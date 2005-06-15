Macaroni and Cheese Salad
The vinegar and cheese help to make this a unique macaroni salad.
I made this salad for a family birthday party and it was a HUGE hit! I added some grated carrots to the recipe and it was a great compliment to the other veggies. Also I cut the tomatoes into quarters and it added lots of colour to the salad. My mom said she will never be able to buy macaroni salad again from a store again.Read More
OK - I thought it was a bit bland, but still decent. I think I would have liked the cheese in chunks better. I found a bottle of Beau Monde that said it had onion powder, celery seed & salt, so I just used a mixture of that. But from all the comments about the Beau Monde "made it," I have to wonder if this was correct.Read More
This has become a favorite in my household. We add a tad more cheese--ok alot but we LOVE cheese. I also have to credit the author for my learning to make Beau Monde seasoning, but that's another story! :)
I will be making this tonight. I had never heard of Beau Monde, so I looked it up. Got a recipe too. I think I will make mine. Here is the one that I found. Recipe for Beau Monde Seasoning Salt: 1 tablespoon ground cloves 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon salt 1 tablespoon ground bay leaf 1 tablespoon ground allspice 2 tablespoons ground pepper 1 tablespoon ground white pepper 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon ground mace 1 teaspoon celery seed In a small mixing bowl, mix together all ingredients. Pour into a tightly closed jar and store in a cool, dry place. Yields approximately 9 tablespoons. With all the great reviews, I can't wait.
Great pasta salad. I don't like a strong vinegar taste so, I almost left it out. I'm glad I didn't because the salad was great! Kids loved it too! I'lldefinitely keep this one.
I thought this was really good. I made it exactly as written and I think next time I would try cucumbers or peas instead of peppers, but that is personal preference. The dressing is very good and I think that's because of the Beau Monde. I made this salad as a side to barbeque ribs and it was an awesome summer Saturday night supper!
This was REALLY Great !! I couldn't find Beau Monde seasoning to save my life though...so I used dried tarragon. (I have ordered some Beau Monde seasoning from an online store so I am dying to try this the way it was supposed to be made) Crunchy and great !!
I made this for our neighborhood 4th of July party. I had to make a large amount so I simply adjusted the measurements accordingly...in other words I "eyeballed" alot of ingredients! I used frozen peas which I just simply thawed instead of bell pepper as suggested. This salad was the first to go! Everyone raved about it. Thanks Sally for a great and simple recipe. The cider vinegar and beau monde seasoning are the hidden secrets to this great salad!
This recipe is excellent!! Every time I make it, it is delicious and everyone loves it. I don't use beau monde seasoning, I just put a bunch of seasonings in there to taste, such as parsley, oregano, salt, pepper, etc. The cider vinegar really does the trick!
I have made this recipe twice and received rave reviews both times. The vinegar gives this salad a refreshing "tang." Definately try this!
Great recipe ! Thanks - Very Easy and full of good flavor. My whole family loved it !
Yum, Yum, Yum!! I loved the flavor of the cheese, mayo and Beau Monde seasoning. I used mezze penne for the macaroni, boiling until very done (we like soft macaroni). Had all the tiny, bitty chopping done and just added to the rinsed & vinegared macaroni. The addition of the vinegar was fantastic, not overwhelming at all. I had grape tomatoes so used a few more than called for. Simply delicious, gourmet tasting and worthy of 5 stars!!
Nothing special...some people liked it, others didn't like the cheddar taste in their salad. I'll look for another recipe.
I only tried this because it got such good reviews, sounded a little odd to me. However, I took it to a party and everyone loved it. I did make one change, I used a cajun spice mix rather than Beau Monde spice. I did use the same measurments and again it came out great. A potluck winner.
Tasty! The reason I picked it was because it is creamy and uses tomatoes. I made a few changes though. I don't know what Beau Seasoning is, so I just put in garlic powder and sweet relish. Instead of peppers I used peas. Also, I didn't have apple cider vinegar so I just used regular and it still tasted good!
Good, refreshing salad.
A tad bland.
This turned out really good and it's really easy to make.
My Husband and Kids love this salad. It good and healthy. It's just what I want to fed my family.
This was such a good salad and such a change from the ordinary. Didn't have any leftovers and that is a good sign.Even the kids liked it!
I really liked this recipe! I used gluten- free pasta and it turned out great.
This in one of the best macaroni salads I have had. I made it for a potluck today. I have used Beau Monde spice for years but only for 1 dish I make. Never thought of using it in any other mayo based recipes. I will explore more uses for it.
Great and easy to make!
Very good macaroni salad!! I wasn't sure about the vinegar at first, but the whole family agreed that we will never have store-bought macaroni salad again! I did use another person's suggestion to use Miracle Whip instead of regular mayonnaise (and believe me, I am NOT a Miracle Whip fan at all), but I guess it was the right choice to make because it turned out great. And -- I had to look up what Beau Monde was before going to the store for the ingredients and was happy to find that our local Kroger carried the spice. I agree, it added a flavor that this salad shouldn't be without! Thanks for the recipe -- it's going into the keeper pile!
I thought this was quite a yummy recipe. I'm planning on making it again next weekend.
Delicious! The Beau Monde and vinegar are the keys in making this so yummy. Thanks!
This was pretty good. But, I added a tablespoon of sugar to the mayonnaise and thought it was much better. I would recommend it - either that or using a salad dressing like Miracle Whip instead. I especially liked the cherry tomatoes in this recipe. Yum!
My family can not get enough of this macaroni salad! It is a hit the entire summer!
Loved this recipe! My best friend made it for a get-together we had and it was gone in a matter of minutes. When I made it for my family they requested a few changes, so I went along with it, and to my amazment; it worked. My kids don't like bell peppers so I left them out, and instead of cherry tomatoes I just choppped up 8 plum tomatoes. We love green onions so I used more than the 3 tablespoons; about 1/2 cup. It makes for a great picinic salad and my daughter asks for all the time. It is also an easy recipe to make for a pot luck and goes along great with any sub sandwich.
I make this salad all the time! I found it about a year ago and I've made it on numerous occasions. Pot lucks, family meals, church socials, everyone loves it and I always bring home a clean bowl. I did find Beau Monde seasoning in the grocery and did not change the recipe at all except to double it.
I used Old Bay in place of the Beau Monde seasoning and the salad was great!
This is delicious. I love taking it to a potluck and hearing people telling others 'you have to try that!'
I have made this salad numerous times and it is wonderful! It has now become the standard request from my sister in law when I ask what I can bring to her house. Great salad!
The easiest and best way to make this is starting with a box of Kraft deluxe macaroni and cheese. I then add mayo, green olives, celery and grated carrots. Recipe from a box of Mac and chs 40 years ago. Never fails to get raves.
Didn;t care for the vinegar in this too much. Other than that it was ok.
The salad was good. I made it exactly according to the recipe but next time I will be more creative with the type of pasta and ingredients.
Good but too bland for me. I followed recipe exactly and was excited to find another use for my Beau Monde seasoning but if I were to make it again I would find something to spice it up a bit!
I always double this recipe and still don't have enough! I modify it a bit, eliminate celery and instead of cherry tomatoes I use roma tomatoes and seed them before chopping. I rarely use the amount of mayo the recipe calls for, just eyeball it until I get to a good place- not too much mayo but enough that you can still see it and it holds the salad together. I make this a few times a year- it is always great. Thanks Sally for posting!
Tastes good and very easy to make!
This was just o.k. I made it once, and probably won't make it again. I thought I would have liked it better.
I thought this was just ok, though my family said it was good. I would look elsewhere for another recipe next time. I did make some changes - using peas instead of peppers & leaving out onions due to preference. I also used many more tomatoes than called for.
I made this recipe exactly as is and it was a HUGE hit in our house. It puts my other macaroni salad that I've made for over 30 years to shame. This one is a keeper. Thank you!
This was delicious. I could not find Beau Monde seasoning so I used "salad supreme" seasoning instead and it was great. I will make this again.
Very delicious. I added more tomatoes, a little bit of sugar, and extra cheese. It was good without adding anything extra but I wanted to tweek it a bit. I have made this to cater a small wedding. It's always a hit. Thanks for sharing this!
I added more tomatoes
I've made this several times. The Beau Monde seasoning makes the salad! It's always a hit at family picnics. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Multiplied recipe x 4. Cut cheese portion in half, replaced bell pepper with shredded carrots. Used a little less mayo.
BEST Macaroni Salad EVER! I added some shelled sunflower seeds (because I had some and needed to use them). I let it set in the fridge overnight and it seemed a little dry so I added a generous spoonful of mayo and stirred it up. LOVED it! Oh, and I also didn't have any beaumonde seasoning, so I used Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle - 1 tsp for every 2 servings. I put in 6 tsp for the full recipe. I'm making a double-batch for the pot-luck Labor Day party!
I made it just like the recipe except that I cut up some slightly boiled carrots. Delicious!
this is a great recipe, it was a big hit at my family pot luck. it is great as-is, but you can use your favorite seasoning salt for variety. you may want to try adobo seasoning and replace the celery with olives...very good also.
Really good taste!
1st time I've tried macaroni salad and I used what I had so I used red pepper, onions, chopped turkey bacon, grey poupon, mayo, salt and pepper, recipe was super easy to follow and was a great start! Thanks!
Will definitely make this again!
I liked it. It tasted a little like regular mac salad, nothing special. I added some black olives.
Made this as a side dish for grilled burgers. Easily made Gluten Free with GF noodles, as I did for my family. Thumbs up from all, not just GF, family!
I didn't use green bell pepper, I used olive oil mayo, I used apple cider vinegar, I put diced jalapeños & diced white onion in it, and I made my own version of beau monde seasoning. I only changed it so much due to lack of ingredients, and/or preference. It turned out awesome! SPICY, but I love spicy.
This pasta salad tastes wonderful and is so easy to prepare. The first couple of times I made it, we did not have the beau monde seasoning, so I just used seasoning salt. We like it either way but the beau monde does add a little something extra. Thanks for the recipe.
The vinegar made the salad delightful. Big hit at my July 4th get together. I would not change anything about the recipe.
It’s good, not great.
great taste & appreciated at family gathering by those who don't usually like mac salad!
I followed the recipe and directions exactly, unless mixing regular Hellman's / Hellman's Light together is considered a substitution... This recipe is a keeper in our house!
Absolutely amazing salad. Didn’t change a thing. I will never buy macaroni salad again. My family loved it.
Whole family loved it. Husband said it was the best macaroni salad he has ever tasted. I left out the poblano and jalapeño peppers for my boys. Will make again!
EXCELLENT SALAD! I omitted the green onions and added 3 Tlbs. sugar. Agree with other reviewers that finely grated carrots is another great add-in, as well as handful of frozen (thawed) peas. If you don't have cherry tomatoes, diced tomatoes work just fine.
Great! The beau monde gave it a unique flavor. Found recipe for beau monde on all recipes! Thank you, Sally.
For a 3 cup batch of macaroni I used about 1 1/2 cups of 1/4” cubed sharp cheddar instead of shredded. Used about 1/2 teaspoon each of onion and celery powder to begin with then more for taste
