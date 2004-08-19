Sleepy Hollow Chicken Salad Supreme

This is a delightful chicken salad blended with pineapple tidbits that makes a great lunch. If you prefer, you can use turkey instead.

Recipe by Lucy Lore

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken, raisins, mustard, mayonnaise, pineapple, curry powder and celery. Mix ingredients and divide among four servings of lettuce.

  • Top with pecans and garnish with grapes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
809 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 53.6g; cholesterol 120.7mg; sodium 378.6mg. Full Nutrition
