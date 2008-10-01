Restaurant-Style Potato Salad

The dressing or sauce as some reviewers referred to is what makes the difference in this potato salad. I have been making a similar one for years (just the way my grandmother and her daughters made it). My potato salad has always received rave reviews, always requested by my children for special dinners or if I just have not make it in a while. Our preference is to add boiled eggs and more onions, celery, chopped pickles and pimento, otherwise it is just potatoes with seasonings. I also did not see what just a little amount of carrots would add to the flavor. If you like celery, also add some celery seeds to the dressing before adding to the polatoes. If you will sprinkle the vinegar on the hot potatoes, they will absorb more flavor and defiitely add the mixed dressing to the hot potatoes so they will absord the flavors, then chill. Good basic recipe, just adjust to your own liking and enjoy. Note: After reading the original receipe over several times, because I just could not understand the no eggs and the small amounts of the other vegetables, it clicked, these were just supposed to be flavorings for the sauce or dressing and as other reviewers indicated, they added eggs and more vegetables, otherwise it is just sauce on potatoes, but very good sauce and it just makes sense to cut the potatoes into serving size pieces prior to cooking.

