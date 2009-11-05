Sweet Pea and Noodle Salad

Rating: 4.41 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy salad is good to take to gatherings or just eat for a quick lunch. Use whatever pasta shape you have on hand.

By Boo

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the pasta, peas, onions, mayonnaise and dash of hot sauce. Mix well and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 123.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

The Bunny Chef
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2009
Okay, I don't think anyone is seriously going to think you're supposed to put flowers in this pasta salad. The ingredients even call for frozen green peas. Also, there's no problem with rinsing the pasta- it will help cool the noodles down faster so you can eat the salad right away if you want, and I've never had a problem with mayo not sticking to rinsed noodles. That all being said, this pasta salad is very yummy and easy. You can add anything you want to it, like tuna, olives, grapes, chicken, little tomatoes, cucumber... and it always turns out good! Low fat mayo works well also. Read More
Helpful
(80)

Most helpful critical review

Jenifer
Rating: 3 stars
05/10/2012
waaaayyy too much onion Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Sadie
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2005
This is a good basic recipe but I can't give it more than 4 stars because rinsing the pasta is a NO NO! The starch is needed to help the sauce stick to the pasta. I used whole wheat rotella pasta and I added 1 pound of homemade bacon bits (cut 1 lb of bacon up and fry it into bits) and used a can of drained sweet peas and a few dashes of some vidalia onion vinaigrette. Make sure the onions are chopped very very small. It's great hot or cold and just the ticket when someone asks you to bring a side dish to a party. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Raye of Sunshine
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2009
I picked this recipe because it incorporated what I had on hand and seemed like it would be pretty quick and easy to make. I added 1/2 a pound of bacon per another user's suggestion and used a lot less onion as my onion was very strong and I didn't want it to overpower. I also added some red pepper flakes some cajun spices and salt and pepper. Turned out great especially for being a last minute recipe and using what I had on hand. I'll make it again!:) Read More
Helpful
(26)
Linda Lindzy Cibulka
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2013
I make this recipe often and use small shell pasta. Believe it, or not, each shell will pick up a pea. It's my Green Pearl Salad. Read More
Helpful
(22)
ann1967
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2010
I love how easy this was and it actually has good flavor as is. I am going to take others suggestions and use some bacon bits on top before serving. I used bow tie pasta because I think it makes for a better presentation. How cute this would be with some chopped red pepper for a holiday look. Read More
Helpful
(14)
martha
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2008
Safety concern: This recipe uses the name Sweet Pea however true sweet peas are very poisonous. The pea used for this recipe should be green (English)peas (the vegetable) Cute name but it may be misunderstood. Otherwise good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
pkinder
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2008
I made this as a side dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved it. I will certainly make it again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2011
Quick and easy salad - family loved it and it kept well in the refrigerator for a few days. Thanks Boo for the recipe. It will work well for packed lunches this summer. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
This was really enjoyed with dinner and the leftovers were even better the next day. I put some of my seasoned salt in the pasta water and used red onions other than that kept it the same. Very simple and very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(8)
