Shrimp and Avocado Salad
This salad has shrimp combined with avocado and a Louis-style dressing.
I prepared this salad for a Mother's Day lunch. My brother, who is an outstanding cook and a real critic, replied to my question: "What do you think this recipe needs?". . ."Just make more of it," he replied. It's a snap to prepare and was enjoyed by everyone from ages three through 79.Read More
Neither hubs nor I enjoyed this. Unlike the description of the salad, there IS no "combination" of flavors. The ingredients in the dressing never blended together to create a cohesive whole. The recipe calls for far too much Worcestershire and even after cutting it by more than half it was still way too much. The dressing itself tasted of basically nothing more than mayonnaise and chili sauce. In addition, there was so MUCH of the sauce that it was just a bunch of goosh that all but obliterated the taste of the shrimp, even after more than doubling the shrimp to compensate. While this was a pretty salad, it unfortunately wasn't to our liking. There is just too much wrong with this recipe, other than using a different dressing entirely, to offer any helpful suggestions to improve it.Read More
Everyone loved the salad and thought the presentation was beautiful. I halved the Worcestershir sauce and doubled the amount of shrimp, and was very pleased with the results!
I was looking for a shrimp and avocado salad reminiscent of a salad i had in France, but this was the closest recipe to it, so i needed to get sold on something a little spicy. I looked at another recipe (Remoulade Sauce a la New Orleans) for the sauce on this site as well, and used this recipe + 1 Tbsp. Creole mustard and 1 Tbsp. lemon juice in in the sauce as the other recipe called for. The mustard and lemon juice added flavor and it was delicious, but possibly not thick enough. Try adding all the called for ingred. and then testing it with mustard and lemon juice. I also just sliced the avocados and placed the shrimp mixture on top of them for ease. Also, make sure you dry your shrimp very well.
This was wonderfully easy and so tasty too! I did add a little horseradish to spice it up even more. And I happened to have some awesome garlic chives in my garden.
I made this recipe for a salad entree at a dinner party last weekend. It was excellent. I used the suggestion from another review and doubled the shrimp while cutting back on the worcestershire. I will definitely make this again.
Very nice recipe, similar to a shrimp/avocado salad I had in New Orleans with a few changes. Tossed the chopped lettuce leaves with a bit of lemon juice/spritz of oil and S&P. I halved the avocados and placed the lettuce inside. I squeezed some lemon on the shrimp and mixed with the dressing....but I cut the worcestershire sauce down to 3/4 tsp and added 3/4 tsp. of crystal hotsauce.(my favorite) but Franks or any other would work great and amount added could be to taste. Placed the shrimp mixture on top of the lettuce. Little spice/heat in each bite with the cool lettuce and avocado. It was delicious and thanks Inga for a great base recipe.
WOW...I can't say enough about this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except I cut up the avocados into the salad and just piled the shrimp on the lettuce. The dressing was tasted delicious (we loved how spicy it was), but next time I will try half mayo/half sour cream. This is a good recipe if you want to impress people!!!
I made this today along with a chicken salad for lunch after our Sunday morning worship. Everyone loved it and there was none left. I made a bed of romaine lettuce from my garden and sliced the avacado because my husband hates it, then I put dobbs of the salad between the slices! It looked beautiful and my man could avoid what he didn't like. The sauce was PERFECT, although I did have to add some large cooked shrimp to give it a "shrimp" taste. Frozen salad shrimp have NO taste at all. Anyway, it was gone and I didn't get to have any at all. I did,however, have my share when I made it so I knew it was good. I would make it again, but not use salad shrimp and not serve it to my husband because it would definitely be great served in the half of an avacado!!! A ladies only luncheon dish....
I love spicy stuff, but found this a little too spicy. Next time Ill stick to 1T chili sauce (I used the oriental chili sauce for the garlic and touch of heat)
Something was a little off... didn't taste bad but wasn't great either. I didn't care for the dressing, a store-bought Louie dressing is much better.
not bad, but was expecting something a bit more exciting...
Great recipe, easy to prepare with a very nice presentation. The sauce was really good, I still use it as a dipping sauce for other dishes.
Very yummy! I used salad shrimp and the fake crab meat. As other people have already stated I used the avocado in the salad. The presentation was very nice. I will be making this again.
I just tried this recipe and it is yummy! I too used only half of the worcestershire sauce. Since I love spicy food, I added more chili sauce and a little more lemon juice for more tang.
This was a quick & easy refreshing, healthy lunch. I got bags of salad shrimp on sale at the grocery and they were pretty tiny which made the dressing amount seem like a little too much but the extra dressing worked well for the avocado & lettuce. I've been looking for easy small portion lunch meals like this since I've started working from home.
Agreeing that coarsely chopped medium shrimp is a much better choice than tasteless salad shrimp. Other than that, this was a HIT at my house!
Loved it.
Perfect, beautiful, tasty wonderful salad, when made with large shrimp and chopped. My Dr. that I work for loved it, and I have to agreee
I thought this salad was delicious, I made a few changes though. I added cubed cucumber and orange bell pepper to the shrimp (about half a cucumber and a full pepper). I also served it over white rice and added the avacado diced on top. This made it a really good full meal and helped to cut the spiciness of the sauce. It was super easy and I will definiately make it again
I give 4 stars because I made quite a few modifications. I diced the avocado and mixed it all together with the shrimp. I also added a roma tomato. Then I put it all together into lettuce wraps with iceburg lettuce. It was fantastic!! I will definitely be making this paleo-friendly meal again!
Had this last night with our Valentine's day dinner and it was a great hit. I have to say next time will just go a little lighter on covering the shrimp with cocktail sauce. This is a keeper for summer time too.
I put the paprika in the dressing...nice taste
Loved this. Boiled shrimp and cubed avocado over lettuce with the dressing drizzled on top was the perfect, simple dinner.
This shrimp avocado salad has a wonderful taste. Imagine how much better it would've been if I had chives, chili sauce & pimentos! It didn't look like the picture, but it could be because I didn't have all the ingredients, as well as not measuring out the ingredients and used more mayonnaise than I had shrimp.
Receives lots of compliments
This was delicious added some hot peppers to spice it a little but it was really good and my husband wants it again tonight!
I made this after having a similar salad in Costa Rica. I also sliced the avocado and added lightly steamed asparagus cut into bite-sized pieces. It was great!
My husband loved it!
I was looking for a shrimp salad recipe and this worked! The dressing was tasty , and the salad ingredients were flexible enough for me to use what I had on hand.
I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers, doubled the shrimp, used half the Worcestershire sauce, sliced the avocado and placed it on lettuce leaves with the shrimp mixture mounded on top. Everyone loved it!
This was a pretty and tasty salad. I did add lemon juice, horseradish to the dressing and snipped chives.
Fantastic! I made it up to the lemon juice as lack of ingredients, but will follow as written next time. First bite was exactly like a shrimp Louie on the Oregon coast!
blah
Delicious, light and easy summer dinner. We grilled large shrimp instead of using frozen salad shrimp. I scooped out the avocado and chopped it, mixing it into to the sauce. This way I could control the amount of sauce. I also did a 50/50 split of mayonnaise and plain yogurt. We also added chopped kalamata olives. Will definitely make it again!
