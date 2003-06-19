Zesty Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad

4.2
23 Ratings
  5 12
  4 6
  3 4
  2 0
  1 1

An easy broccoli and cauliflower tossed salad. Optional ingredients may include raisins or walnuts.

Recipe by Deb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the broccoli, cauliflower, onions and dressing. Toss, cover and refrigerate. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 5.6g; sodium 265.9mg. Full Nutrition
