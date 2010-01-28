Shrimp Garden Salad
This is my version of a simple garden salad which I changed by adding a small tin of shrimp.
Loved this combination of ingredients that were handily already in my fridge, and I especially liked the bite from the radishes. I don't care for canned shrimp, so used fresh-frozen instead. I tossed this with "Low Fat Buttermilk Ranch Dressing," also from this site. Pretty, colorful and flavorful.Read More
This was just OK for me.. nothing fancy..Read More
This is a wonderful base recipe to use and then tweak it to suit your tastes. I use the ingredients listed, (though I use iceberg lettuce, not romaine), and I add half a bag of shredded salad carrots. I also use the shrimp you buy at the fish counter for salad OR for a special treat I buy the small or medium shrimp that has the tails on and I just remove the tails and toss the shrimp in with the other ingredients. I then add salt and pepper and a small amount of mayonaise. (has to be mayo, the real thing, and not too much, you want to coat it lightly). Go easy on the onions, and chop the radishes nice and thin. YUM-O!
Very simple garden salad topped with a seafood favorite - shrimp! This was perfect for a quick and easy lunch and a great way for me to use up the last of the leftover grilled shrimp. ("Ron's Grilled Shrimp" from this site) I cut back on the serving size using a bagged salad mix and subbed red pepper for the radish. I left out the celery and added some sliced avocado in it's place. This was fabulous drizzled with a creamy buttermilk ranch dressing - YUM!
I also had only iceberg lettuce.I did not include radishes and celery. Substituted powdered onion spice instead of green onions and did add a bit of mayo. I used small frozen shrimp. I didn't end up measuring ingredients. It was good, nice change from regular salad or spinach salad.
Yum! Great salad idea with ingredients I always seem to have around. I did use red bell pepper instead of celery though, and some 26/30 shrimp we grilled last night. Tossed with a light buttermilk ranch dressing. Will add this to my regular rotation!
I enjoyed the combination of flavors - I didn't have celery so I didn't add it and I used fresh-frozen shrimp that I sauteed quickly with some yummy smoked paprika. I was going to just do a veggie salad but remembered saving this recipe--I LOVE what the shrimp added to this salad. DEEElish!
Excellent. The shrimp was a great addition to the salad. Why didn't I think of that? Easy to prepare, and servable with every dish since you can use just about any dressing or vinaigrette. I also added nuts for a crunchy texture, and would like to try croutons another time. Very healthy (depending on the dressing), so you can have an extra helping and not feel guilty about it.
This is...to be frank...gross.
I personally didn't care for this but hubby thought it was okay. I think it was the shrimp. I just used cooked frozen shrimp that had been thawed. I think a grilled shrimp would have added a lot more to the salad. It was okay, just not great. Might tinker with this one a bit and see if I can make it a fav cause all the veggies were really nice and crisp, just the shrimp turned me off.
