek salad
My girlfriend loved this!!!
I thought the dressing was not good.
This is a staple at my house. I don't really measure anything, I just use a head of lettuce and add as much of the other ingredients as I like.
Easy to make, very good flavour, and it also tasted good the next day. I had a great success with this salad, you will have it too, try it!
I have a similar recipe passed on from a friend in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. His recipe calls for some fresh sliced mushrooms, half of a red onion and half of a white onion (for some kick). As well, the dressing is a little different... 6 TBSP olive oil, 3 TBSP red wine vinegar, 1 TBSP Italian seasoning and 2 cloves of garlic mashed with a TSP of salt. Black pepper to taste.
Nice combination of flavors. Makes a lot so make sure you have a lot of people to eat it because the veggies get pretty soaked and are too soggy to eat the next day.
What a tasty salad. Great combination of veggies. I will be making this again. Thanks for submitting it.
This is great...i just made one modification to it, and that being...adding mini pepperonis...it was great!
Awesome greek salad recipe! I loooooved the dressing, and I'm not usually a fan of home made.
Meh. Dressing is definitely missing something. Real Greek salad does not contain lettuce...I'll skip this one next time.
I also added red wine vinegar and sugar to the dressing and I am glad that I did! Even after the sugar, the lemon taste was still too strong, so I added some Italian spices to mellow it out. Otherwise, this was fabulous! I also added sun dried tomatoes. Everyone loved the salad.
Excellent! After reading the reviews--I added the vinegar and sugar!
it could have had a bit more flavor
Tasty and easy to throw together, but it just doesn't taste like restaurant-style greek salads... If you're looking for a better dressing, try Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing (from this site).
Excellent,For a nice change add some of the flavoured feta cheeses,garlic,sun dried tomato,roasted pepper etc. It's great for feeding a gang..buffet etc.
This is a GREAT recipe. Don't put too much lemon in though. It will ruin the whole thing.
Dressing was really bland, won't make this again.
Loved it!!!!
Loved it. The lemon was really good on it.
great salad! my 6 year old daughter had 3 servings!
This salad is good as it is. Have had some in a restaurant that were not as good. The people that change it need to realize they are NOT rating this recipe but one of their own instead.
Quick & tasty. I followed the recommendations of other reviewers by adidng the red wine vinegar & garlic powder. Just like the restaurants.
i remember trying this recipe on new year's eve,considering am the daughter,everybody supposed my mom's salad would beat mine (not a competition though),yet the bowl ended up with not a single piece left in it ! everybody extremely loved it !
wonderful recipe - very tasty. I only changed portion sizes since halving the recipe makes a perfect salad for a family of 4 or 5. Also, I doubled the dressing amounts, for the entire salad, added salt and made the feta amount (to taste). I also prefer the Greek practice of serving a slice of feta on each salad rather than crumbling it into the entire salad.
Good salad. I also added chiken.
I gave this recipe to my Mom for a party she was to attend. She said the salad was a big hit and was the first item to be eaten by everyone. The guests even fought over the last few bites in the bowl! They all copied the recipe down.
Delicious! I changed a bit. Took out the peppers and onions and instead of making my own dressing, I used a ready made Greek Vinagrette. I also added marinated artichokes.
Delicious, refreshing salad. I served it with pizza. Although the dressing could use a little zip. Makes a big salad.
This was an excellent salad!!!!!!
I thought this was very good, but my husband thought it was missing 'something'. I made it again with some salt and more oregano and he still felt the same way!
Used other's people advice and added red wine vinegar and sugar to the recipe. A major hit at the Superbowl party I took it to!
I thought the dressing did nothing for this salad. It definitely needs some red wine vinegar, which I was out of. Probably won't make again.
We all LOVE greek salad in my family, extended included. I've been making it for almost 30 years, saw a Greek chef making it, no measurements...some of this and some of that, same as this recipe as far as ingreds. go. The only thing different she added was red wine vinegar but also fresh lemon juice. NOT green olives or sugar! Thanks for posting a great recipe!
A good basic Greek Salad.
Delicious! I tasted a wonderful Greek salad months ago at a restaurant, and had been searching for a recipe since. This one fit the bill to a tee! I added chicken to mine for a nice light dinner. Will use again!
I thought the dressing was a bit bland. I added a 4 tablespoons of red wine vinegar to the mix and it was more flavorful
excellent. followed it to a T and my boyfriend raved about it.
This was a good salad you can start on and expand on. I added capers in my salad as well as shrimp which i marinated in oregano. I also cut back to 1 TBl of olive oil and added a bit of balsamic vinegarette. Next time i will try the red wine vinegar with olive oil. I also added chives and the baby sweet tomatoes instead of regular tomatoes, i think the sweetness of those tomatoes is great.
Great recipe!!! Took this to a party. Which everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Quick to make and taste great.
I don't think that it needs as much oil as the recipe calls for. About half of what's called for works just as well as long as you add a little more lemon juice. It's also a good way to lower the fat content.
This salad tastes fabulous, especially the dressing. I somehow had no oregano so I substituted thyme instead and it still came out very tastey. This salad makes a lot so it's great for the rare moments when the whole family eats together.
This is a true Greek salad. You may prefer red wine vinegar or balsamic for your taste and that is great, but I have been to Greece and have good Greek friends and they would definately use the lemon juice.
Great! Bell pepper or not. If strictly following recipe note lemons juice differently & range from sweet-tart. A rule of thumb usually is 1 part lemon (or vinegar) to 3 parts oil. Definitely Kalamata olives for authenticity and flavor.
This turned out pretty good. I made the following changes: 1) added garlic powder, an extra tsp of oregano, 1 tsp of sugar(to cut the acidity from the lemon), and 2 TBS red wine vingear to the dressing. 2) Subbed chickpeas for the olives due to personal taste. 3) Only used 1/2 of the red onion because it seemed like plenty. 4) Let my dressing sit for a few hours before adding it to the salad so the ingredients could "get to know each other" a little better. I appreciate how HEALTHY the salad is, and that it was very quick & easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
Nice! I used yellow peppers cuz thats what I had and spicy green greek olives instead of black. I love the simple dressing for this that lets you taste everything else. Thanks!!
I served this salad at a family dinner of 12 and it was a hit with everyone. This one is a keeper.
This was a great side dish for my italian dinner. It was easy to make and loved by everyone. Only downside was it neede salt.
Loved the dressing. Did add a little more sugar as I think it calls for too much lemon. Next time I will lessen the amount of lemon I squeeze in. Tasted just like a greek salad from Mr. Greek!
This salad was awesome! It tasted exactly like my favorite restaurant Greek salad. I followed the advice of other reviews and added some sugar to the dressing. I also added a few capers, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. It was so filling with all the veggies -- they were awesome in this dressing. Is a definite make-again recipe.
This is one of the best and easiest Greek salad I've ever made. I will surely make it again and again.
This was a good Greek salad. Some modifications: used only about half the onion, and it still seemed like almost too much; for the dressing I used only 4 tbs of oil and added 2 tbs of red wind vinegar along with a clove of garlic minced. Also, you can add or omit veggies to suit your taste. Definitely worth trying!
Huge picnic hit!
do not make again
This recipe is very light but with a burst of flavor. It was also very easy. I would recommend this recipe.
This was really good and healthy, and I intend to make it all summer long. I halved the recipe and made a few small changes. Threw in 1/2 t. garlic, a chopped leaf of fresh basil, 1 t. sugar, 1 t. dijon mustard, 1/2 jar artichoke hearts, and 1 T. balsamic.
I didn't have red onion, used green onion from the garden. Yum! Even my picky husband said this salad's a keeper!
I was craving Greek salad and chose this recipe. I'm so glad I did - it is wonderful!
What a wonderful greek salad! A few things I've added or changed: instead of just romaine lettuce, I used an herb mix salad which consisted of a mixture of romaine lettuce, cilantro, dill, arugula lettuce, etc; I omitted the tomatoes; and I also added shredded carrots and two cucumbers instead of one. For the dressing, I didn't have a lemon so instead I used 2 limes. I also added in oregano, 3 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar and 3 tablespoons of sugar. You can add more sugar, lime juice, oregano, and/or rice vinegar to taste. Then add in some kalamata olives and sprinkle with some feta cheese! This is great, especially as a refreshing summer salad!
This was insane....I almost ate the whole bowl of salad to myself. My 8 yr old son...doesn't do salad...he ate it and reached for seconds!!! Too die for...I made in three times in one week.
dressing was disappointing
Very good.
Tried this recipe and the whole family LOVED it!!! I made no changes and it was amazing! saved to recipe and I will definitely make it again, and again!!
Very Good! I didn't think the dressing was going to work when I tried a dab after making it. But when it mixes up with everything else in the salad it was just right. I did add a bit of sugar though. I was a bit confused because when I skimmed the reviews someone added more sugar. In any case the end result was what I was looking for. Thanks!
This salad was SO good! It even made enough for me to eat for lunch the next day. I scooped out my tomatoes and cucumbers so it wouldn't get too soggy. I didn't, however, use the dressing in this salad. I used a Greek dressing recipe from this site. I think this dressing would still be great.
Greek salads are one of my favorites. This is no exception.
I skiped the romaine and it was fabulous
I also loved this recipe and so did those to whom I served it. I would definitely serve it again. It looks great, too. I did add some salt to the dressing...
A great recipe! The dressing is very simple, but much better than many creamy dressings I've had in the past.
Of 19 recipes, this is the only greek salad with lettuce. This is what I remember eating at Bertucci's when I was a kid on Cape Cod! It was so excellent. I left out the oil and lemon juice and used the Greek Souvlaki Dressing recipe instead. Soooo yummy!
This was good, but for some reason it didn't seem like a cohesive recipe. It didn't feel like a lettuce salad to me, and yet the primary ingredient was lettuce. I wish I could pinpoint what I'd like to change, because I'd love to tinker with this and make it again, but I'm not sure what changes to make. I'm actually thinking of making it into a pasta salad. That said, this was still a tasty dish, and I made the following changes: added a few tablespoons of red wine vinegar and some sugar to the dressing, reduced the olive oil by about a tablespoon, reduced the onion a little, and used kalamata olives instead of black (a great substitution if you don't mind the extra cost). The amount of dressing didn't look like enough, but it was just right. UPDATE: I made this with orzo pasta instead of lettuce and I really liked it. Lettuce is healthier, of course, but I'll make it again with the pasta substitution.
Wonderful salad, loved it, I read one reviewer's suggestion of adding red wine vinegar and sugar to the dress and it just made it PERFECT. I'd definitely recommend using kalamata olives, they make a big difference.
AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!! I loved this salad I made the same changes in the dressing that Suzy made and it was a wonderful I dont like oil dressings but I loved this it went well with this salad. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN!! It is a must try!!
Delicious!!! I have made this recipe so many times.....my husband and I are crazy for it! Will deffinately make again and again and again!
Beautiful colored salad. Dressing very bland. Ended up adding sugar, italian seasoning mix (oregano, rosemary, basil) garlic and red wine vinegar.
