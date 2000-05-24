Shrimp and Avocado Salad

47 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 13
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This salad has shrimp combined with avocado and a Louis-style dressing.

By Inga

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the shrimp, chives, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and chili sauce. Season with salt.

    Advertisement

  • Mound the shrimp mixture into avocado halves, and sprinkle with lemon juice. Place avocado halves on Bibb lettuce leaves that have been dusted with paprika. Garnish with strips of pimento to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 267.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022