Restaurant-Style Potato Salad
This is a traditional and easy-to-make russet potato salad recipe.
Fantastic dressing that I have made many times now. I never used vinegar or sugar before but it really gives blah old potato salad some zing. I used to throw out potato salad after a few days but I never have any leftover now. I never add the carrot or pimento or parsley and only add the celery when I have it. I have though, taken to mixing this dressing in a small bowl beforehand. I have always had a bit of a time, either making my potato cubes too hard, undercooked, or too mushy and they mash up too much when trying to blend in the dressing ingredients. Pre-mixing the dressing in the bowl, I can cook my potato cubes fairly soft and then gently fold in the pre-made dressing only to toss the onions, celery and potato cubes and eggs togehther and just coat with the dressing. A perfect chunky potato salad!Read More
The dressing or sauce as some reviewers referred to is what makes the difference in this potato salad. I have been making a similar one for years (just the way my grandmother and her daughters made it). My potato salad has always received rave reviews, always requested by my children for special dinners or if I just have not make it in a while. Our preference is to add boiled eggs and more onions, celery, chopped pickles and pimento, otherwise it is just potatoes with seasonings. I also did not see what just a little amount of carrots would add to the flavor. If you like celery, also add some celery seeds to the dressing before adding to the polatoes. If you will sprinkle the vinegar on the hot potatoes, they will absorb more flavor and defiitely add the mixed dressing to the hot potatoes so they will absord the flavors, then chill. Good basic recipe, just adjust to your own liking and enjoy. Note: After reading the original receipe over several times, because I just could not understand the no eggs and the small amounts of the other vegetables, it clicked, these were just supposed to be flavorings for the sauce or dressing and as other reviewers indicated, they added eggs and more vegetables, otherwise it is just sauce on potatoes, but very good sauce and it just makes sense to cut the potatoes into serving size pieces prior to cooking.Read More
I have been making potato salad for 20 years and never had anyone rave over mine before -- this recipe is a keeper. I made for 125 for a wedding reception and a company picnic and it was gobbled up -- I used lowfat mayo and it still tasted great.
This is wonderful potato salad. The dressing is creamy and flavorful. Most people won't have to change a thing. For my family's personal preference I used 5 hard boiled eggs, mashing up the yolks into the mayo mixture, for a eggy tasting dressing. I also added another teaspoon of grey poupon mustard, left out carrots. Thanks so much for a great potato salad, Mary Ann.
Be careful not to use to large of potatoes, or they will not be done. Cut them in half. Boiling time needed to be a bit longer, about 45 minutes. Good taste.
Excellent potato salad, my family loved it, it is easy and tasty. I used miracle whip as mayonnaise and it turned out great
Great potato salad. Made a few changes...No onions (I hate them), no pimento (didn't have any), no carrot (didn't have any) and celery seed instead of celery (I am not fond of the crunchy texture in a potato salad). I know it sounds bland but it was still GREAT! There were no left overs!
this recipe is sooo good I wouldnt change a thing
This is really, really good! I chopped up a hard-bioled egg in the salad as well, and used a couple of tablespoons of fresh parsley. Will definitely make it again.
This was delicious! A huge favorite in my house. My husband loves it and his friends love it even more!! Thank you for the recipe!
Better than any potato salad I've had previously. My wife and I both love it!
This was probably the best potato salad I have ever had. The dressing was very creamy and there was plenty of it too. I cut my potatoes into bite size chunks before cooking. I used onion powder and left out the chopped onion. I did add 4 chopped eggs to this. I left out the carrot and the pimento since the relish had pimento in it. Ran out of mayo so 1/2 was mayo 1/2 was miracle whip. I used the whole stalk of celery. Everyone made a comment on how delicious this dish was. This is awesome stuff! Definitely this is going to get a lot of use this summer!
Aside from the fact that this recipe is obviously wrong, it made a very tasty salad. There is no way that the author intended for there to be only 1 Tablespoon of celery or 1/2 teaspoon carrots, right?? So I added a stalk of celery, omitted the carrots, only used 2 T of sugar, and added a handful of fresh parsley. It was very good, and I will make it again.
Delicious! A couple of changes I made was that I added more celery, carrots and onions than the recipe asks for to give it more texture. I also used a spicy mustard. In the end AMAZING. Highly recommend this potato salad.
This is probably the best potato salad I have every tasted. It is not real quick or easy but well worth the work. I made it for the Labor Day weekend and everyone loved it. Thanks!
Easy to make and very tasty. Good for barbecues.
My family has been raving about my potato salad for years and it's a basic requirement whenever I'm invited topicnics to bring some along. I basically use this same recipe except I don't use sugar (it's a personalpreference) but I do add several chopped hard boiled eggs to my potato salad. EXCELLANT!!!
The BEST potato salad hands down! Made it the first time as written and the only change I made the second time was no celery, as I don't like celery. This is not something I can make often as I love potato salad, and this is the best I've had...so I will eat it till it's gone! Great recipe! Try it for your next get together!!!
I never liked any potato salad I made until this I tried this one. Soooo easy! I boiled the potatoes whole until just done and used yukon gold potatoes. I cut the potatoes into chunks after they were cooked. Not only did the salad taste fantastic, it look so pretty too. I added extra mayo and sprinkled paprika on top. Thanks for finally giving me a recipe I can make with confidence.
I loved this recipe. I made a few changes. I replaced half of the prepared mustard with dijon mustard, added 4 strips of crumbled bacon, and dill pickle instead of relish. I used slightly less sugar and slightly more vinegar. This will be my go to recipe for potato salad from now on!
An excellent basic potato salad...I've been looking for the right one for some time. I added 4 hard-boiled eggs and little more pickle relish. Thanks Mary Ann
I loved this receipe. I have been trying to duplicate the salad that I get at the store. This is it!!! I didn't put inthe pimentos- but followed the rest to a tee!!
This is the exact flavor that I have been looking for. I used two celery ribs, diced very small. I did not have carrot or pimiento. My potatoes were cooked in 15 minutes because I cubed them before boiling. I served this with zesty slow cooker chicken barbecue, which I found on this site. If I didn't have to share with hubby, I would have eaten it all!
This is the first potato salad I've ever made and it turned out delish! Changed a few things to suit my personal taste: First, cut the potatoes into squares before boiling them; it only took about 7 - 8 minutes until they were done. I think this makes them cook more evenly. Second, I left out the pickles and onions, but added some hard-boiled eggs. Used regular vinegar instead of white wine, since that's what I had. I also used light mayo to save some calories - can't tell any difference anyway and since I didn't have time to chill it, I served it room temperature, but still it tasted great! I may try adding olives next time. Thanks for the great salad!
This was really creamy - lots of interesting texture(s). Definitely make, if in need of a potato salad recipe
This recipe was really good. I did not add the sugar. It's totally not needed. I also did not add the pimento or white onion. I replaced the regular mustard with dijon mustard. I also added fresh parsley and some celery seed. Very nice. I will make this again
This is an excellent recipe. I left out the pimentos and added fresh dill and hard-boiled eggs. Definitely a keeper!
I'll be the first to say right off that I've never been a fan of potato salad.....it has to have a certain taste/texture for me to take even a second bite. But after I read all of the ratings/reviews for this recipe, I had to give it a try for our big July 4th family cookout. I was nervous about making it because my husband first of all normally hates the stuff, and second, I've never been what you would call a very good potato salad maker. Not only did my husband devour this potato salad, but so did all the rest of our family and guests, even a 15mo. old! Everyone was helping themselves to seconds, even thirds until the serving dish was empty. I didn't have pimento or fresh white onion on hand, so I used dehydrated minced onions, and omitted the pimento. The flavors and textures mingled together to make the perfect taste. This was so much better than I've had in a restaurant. This was some good stuff :)
My first attempt at making potato salad and it was fantastic. Everyone loved it
I come from a family in which my mother's (now deceased) potato salad is legendary. I was surprised by how good and simple to make this one is. I did increase the onion, grated carrot and celery and added hard-boiled eggs, but I don't think it changed the flavor overall with these additions. Great recipe, Mary Ann!
This was a little time consuming for me since I minced sweet pickles, red bell pepper, celery, and onion to make the potato salad, but it was well worth it. It tastes just like it comes from the restaurant, or even better!
I took this to a family event yesterday...when I was supposed to make Mom's recipe for potato salad. Everybody raved about this version and it was the first thing to go!
I have now made this potato salad several times and it always gets great reviews. The first time I made it I didn't have white wine vinegar so I just used regular white vinegar which was still good but the white wine vinegar gave the dish a smoother taste. I don't add the carrots or pimento but I do add 2 chopped up boiled eggs because we like eggs in our potato salad. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very, very tasty...i left the pickle out of the dressing. I tasted the dressing without it and found it sweet already. I cut the mayo with non-fat greek yogurt. 50-50. The dressing tasted like a yogurty sweet mustard. So i put in some more vinegar to balance it. And 6 sliced eggs, we love eggs here...Cheap protein and ooooh so good in a potato salad. I chopped the carrot, small crunchies rather than strings.
This is a very flavorful potato salad recipe. Lots of ingredients (obviously!), but worth it. Love it!
This was a very tasty potatoe salad and everyone loved it. The only thing that I did different was that I omitted the olives, and put less mayo in.
This is a keeper, with a few modifications. I doubled the recipe, used cider vinegar instead of white vinegar, and used Dijon mustard. I used white pepper instead of black pepper (looks nicer and is a bit milder), and added half a chopped red onion instead of white onion. (I dont think white onion would compliment this recipe, but green onion or sweet vidalia would be good). I also added hard boiled eggs and mixed the dressing separately, smashing the hard boiled yolks into it as another reviewer had done. I omitted the carrot, celery and pimento too, and added celery seed. This recipe tastes even better the next day, so is a good one to double so that it can serve as a side on a dinner for a hot summer day, and a picnic the next day.
Gave this a 5 star rating! Did not change one thing! Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe Mary Ann! It is definitely a keeper at our house!
Delicious! I agree with other reviewers that the quantity of some ingredients needs to be adjusted (1/2 tsp. carrot for example) but otherwise this is a keeper. Every time I make it it is gone in a flash. Thanks for the recipe!
Best potato salad I have ever made. I only had 1 lb of potatoes so I haved the recipe. I still used a little less mayo and no pimentos, but I didn't miss them. Better than most restaurants!!
This was pretty good. I followed the recipe to the letter and was pleased with the outcome, with the exception of the mustard. Next time I will leave it out just didn't care for taste, therefore... 4 stars.
I like to browse recipes and see how people cook..1/2 teaspoon of shredded carrots? miniscule amounts of celery and onion? Can you even taste them? I don't understand the rave reviews.
This is a new staple in my recipe book! Thanks MaryAnn for putting it online for us! Everyone I know is shocked by how great the potato salad is! I used fresh parsley and fresh ground pepper. I have tried different variations of chopped scallions or chopped fresh chives on the top for extra flavor and color. Either way it turns out delicious! I will double it next time I make so that there is enough to have left overs!
This is the perfect potato salad recipe. I doubled the dressing and made 5 lbs of potatoes to serve 12. Thanks so much for a GREAT recipe .
Even without the celery, pimento, dried parsley and carrot (I didn't have the first three on hand, and I'd never had carrots in potato salad and didn't see the need to add it), this recipe was great. The flavors balanced perfectly, and best of all -- because I left out four ingredients -- it was incredibly quick to make.
Very good potato salad recipe. Not as bland as many others can be. I shredded a whole carrot and added it because I liked the shredded carrot idea, added nutrition and made the salad a nice color.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. I weighed and measured everything perfectly but I knew something was wrong as soon as I mixed the potatoes with everything else. The end result was potato salad soup! I chilled the salad in the fridge for a few hours hoping it would thicken but it still had way too much dressing. Luckily, I had extra supplies and quickly cooked and added another russet. It was still pretty sloppy and I had no more potatoes so I added quite a bit more of the other veggies. It was still too mushy but by this point I think it was partly due to over mixing. I will definitely use this recipe again as the taste was exactly what I was looking for but I will use 3 pounds of potatoes instead of 2 and increase the amounts of the other veggies as well. I recommend this recipe but I would highly suggest having a few extra potatoes and veggies on hand just in case your tastes are like mine.
I made this salad for a fall pig roast and it was fantastic. It was gobbled up and gone in no time! I omitted the carrots and pimento and doubled the onion and celery. I also added 2 chopped hard boiled eggs. A++
Excellent recipe! Much better than the one in the store! I made it for a barbacue party and everyone love it!
Very Good!!! My friends loved it. Our friend who always gets credit for the best potato salad recipe. They said it was better than hers. I cut back on sugar. Didnt have carrots or pimentos. I will be making this again!!!
I loved this recipe a lot. The only things I added were corn and sweet green peas with diced boiled eggs. I did not use the vinegar but it was delicioso nevertheless. Thanks Mary Ann for a great recipe.
Loved it! This was the first time I had tried to make my own potato salad and it was a hit. I'll never buy the stuff again. Very tasty!
My daughter said "Mom this is the best potato salad I have ever had" and we have had many different versions. The thing I like most about this recipe is that the dressing does not overpower the flavor of the potatos. I made it pretty much as written, just increased the onion and celery a bit. I made the dressing seperately so I could fold in only the amount I wanted. We don't like ours soaked in mayo. It was a good classic, southern, summertime potato salad just like you use to get at church pot lucks! This is what potato salad is suppose to taste like. Forget all that fancy mixed in stuff. Keep it simple.
Great potato salad. Everyone loved it. Few changes though: used red potatoes with the skin on, omitted the carrot and pimentos and added hard boiled eggs and bacon bits. And I ran out of white wine vinegar so I used rice vinegar instead.
My husband loved it! He raved over it, and had a hard time putting it down. I did follow other users' advice and added two hard boiled eggs, replaced minced celery for celery flakes, and used grey poupon mustard)
I have ended my search for the perfect potato salad! This is the 4th potato salad recipe I have tried from allrecipes.com, and this is the winner! I didn't have relish, so I left that out (but I can't wait to try it). I also cut the potatoes into cubes before I boiled them which really cuts down on the boiling time. I only used 1 lb of potatoes (and cut the ingredients in half) but I kept the amounts of vegetables the same because I like all of the extras. What a colorful potato salad! I used red onions because I love the color. This is a GREAT recipe!
I wasn't impressed with this potato salad dressing. It is very basic and I've had much better. Also - potato salad without eggs and celery??? I added both but still don't think I'll try this one again. Sorry!
we love this potato salad. I make it often in the summer. I refuse to buy potato salad in the store because of the weird aftertaste. This is perfect!
This recipe is so good! The dressing is the best I have ever had. I added crumbled bacon. Delicious!
I have tried a number of potato salad recipes from AllRecipes, and this is the best! All of the flavors blend together really well so that there isn't one overpowering taste-not too vinegary or mustardy like some potato salads can be. Excellent!
I had not made potato salad in years, but when a friend was having a barbeque they know I like to cook and no one was willing to make the potato salad, so he asked me. Let me just say, this turned out so good, and others at the party were saying "not sure who made this, but its awesome" Not one bite was left! I had increased the recipe for a full 5 pound bag of potatos, and followed everything else that was listed in the recipe, even the carrots only deviated with using partial dill relish, partial sweet relish. I really do think the vinegar and sugar made the difference. I will be offering to make potato salad again for cookouts and making it more at home as well!
Mediocre, too bland. I won't make this again without putting at least some eggs in it.
This was great!
It was hard for me to rate this recipe because I changed a lot to my taste. But it turned out perfect to me so I guess that means it was a good base recipe. Instead of 1 cup of mayo I used 2/3 cup and then 1/3 cup of mixed yellow and dijon mustard. I used finely chopped pickles instead of relish. 3 tsp. of sugar instead of 4. 1/2 large onion (or more :). 1 large stalk of celery. No carrot or pimento. Very good.
Quickk, easy and Oh so tasty. Will have lots of barbeques with this one
Wow! This was GREAT! I added a little extra celery, carrot and relish and I used spicy mustard. I didnt have the pimentos. This disappeared before we even ate dinner. This was wonderful!!!
I have not even attempted this recipe yet but already I had to leave a note- when you bring up potato salad recipes her little memo mentions white corn in the recipe but I don't see it listed once you actually bring up the recipe! I really wish mary ann benzon would proof read her recipe especially since it seems like reading other reviewers there might be other mistakes w/ this one.
Pretty good. Added 3 hard boiled eggs, 1/4 tsp dill, 1/4 tsp celery salt and 1 dill pickle diced. Omitted celery, carrot, pimento and sweet relish. I thought it was a little to sweet for my taste, but my husband thought it was perfect.
My family and I are very hard to please when it comes to potato salad. I was more than pleased after trying this recipe. Definitely a keeper!
This wasn't bad, I made it exactly as written omitting the carrot. However, the second time I made it, I left out the relish and sugar as well as the carrot.. I don't see the point of adding sugar honestly. Instead of just pimento I chopped up green olives with pimento inside, about a handful, and I added one hard boiled egg chopped up. This turned out much better, and my kids who normally hate potato salad loved it.
The 5 stars is due to this: I followed reviewers advice and added 5 boiled eggs as well as omitted pimentos and carrots and used celery salt in place of minced celery. Absolutely to die for!
I gave 4 out of 5 stars because I did make a few changes. First I doubled the recipe because I'm making this for a BBQ tomorrow. I seasoned the water that I used to boil the potatoes with salt (A very neccessary step to making anything with potatoes) and because I did this, additional salt was not needed. I used 1 whole celery stalk, 3/4 of a medium yellow onion, fresh parsley, and a handful of shredded carrotts and chopped them up finely using a food processor. I made the dressing on seperately using 1 1/2 cups of Light Mayo, a hefty squirt of yellow mustard, 1 tbsp of white wine vinegar, fresh ground black pepper, and 2 tsp of paprika. Paprika gives it such a unique taste and I always wonder why more potato salad recipes include it. It makes a wonderful garnish as well if you sprinkle to top when your done. This was my first time making potato salad and it turned out great. I'm so excited to have everyone taste it tomorrow at the St.Patty's day bbq I'm going to. I'm actually debating whether I should use green food coloring to make the salad green...? lol.. maybe next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
So where's the corn in this recipe?
Good recipe. I tweeked with it a little bit for personal taste.
Yummy! This is creamy and delicious. Used Splenda instead of sugar and didn't have carrots. Instead of pimentos, added 2 tablespoons of pimento cheese spread. Tasted great after 24 hours in the fridge. Thanks.
I am not a big fan of potato salad and have never liked any potato salad I have ever made but this was very good. I don't see the point of adding carrots since it called for such a small amount. I didn't have white wine vinegar and used distilled white instead (it was still good). The next time I'll try it with red onions.
I didn't have parsley or pimento on hand, but other than that stuck to the recipe. It. Was. Awesome!
I don't usually like to change the recipe and then review it but I didn't have sweet pickle relish , so I used dill pickle cubes and also substituted white balsamic vinegar because that is all I had.... it was FANTASTIC!! My son who usually doesn't eat potato salad loved it and my daughter said it was the best I had ever made! Will definitely make it again , can't wait until the next picnic we're invited to... I will be bringing this!
I recently made this for a party to go along w/ sub sandwiches and everybody loved it. I didn't change the recipe at all. Delicious!
This is the best! I leave out the veggies but a definite keeper. Depending on my mood sometimes I'll add a bit of dill which blends nicely with the other flavors.
I needed a quick potato salad for a family gathering and came across this recipe. After hearing all the great reviews I just had to give it a try. And I must say it was terrific!!! I doubled the recipe with just a couple changes. I used regular vinegar (no white wine available) and left out the pimento (didn't have any). I also used the "mini" white potatoes and left the skin on because I like the texture of the skin. I made sure to prepare it a day before the event so that the flavors would really have time to blend together. Everybody loved it and went back for seconds (or thirds!) I will surely be making this again. Thanks for the great recipe!
Yummy. I added more carrots and celery, and omitted the pimentos. What a great idea to add sweet relish, very tastey. I Can't wait for people to try it.
This is really good potato salad. It got rave reviews at the barbecue I took it to.
Amazing is all I can say. My new favorite and yes, I used the tiny bits of onion, celery and carrots the recipe called for and it was perfect. I thought they would be lost, but they weren't. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Very tasty ... a crowd pleaser. Increasing number of servings no problem. Stores well. Easy to make. Great recipe!
I have never been able to make potato salad as good as my mom but this one is pretty close. I left out the pimento and carrots. I also added chopped boiled eggs and doubled the celery. I will certainly make this again.
I thought it was okay...people ate it, but no one praised or asked for the recipe. It may be me...I keep looking for the perfect potato salad...
BEST potato salad ever. Have made this several times adding boiled eggs, more celery, more onions, no carrots or pimentos. I love it warm (when first made) just as much as chilled. I don't think it gets much better than this!
this is awesome potato salad! i did everything as directed except i didnt add pimentos because i didnt have any and i used onion powder instead of onion, came out great!
This is delish!!!! I couldn't keep my hands off of it. I put more minced onions in. The relish and onions just work off of each other. I put 1/2 c of shredded carrots in and that gave it a slight soft crunch that it needed. Will make this again and again.
The flavor was good but could have used even more zing. 15 minutes was not enough time for the potatoes - some of them were not done and were quite hard & crunchy. I'd recommend 20 minutes.
Love this recipe. I always sub light sour cream for half the mayonnaise. Whenever I make this for a crowd, I go "full dress". Today, I was only preparing half the recipe for 3 and I needed to go shopping. I made it without carrots, celery, and pimento. Other than sprinkling a touch of celery salt (instead of salt and I know they're the same), I made do. I also made the mistake of tasting it after it had been refrigerated for a few hours. What makes this special for me is the combination of mayo, sour cream, mustard, and white wine vinegar, sprinkled with parsley. Keep your potato chunks fairly large (boil them, but cool them in the fridge, covered, at least overnight), and what a treat. The only thing is, I have to come up with more potato salad in the morning for my few guests.
This is close to my standard recipe and it's good. I usually slice a couple of carrots into 1/4" rounds and add a couple of chopped hard boiled eggs. I cook the potatoes, carrots and eggs in the same pot since they take about the same amount of time. Instead of relish I use about a half cup of small sweet pickles which I cut into 1/4" rounds. I substitute low fat sour cream for half the mayo.
This recipes is by far the best thing to come into my kitchen! My boyfriend and I LOVED it. I made the sauce separate, so that the potatos would stay cubed longer, and I didn't add celery, pimentos, carrot or parsley just because I didn't have them. But it STILL came out AWESOME! Thank you for this recipe Mary Ann Benzon.
Very good, will make this again.
I have made this recipe a few times now and everybody just loves it. I don't change a thing.
I have tried this recipe twice and like the sweetness it has. I think 1/2teas. of carrots is pointless so I've added more both times. Good recipe, not the best but worth keeping.
I just made this and it's fantastic! I had a few bites before I even put it to chill and I didn't want to stop snacking! Yum! Addition: I've now made this several times for various events. People rave about it!
The best potatoe salad ever! I don't like relish so I used pickle juice, didn't add pimento and used raspberry vinegar instead of white wine vinegar.
