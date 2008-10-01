Restaurant-Style Potato Salad

381 Ratings
  • 5 279
  • 4 77
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This is a traditional and easy-to-make russet potato salad recipe.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and chop.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine potatoes, mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, sugar, onion, mustard, vinegar, celery, pimentos, carrot, parsley, pepper, and salt. Mix well, chill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 22g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 199.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022