Sunday Best Fruit Salad

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I added grapes and mandarin oranges to the mix. I doubled the recipe except for the peach pie filling: I left that at one can, as I didn't want it to be overly sweet or slimy. It covered perfectly! Soaking the apples and bananas in the pineapple juice is pure genius! None of the fruit turned brown. A couple of notes: Make sure you drain all your fruit well because it will get sloppy quick. And the recipe states to arrange the kiwi on top for a reason. I got lazy & simply threw them in & after a couple of turns with the spoon, they promptly fell apart. Still very tasty though! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (340)

Rating: 5 stars This fruit salad was perfect! The best part about it is that there is no REAL recipe. The peach pie filling, which by the way seemed like it might ruin the salad, really makes the whole thing! I made this to go along with our cookout for my 2 year old's birthday party. It was gone in no time, and I thought I had way too much. I used fresh blueberries, kiwi, oranges, strawberries, grapes and on and on! Not only was it great, it was beautiful served in a trifle dish, as you could see all of the bright colors! Helpful (249)

Rating: 5 stars WHAT A SALAD!! This is the best salad I have ever had. So far the pineapple juice acids havent turned anything brown, but next time I will add some lemon juice to be absolutely sure. So far its good but im making it for a large group for the first time. And with lemon juice you dont have to wait 10 minutes, you just douse it in it and go. Wow, i will make this for every family gathering from here on out. Its seriously that good. 5***** Helpful (206)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe for both of my daughter's wedding receptions. They were married just 4 weeks apart so I couldn't afford to cater them. I used the calculator for 250 guests which made it easy to know how much to buy. I substituted the bananas and apples for grapes instead. I prepared the salad the day before and the leftovers kept for a week. Everyone commented on the great tasting salad and it was very colorful on the table. Helpful (115)

Rating: 4 stars I added red and green grapes for a festive presentation. The second time, I added 1t vanilla and 1/2t cinnamon to the peach pie filling. Very good. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars I was afraid of the peach pie filling but used it and it was great. Sunday dinner was complete with the salad. You just have to try it! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS!!! I made it the night before Christmas and by time for Christmas dinner the next day it was still delicious! I am thinking of having a bowl for breakfast this morning.. I just love Fruit Salad and this was one of if NOT the best I have had! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars My family does not usually like fruit salad, but they all like this one. Although I added grapes, it didn't alter the great flavor. I highly recommend trying it. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, Easy and great tasting! It makes a big batch. I made one recipe for 11 people at Easter and we had plenty left over. Helpful (49)