Sunday Best Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.52 stars
409 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 286
  • 4 star values: 81
  • 3 star values: 22
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 10

This is a wonderful and easy fruit salad that is also pretty for special occasions or holidays.

By Pattie Price

prep:
20 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, toss the chopped apples in reserved pineapple juice. Allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the peach pie filling and pineapple chunks.

  • Remove apples from pineapple juice and add to pie filling and pineapple mixture. Add chopped bananas to reserved pineapple juice and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Peel and slice kiwi and 1/2 of strawberries. Chop the other 1/2 of strawberries and set aside.

  • Remove bananas from pineapple juice and add to pie filling mixture. Add chopped strawberries; toss together.

  • Arrange kiwi slices around the edge of the serving bowl and alternate with strawberry slices. Chill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 0.5g; sodium 15mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (424)

Helpful
Reviews:
TOBSCHOLARLY
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2007
Very good! I added grapes and mandarin oranges to the mix. I doubled the recipe except for the peach pie filling: I left that at one can, as I didn't want it to be overly sweet or slimy. It covered perfectly! Soaking the apples and bananas in the pineapple juice is pure genius! None of the fruit turned brown. A couple of notes: Make sure you drain all your fruit well because it will get sloppy quick. And the recipe states to arrange the kiwi on top for a reason. I got lazy & simply threw them in & after a couple of turns with the spoon, they promptly fell apart. Still very tasty though! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(340)
Amber
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2003
This fruit salad was perfect! The best part about it is that there is no REAL recipe. The peach pie filling, which by the way seemed like it might ruin the salad, really makes the whole thing! I made this to go along with our cookout for my 2 year old's birthday party. It was gone in no time, and I thought I had way too much. I used fresh blueberries, kiwi, oranges, strawberries, grapes and on and on! Not only was it great, it was beautiful served in a trifle dish, as you could see all of the bright colors! Read More
Helpful
(249)
SARAHFLOWERS
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2004
WHAT A SALAD!! This is the best salad I have ever had. So far the pineapple juice acids havent turned anything brown, but next time I will add some lemon juice to be absolutely sure. So far its good but im making it for a large group for the first time. And with lemon juice you dont have to wait 10 minutes, you just douse it in it and go. Wow, i will make this for every family gathering from here on out. Its seriously that good. 5***** Read More
Helpful
(206)
EUNICE R.
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2004
I used this recipe for both of my daughter's wedding receptions. They were married just 4 weeks apart so I couldn't afford to cater them. I used the calculator for 250 guests which made it easy to know how much to buy. I substituted the bananas and apples for grapes instead. I prepared the salad the day before and the leftovers kept for a week. Everyone commented on the great tasting salad and it was very colorful on the table. Read More
Helpful
(115)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2004
I added red and green grapes for a festive presentation. The second time, I added 1t vanilla and 1/2t cinnamon to the peach pie filling. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(89)
BARBIE0492
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2003
I was afraid of the peach pie filling but used it and it was great. Sunday dinner was complete with the salad. You just have to try it! Read More
Helpful
(74)
Luvs2Cook4U2
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2005
DELICIOUS!!! I made it the night before Christmas and by time for Christmas dinner the next day it was still delicious! I am thinking of having a bowl for breakfast this morning.. I just love Fruit Salad and this was one of if NOT the best I have had! Read More
Helpful
(67)
taunli
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
My family does not usually like fruit salad, but they all like this one. Although I added grapes, it didn't alter the great flavor. I highly recommend trying it. Read More
Helpful
(52)
SARABNEW
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2005
Excellent, Easy and great tasting! It makes a big batch. I made one recipe for 11 people at Easter and we had plenty left over. Read More
Helpful
(49)
lizjowers
Rating: 2 stars
05/15/2005
Not the best. The pie filling was the problem. It made it seem like a recipe from the 80's or a cafeteria style salad. I suggest just eating the fruit without the pie filling. Read More
Helpful
(17)
