White Wine Fruit Cocktail

This is a great recipe for whatever fresh fruit you may have on hand and a good cheap white wine. It's cool and refreshing and just complicated-looking enough to leave your guests wowed!

By Roxy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the wine and sugar in a saucepan. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil; stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the mint; set aside.

  • Combine the cantaloupe, grapes, and strawberries in a large bowl. Pour the wine mixture over the fruit; toss together until all the fruit is covered with the wine mixture; cover and chill. Store in the refrigerator up to 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 0.6g; sodium 16.6mg. Full Nutrition
