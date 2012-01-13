Shelly's Super Salad

This is an easy salad to prepare and you can vary the ingredients depending upon what is freshest at the market. The dressing is fat-free Italian, and is tossed with the cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, and eggs, along with the chopped lettuce and spinach.

Recipe by mplauche

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, eggs and cucumbers.

  • Pour enough salad dressing to coat; toss and serve with fat-free croutons or melba toast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 62.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 1416mg. Full Nutrition
