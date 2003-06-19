Zesty Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad
An easy broccoli and cauliflower tossed salad. Optional ingredients may include raisins or walnuts.
This was a nice change from having a lettuce salad. It was nice and crunchy. I served the sliced red onion on the side to be added to the dish as my husband doesn't like raw onions. I think next time I make this, I'll add cherry or grape tomatoes for color and taste. I'd also suggest chopping the broccoli florets into slightly smaller pieces.Read More
I have made this basic salad for many years but have tweaked it for our family tastes. Instead of a Zesty Italian dressing I use a Balsamic vinegrette or a Red Wine vinegrette - not as harsh. I also marinate some fresh mushroom, grape tomatoes and black olives into the mix. Makes for a very colorful salad.Read More
I just found this recipe last thursday 07/03/04 and made it twice over the weekend..Friday evening for my husband, daughter, daughter best friend, mom and dad...they loved it so much that they requested I make it for Sunday (we were having a cookout for the 4th of July) anyway, I thought it was sooo good and EASY!!! love easy. I took the same recipe on Sunday and got more raves about it. They all loved it. I think the more it sits in the frig. the better it tastes. Thanks for this quick and easy recipes I will use for many years to come.
I only used half of one small red onion--I didn't want the salad to be overpowered by onion. I also made this into a creamy salad by adding a quarter cup of reduced fat sour cream to the italian dressing before tossing it with the salad ingredients. Nice basic salad. I'd make this again. I think this would be good with bacon and a little shredded cheddar cheese, too.
Good! I have also used a similar recipe where I put in far more vegetables but I find out now it isn't necessary, the simpler the better!
This was a great recipe. The only thing I did different was I forgot the sunflower seeds.
Such a quick, easy and tasty side dish! I added a touch of feta cheese just to absorb excess moisture, and add a little extra zing!
With so much Cauliflower and Broccoli being around from the farmers markets this time of year, I'm always looking for new ideas for these. This salad was just wonderful! I used chopped walnuts and raisins (as another reviewer suggested) along with grape tomatoes and those along with a good quality natural Italian dressing really brought the flavors together into a great balance. This turned out to be a truly tasty side salad that was enjoyed by all. It is also very high in nutrients. I will make this one again and again. Thanks to the original author for making this fine recipe available.
Wow. This was pretty nasty.
I did this as a stir fry and it was wonderful!
Very quick, very easy and surprisingly good, I brought it to a potluck and it was a hit.
A nice crunchy change from tossed lettuce salads. I had just enough broccoli and cauliflower in the refrigerator to make one serving. I added dried cranberries and ate the salad with crackers. Thanks for a tasty lunch!
excellent, fresh, tasty, quick!
This was okay. Wasn't very exciting for me.
I think this has potential, but definitely needs some tweeking. I wanted to try this because it's less fattening than the traditional broccol salad (with bacon, cheese, and mayo), but was disappointed. Maybe it was the salad dressing. No one in my family liked it. I'm going to throw away the leftovers.
This is an extremely easy salad to put together. The flavor is a but too light, but pleasant at the same time. I didn't have any red onion, so I used green instead. I also added some celery, but other than that, I made no changes to the recipe. My family ate this salad, but no one raved about it. However, it is very healthy and I might make it again. Oh...I used a homemade (kind of...it was the Good Seasonings packet!) Italian dressing...if I make this again, I might use more than half a cup to give the salad more flavor. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Easy, tasty, cool, no cook summer salad. My guests took some home to eat the next day. Wish I would have had sunflower seeds, but toasted pine nuts worked fine.
This is a wonderful tasting recipe and a very healthy recipe if you choose a non-fat Italian dressing. I added some tomatoes, but it is great just how it is.
