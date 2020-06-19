Kimbop (Korean Sushi)

Rating: 4.29 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I received this great recipe for Korean Sushi from a Korean friend of mine. It is different and very good!

By Katie K

prep:
40 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Rinse the rice in a strainer or colander until the water runs clear. Combine the rice with water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low; cover and simmer until rice is tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Spread cooked rice onto a baking sheet to cool. Season with 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and salt.

  • While the rice is simmering, pour the eggs into a skillet over medium-high heat and allow to cook without stirring or turning to get a flat layer of cooked egg. When egg is completely cooked, remove from skillet and set aside on a cutting board to cool.

  • Separate the nori sheets onto a flat surface and divide the cooled rice between them, leaving only a half-inch strip of seaweed visible at the top of each sheet. Arrange strips of egg, cucumber, carrot, cheese, and ham in thin layers on top of the rice. Beginning with the bottom of each sheet of nori, use a bamboo sushi mat to firmly roll each piece into a cylindrical shape. Brush each roll with 1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil and cut into six even pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 510.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

BananaRana
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2008
I agree with the others. Some of the ingredients were a little odd. My favorite is imitation crab meat, kimchee (lay on paper towel first to get rid of most of the juice), egg, pickled radish, and carrot sticks (I parboil them first so that they aren't so crunchy). Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

Lauraf101
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2008
It sounds good but my mom is Korean and she has never made it with ham or cheese. We always ate it with egg carrots dakquan(which is pickled yellow radish) and occasionally beef or dried squid. Read More
Helpful
(43)
Lauraf101
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2008
It sounds good but my mom is Korean and she has never made it with ham or cheese. We always ate it with egg carrots dakquan(which is pickled yellow radish) and occasionally beef or dried squid. Read More
Helpful
(43)
Mia
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2008
Yes, again the cheese is weird to me too, but with that said kimbap can be made anyway you want. Kim - is seaweed and bap - is rice, the possibilities are endless and I had it many ways. Each family makes it differently. I personally like mine with dak - quang (pickled radish), bulgogi (korean beef), steamed spinach, egg and carrots. It's just what I'm used to. Read More
Helpful
(23)
BananaRana
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2008
I agree with the others. Some of the ingredients were a little odd. My favorite is imitation crab meat, kimchee (lay on paper towel first to get rid of most of the juice), egg, pickled radish, and carrot sticks (I parboil them first so that they aren't so crunchy). Read More
Helpful
(20)
Ashley Choi
Rating: 3 stars
02/13/2008
Everything was great, except me being Korean, the cheese is not very traditional, nor the ham - more commonly bulgogi or spam are used instead, and alternate of cheese, there's this korean yellow radish - none the less, very good! Read More
Helpful
(14)
sungmi
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2008
Its okay as long as you sorta tweak it cheese is popular with the korean teenagers but most kim bab is made without cheese. Also I always had kimbab with hotdogs, sliced lengthwise. Also, this is missing "dan-moo-gee" which is pickled radish, gives the kim bab a good tangy taste. but if you want to make it with cheese, here are some other "fusion" ingrediants to add: tuna, beef, kimchi, pork cutlet. and for vegetarians, you can make this without any meat, still tasty if you make it right Read More
Helpful
(13)
Katie K
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2008
As to those who said this wasn't authentic or how they had it I wrote it as it was given to me by a Korean student studying here. It is possible that she was using the ingredients available here and not making it quite the way it is usually made but she didn't say anything to that effect. Also I spoke to a friend of mine who said that she had the same thing made by another Korean student studying in Canada. This may be due to the area they were from or just the generation they were born in. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Ajuna Baker
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2009
I am Korean and I have been around long enough to know that everyone has different flavors. My mom use to make ours with hotdogs and I have heard of people using cream cheese. I think what ever you have in your kitchen as any thing goes. A good note to everyone is not to fill it with too much rice or it will be hard to roll about a 1/4 inch layer should be good. And make sure that everything is patted dry or you will rip the seaweed when you roll cut or eat it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
sophiemac
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2007
this is my all time favorite. very good! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Nici
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2008
Super good and super easy to "personalize". Our neighbor makes hers with fried SPAM strips pickled daikon and egg. Sometimes we use blanched carrot strips too. Sometimes kimchee and beef. Any way you make these they're delicious! Read More
Helpful
(7)
