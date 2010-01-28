Shrimp Garden Salad

This is my version of a simple garden salad which I changed by adding a small tin of shrimp.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the Romaine, radishes, green onions, cucumber, tomatoes, celery and shrimp. Toss with favorite salad dressing and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 77.2mg. Full Nutrition
