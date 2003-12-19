Taffy Apple Salad II
This isn't exactly like the real thing, but it's an easy, year-round treat nonetheless!
This is very nice recipe best used with Granny Smith apples.
This is very nice recipe best used with Granny Smith apples.
MMMMM oh boy this is delicious! I brought it to work and everyone asked for the recipe. The only changes I made were apple cider vinegar instead of white wine, and I also used lite coolwhip and splenda instead of real sugar. It turned out creamy and crunchy and PERFECT! I will DEFINITELY be using this again.
I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but it turned out kind of watery. Other than that, it was really good!
This is really tasty! I forgot to put the whipped topping in but it was still good. Husband loved it!
This was a big hit with my company. I used Granny Smith apples the tart apples were a nice contrast to all the sweet
This recipe looks like the one that used to be on the back of the fireside marshmallow package, I don't remember the whip cream part, but the rest if it. Been looking for this for years. I can't wait
I made this recipe for a Father's day BBQ for my residents at work. They absolutely loved it. I added caramel ice cream topping to it and then garnished it with more caramel and chopped nuts. It was delicious. Thanks
Excellent recipe
Very tasty. Tastes good as-is, but also works well if you omit the whipped topping and the peanuts. (I tried both, as we were worried about potential allergies at a party). It's a hit and I've already made it more than once.
