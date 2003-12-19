Taffy Apple Salad II

This isn't exactly like the real thing, but it's an easy, year-round treat nonetheless!

Recipe by Carrie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine drained pineapple chunks with marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • In a medium saucepan, whisk together the reserved pineapple juice, flour, vinegar and sugar. Heat until mixture boils and thickens. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • Before serving, mix together the marshmallow mixture, pineapple juice mixture, apples and peanuts. Gently fold in whipped topping and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 14.6g; sodium 22.7mg. Full Nutrition
