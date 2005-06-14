Tasty Home Salad

3.6
11 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This recipe is perfect for families who like flavorful and easy salads! Toss with your favorite salad dressing.

Recipe by Michelle Eden

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the Romaine, cheese, green onion, cucumber, carrot, oregano, poultry seasoning and celery. Add enough salad dressing to coat, toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
666 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 66.1g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 1230.5mg. Full Nutrition
