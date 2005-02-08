Greek Salad

This was good, but for some reason it didn't seem like a cohesive recipe. It didn't feel like a lettuce salad to me, and yet the primary ingredient was lettuce. I wish I could pinpoint what I'd like to change, because I'd love to tinker with this and make it again, but I'm not sure what changes to make. I'm actually thinking of making it into a pasta salad. That said, this was still a tasty dish, and I made the following changes: added a few tablespoons of red wine vinegar and some sugar to the dressing, reduced the olive oil by about a tablespoon, reduced the onion a little, and used kalamata olives instead of black (a great substitution if you don't mind the extra cost). The amount of dressing didn't look like enough, but it was just right. UPDATE: I made this with orzo pasta instead of lettuce and I really liked it. Lettuce is healthier, of course, but I'll make it again with the pasta substitution.