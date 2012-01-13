Shelly's Super Salad

This is an easy salad to prepare and you can vary the ingredients depending upon what is freshest at the market. The dressing is fat-free Italian, and is tossed with the cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, and eggs, along with the chopped lettuce and spinach.
Easy and delicious for a quick lunch. I eyeballed the ingredients using just enough for one person. I topped it off with tuna salad and lightly drizzled the Italian dressing on top. I also left the melba toast on the side. Overall, a nice assortment of colors, flavors, and textures - plus it tastes pretty good too!
I thought this was an okay recipe however 2 cups of dressing is WAY too much. I also would have loved for you to explain how to make a dressing rather than just using store bought. All in all though, it was a pretty good flavor pairings.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2012
Well chosen assortment of ingredients - colorful, varied and nutritious. I varied the ingredients only slightly, and used garlic croutons and a homemade vinaigrette. One criticism - use the dressing with discretion, and to your own taste!. If one was to add as much as directed each serving would include a half cup of dressing!
This was a quick salad I threw together last night to go with a homemade sausage pizza. I cheated and used a organic salad blend and half a package of fresh spinach. I did not use a whole red onion, just part of one (I was feeding my kids and husband--they aren't real big fans of red onion) and I made my own creamy italian dressing. I did NOT toss the dressing with the salad, I served it on the side. I didn't have melba toast, I used Texas Toast croutons instead. We enjoyed this salad, especially me. I went back for seconds.
This was very good. I used roasted portobello mushrooms chopped up (any cooked mushroom goes fine) because i dont like raw mushrooms. I also used half fat free honey dijon dressing instead of all italian. My advice: throw in as much crumbled melba toast as reasonable- they soak up the dressing and taste soooo good! They add nice texture. Thus was a very easy recipe, and i will make it again.
Super indeed! We loved it and made it without spinach as we didn't have any. Used normal croutons as we did not have melba toast as well. Still , it came out great! Used the http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Italian-Dressing-Mix/Detail.aspx dressing mix recipe for italian dressing and just loved the result.
