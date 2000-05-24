Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Neither hubs nor I enjoyed this. Unlike the description of the salad, there IS no "combination" of flavors. The ingredients in the dressing never blended together to create a cohesive whole. The recipe calls for far too much Worcestershire and even after cutting it by more than half it was still way too much. The dressing itself tasted of basically nothing more than mayonnaise and chili sauce. In addition, there was so MUCH of the sauce that it was just a bunch of goosh that all but obliterated the taste of the shrimp, even after more than doubling the shrimp to compensate. While this was a pretty salad, it unfortunately wasn't to our liking. There is just too much wrong with this recipe, other than using a different dressing entirely, to offer any helpful suggestions to improve it.

Read More