Macaroni and Cheese Salad

79 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

The vinegar and cheese help to make this a unique macaroni salad.

By Sally Dickson

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine pasta and vinegar. Mix well and allow to sit 15-20 minutes.

  • Add cheese, peppers, celery, green onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise and seasonings. Mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 354.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022