Vermicelli Salad

17 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wonderful light salad that's easy to make. I use tomatoes from the farmer's market and it gives the salad that special 'fresh' zing. My family loves it.

By Stephanie Carroll

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, tomato, bell pepper, olives and onion.

  • Whisk together the salad seasoning mix and zesty salad dressing. Pour over salad and toss gently. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight to blend flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 778.7mg. Full Nutrition
