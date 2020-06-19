Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.55 stars
347 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 247
  • 4 star values: 65
  • 3 star values: 20
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 7

I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.

By KATRINP

prep:
45 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • To make the dressing, whisk together the ginger root, rice vinegar, orange juice, vegetable oil, sesame oil, soup mix, sugar, and garlic until well blended. Cover, and refrigerate until needed.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the bowtie pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain, and rinse under cold water. Place pasta in a large bowl.

  • To make the salad, toss the cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, carrot, spinach, mandarin oranges, chicken, and almonds with the pasta. Pour the dressing over the salad mixture, and toss again to coat evenly. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 357.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (358)

Most helpful positive review

Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2009
Hi Shelby, I agree I don't like to use the onion soup mix either. I searched and found a homemade version here is is.. 3/4 cup dried minced onion 1/3 cup NO MSG beef bouillon powder 4 tsp onion powder 1/4 tsp celery salt 1/4 tsp sugar Directions Combine all ingredients. You can store it in a ziplock bag or air-tight container. It keeps for quite a while. Read More
Helpful
(363)

Most helpful critical review

Chony
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2014
I made it today. I did not care for it and neither did my husband. Too oily and the flavor is blah. Followed the recipe except for the almonds as I did not have any. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Aly
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2007
Absolutely fantastic. I can't stop eating it! The dressing is phenomenal. Quite a bit of work chopping all the veggies and dicing the chicken, but my goodness is it totally worth it. I doubled the recipe but regret I didn't triple it! Read More
Helpful
(108)
Rhonda Jay
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2007
A wonderful summer salad! A light and healthy salad which stands on its own without the need for anything else on the side. The dressing has a wonderful flavor although once it's mixed in with all of the vegetables it becomes very mild which is not necessarily a bad thing. Delicious & fresh! Read More
Helpful
(73)
abapplez
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2010
If I could give this salad 10 stars, I would. A lot of my favorite things (except raw red onions) in one dish. I wasn't sure about mixing dry onion soup mix with toasted sesame oil, ginger and orange juice, but it was delicious! Everyone loved it. I followed the recipe except I used a very small amount of diced Vidalia onion (personal taste), a tiny bit less of the soup mix (was a little concerned about the amount of salt) and a little more orange juice (we love citrus dressings). For the chicken, we have an excellent little pizza/sub shop in the area with the best grilled chicken breast sandwiches. I called and ordered a couple of the breasts (plain - just salt and pepper and grilled) and picked them up on the way home. Easy and cheap! All of the flavors and ingredients just went together perfectly. Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow for lunch. We will have this often. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(52)
Glenda
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
My family thought this was really good. When I came home the next day all of the leftovers were gone. :( My mom put some of the leftovers on a freah bed of additional spinach and said it was even better the 2nd day. My husband ate his leftovers right out of the container. The only thing I didn't care for was chewing on the bits of ginger and I thought it didn't really need so much oil. Next time I am going to cut the oil in 1/2 and use powdered ginger. Thanks for great summer meal! Read More
Helpful
(46)
VegasD
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2009
I join this site to review this recipe. I can not believe how good this is. I followed the directions as written. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Angela F.
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2009
So good! I was nervous about using the onion soup mix cause i am not a fan but i followed the recipe and the results were great. The dressing blended nicely. I will keep this recipe on hand and make it for guests. Not only does it taste good it looks pretty as well. Read More
Helpful
(26)
teensie3
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2010
I very much enjoyed this recipe! The colors were bright and the flavors were good. I followed the recipe exactly as written and would definitely make this again. However, I would make one small change and that is I would try green onions instead of red onions. The red are good but had a bit of a bite to them and green onions would work perfectly with the Asian flavors in this salad. Also, I would use a little less sesame oil at first and add as needed. It was a little heavy on the sesame flavor for me, but that could just be my taste. Overall, solid recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
pittsburghmomtoone
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
We love this salad! I have used frozen grilled chicken strips and freshly grilled chicken breast either way works great. The dressing is awesome and great color and texture. Read More
Helpful
(16)
