Tasty Home Salad
This recipe is perfect for families who like flavorful and easy salads! Toss with your favorite salad dressing.
Great Salad. My whole family loved this ! Didn't change a thing. Thanks !
Very easy to make, but the oregano and seasoning is too overpowering, I suggest using a lot less.
Quick and easy to make. Try it with the lemon dill dressing.
This is a great salad with any meal. I have used it with Italian meals and with more home-style meals, and it worked well with both.
I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH THIS AT ALL...I WOULD RATHER HAVE A SALAD WITHOUT THE SEASONING. THE ONLY REASON I GAVE IT THREE STARS IS BECAUSE MY HUSBAND THOUGHT IT WAS OKAY.
I liked this. I didn't have a block of cheese, so I used shredded cheese and I used English cucumber so I didn't have to peel and seed it. I liked the addition of oregano and poultry seasoning. I used mixed baby greens instead of romaine
This was ok, good for something different, but not something I would make again.
My husband went for seconds but I did not like the taste of the celery, maybe it's because I used Italian dressing instead of Ranch.
