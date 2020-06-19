Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

1 of 358

Rating: 5 stars Hi Shelby, I agree I don't like to use the onion soup mix either. I searched and found a homemade version here is is.. 3/4 cup dried minced onion 1/3 cup NO MSG beef bouillon powder 4 tsp onion powder 1/4 tsp celery salt 1/4 tsp sugar Directions Combine all ingredients. You can store it in a ziplock bag or air-tight container. It keeps for quite a while. Helpful (363)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic. I can't stop eating it! The dressing is phenomenal. Quite a bit of work chopping all the veggies and dicing the chicken, but my goodness is it totally worth it. I doubled the recipe but regret I didn't triple it! Helpful (108)

Rating: 4 stars A wonderful summer salad! A light and healthy salad which stands on its own without the need for anything else on the side. The dressing has a wonderful flavor although once it's mixed in with all of the vegetables it becomes very mild which is not necessarily a bad thing. Delicious & fresh! Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars If I could give this salad 10 stars, I would. A lot of my favorite things (except raw red onions) in one dish. I wasn't sure about mixing dry onion soup mix with toasted sesame oil, ginger and orange juice, but it was delicious! Everyone loved it. I followed the recipe except I used a very small amount of diced Vidalia onion (personal taste), a tiny bit less of the soup mix (was a little concerned about the amount of salt) and a little more orange juice (we love citrus dressings). For the chicken, we have an excellent little pizza/sub shop in the area with the best grilled chicken breast sandwiches. I called and ordered a couple of the breasts (plain - just salt and pepper and grilled) and picked them up on the way home. Easy and cheap! All of the flavors and ingredients just went together perfectly. Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow for lunch. We will have this often. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars My family thought this was really good. When I came home the next day all of the leftovers were gone. :( My mom put some of the leftovers on a freah bed of additional spinach and said it was even better the 2nd day. My husband ate his leftovers right out of the container. The only thing I didn't care for was chewing on the bits of ginger and I thought it didn't really need so much oil. Next time I am going to cut the oil in 1/2 and use powdered ginger. Thanks for great summer meal! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I join this site to review this recipe. I can not believe how good this is. I followed the directions as written. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars So good! I was nervous about using the onion soup mix cause i am not a fan but i followed the recipe and the results were great. The dressing blended nicely. I will keep this recipe on hand and make it for guests. Not only does it taste good it looks pretty as well. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I very much enjoyed this recipe! The colors were bright and the flavors were good. I followed the recipe exactly as written and would definitely make this again. However, I would make one small change and that is I would try green onions instead of red onions. The red are good but had a bit of a bite to them and green onions would work perfectly with the Asian flavors in this salad. Also, I would use a little less sesame oil at first and add as needed. It was a little heavy on the sesame flavor for me, but that could just be my taste. Overall, solid recipe! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars We love this salad! I have used frozen grilled chicken strips and freshly grilled chicken breast either way works great. The dressing is awesome and great color and texture. Helpful (16)