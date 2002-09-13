Vermicelli Salad
A wonderful light salad that's easy to make. I use tomatoes from the farmer's market and it gives the salad that special 'fresh' zing. My family loves it.
This was just perfect for what I needed! It was tasty, simple, fast, and I already had most of the ingredients. My husband loved it!
I loved the flavor of this, but next time would use some other type of pasta.
This is a very tasty pasta salad. I really enjoyed it.
My husband says, "Tell em 'Awesome!' from me." " I can see us eating this on a veranda with a great bottle of wine and french bread." Basically it transformed him to another place. Thank you!
I used a sweet onion, half the amount of olives, corkscrew pasta, and added some fat free feta and it was great!
Great tasting pasta salad. I added some chopped cilantro and lemon juice. Everyone enjoyed it. Will make this again.
Certainly this is better when it has time to sit and let flavors meld! I wanted something to extend our dinner last night and so made this because I had all the ingredients on hand except the green pepper, so I used red bell pepper. I was thinking that it needed salt and pepper. I'm glad I didn't add any because today it has wonderful flavor! I would definitely make this again! Thank you, Stephanie Carroll!
I made this today and my entire family loved it! A fresh delicious tasting salad! Definitely will make this again
Even the children ate this salad! Thank you for the recipe.
Easy, light and tasty. Very good.
Excellent! A simple dish with little preparation and a short ingredients list. I think the vermicelli noodles are perfect for this recipe. The smaller size is a great balance for the dressing. My family does prefer this with the onion and pepper minced.
Super easy and delicious!
This was very good. A nice change from pasta salad. The grandkids ( 8 of them) loved it. I made it twice this summer.
It tasted awesome! Great recipe. Easy to make
O.K.
