Yummy No-Bake Cinnamon Rolls for Kids

Rating: 4.33 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

These cinnamon sugar rolls are a quick snack kids can make all by themselves.

By Jacqueline

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Roll the bread slices until very flat. Butter the bread, and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Starting on one side, roll up the bread slice until tight. Repeat with the second bread slice. Cut the bread rolls into 1 inch slices.

  • Mix the confectioners' sugar with the water in a small bowl to make a thin frosting. Drizzle frosting over the bread slices, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 126.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (56)

Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2008
Nice way to change up the plain ol' brown bag lunches. The insides of the "rolls" can be changed out easily so you can make a different "roll" every day. My sons love it with peanut butter and marshmallow creme and peanut butter and honey with raisins. Read More
Helpful
(47)
pennasnowgirl
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2008
Can also zap them in the microwave for a few seconds to melt the butter. Makes them just a litte sloppy. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Krystal_820
Rating: 3 stars
10/22/2007
this is the fast and easy way i make myself cinnamon bread/rolls. =P everyone should do it this way if your craving and dont want to spend time making from scratch! Read More
Helpful
(31)
KarenLAnderson
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2008
Awesome! What a great idea! I folded over the buttered bread and then cut down the middle. Super easy! I also used toothpicks to hold them together and then toasted in the oven for five minutes. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Christine
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
As far as quick easy "apitizers" go...awesome. Kids absolutly loved them and after I rolled them up I put toothpicks through to avoid sticky fingers and it worked perfect. Definitly our new Fun Friday night regular. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Crin
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2008
To hold them together i inserted toothpicks lengthwise until it was time to eat them. You can also roll out and prepare the cut-off pieces of crust in the same manner. They're not as pretty but taste just as yummy-and nothing goes to waste:) Read More
Helpful
(18)
Number23
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2007
I made these with my Cub Scout Bear Den - they LOVED it!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Tigerqueen
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2010
kids loved help make them great snack Read More
Helpful
(16)
RACHEY638
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2009
I loved this recipe!My kids made it for my husbands b-day as a present. Read More
Helpful
(15)
