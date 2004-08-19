Sleepy Hollow Chicken Salad Supreme
This is a delightful chicken salad blended with pineapple tidbits that makes a great lunch. If you prefer, you can use turkey instead.
This was fantastic. Lots of flavor and really great taste with the fruits in it. I substituted sliced almonds for the pecans and mixed them right in along with the grapes. I served it on a bed of lettuce and sliced wheat pitas into 1/4's. Fantastic!!Read More
This is very good. I liked it a lot. I didnt have pecans, so I put slivered almonds in it and mixed them and the grapes right in. Next time I might try some tart apples instead of the grapes, and am wondering what a little red onion would taste like in this. I will probably make again. Definately a sweet chicken salad. I am editing this review just a little bit, after eating it again the second day I think this is just a little bit too fruity for me.Read More
Great recipe, have made it several times. Like the flavors better than the holiday salad listed at allrecipes. Tips: Add more curry depending on your own personal taste, omit a little of the mayo or add as needed. Cut the pineapple chunks into smaller pieces, I browned the pecans by spraying with Pam,then added to salad.They have a nice flavor. Also added craisins, as I didn't have golden raisins. Last I used organic grapes and cut them in half. Serve on a bed of lettuce or a hollowed out cucumber (cucumber boat) for added presentation.
I like it. But i guess next time i'll add more curry and mustard
I modified the ingredients for the salad slightly but used the mayo, dijon, and curry dressing. It was delicious! (I made the salad with just pineapple and added dried cranberries. Toasted slivered almonds went in the salad and on top as a garnish.)
Made alot of substitions with what i had on hand, needed a quick lunch for work, omitted curry powder, celery, and mustard, also used canned chicken, it was awesome without it.
Very good. Had to subst toasted almonds for the pecans, I had currants so I used them instead of golden raisins. Don't think it would matter. It maybe could use a touch more curry as some others have suggested. Susie
MMMMMM... This was very good!! I made it just as posted and I loved it. I think it would be good even without the chicken for a nice veggie salad. Thanks for sharing.
This was very good and easy to make!
This is scrumptious! This is a great summer or luncheon dish and is very filling and healthy.
Yummmmy! I exchanged golden raisins for craisins, pecans for almonds, and served it in a whole wheat pita pocket for lunch. I suggest shredding a rotisserie chicken to save time and add flavor. Will be making again!
Made this for luncheon and received several compliments. I did tweak it with more curry and mustard but feel it still needed more May try a stronger mustard next time. Was a little “dry”
I used fat free greek yogurt for half of the mayo and dried cherries instead of pineapple and raisins ( I don't care for raisins). I chopped the grapes and mixed them in rather than use as a garnish and that was almost too sweet. So in hindsight, I'm glad I didn't use the pineapple since I already felt the need to reduce the sweetness by adding a little extra dijon and curry powder.
LOVED THIS! Make is a bit ahead so that the flavors have an opportunity to blend. Simply lovely!
