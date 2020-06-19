White Wine Fruit Cocktail
This is a great recipe for whatever fresh fruit you may have on hand and a good cheap white wine. It's cool and refreshing and just complicated-looking enough to leave your guests wowed!
I've only made this recipe twice. The first time, it came out delicious - using frozen strawberries helped make the wine sauce a little sweeter and fruitier. As a caution - the second time, I overcooked the wine and it turned caramel color and HORRIBLY salty! Wine is one of those things that requires precision.
I don't necessarily agree with the recipe author that there's anything complicated looking about this or that this will "wow" your guests. It basically looks like fresh fruit cocktail, but the wine-sugar-mint combo is a nice twist for a fruit salad. I added some fresh raspberries, and they didn't hold up well in the wine marinade, turned mushy. Served with a small slice of angel food cake, this was a nice light finish to a Sunday meal. We enjoyed it and will make again.
parents liked it