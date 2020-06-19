Kimbop (Korean Sushi)

1 of 24

Rating: 3 stars It sounds good but my mom is Korean and she has never made it with ham or cheese. We always ate it with egg carrots dakquan(which is pickled yellow radish) and occasionally beef or dried squid. Helpful (43)

Rating: 3 stars Yes, again the cheese is weird to me too, but with that said kimbap can be made anyway you want. Kim - is seaweed and bap - is rice, the possibilities are endless and I had it many ways. Each family makes it differently. I personally like mine with dak - quang (pickled radish), bulgogi (korean beef), steamed spinach, egg and carrots. It's just what I'm used to. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I agree with the others. Some of the ingredients were a little odd. My favorite is imitation crab meat, kimchee (lay on paper towel first to get rid of most of the juice), egg, pickled radish, and carrot sticks (I parboil them first so that they aren't so crunchy). Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars Everything was great, except me being Korean, the cheese is not very traditional, nor the ham - more commonly bulgogi or spam are used instead, and alternate of cheese, there's this korean yellow radish - none the less, very good! Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars Its okay as long as you sorta tweak it cheese is popular with the korean teenagers but most kim bab is made without cheese. Also I always had kimbab with hotdogs, sliced lengthwise. Also, this is missing "dan-moo-gee" which is pickled radish, gives the kim bab a good tangy taste. but if you want to make it with cheese, here are some other "fusion" ingrediants to add: tuna, beef, kimchi, pork cutlet. and for vegetarians, you can make this without any meat, still tasty if you make it right Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars As to those who said this wasn't authentic or how they had it I wrote it as it was given to me by a Korean student studying here. It is possible that she was using the ingredients available here and not making it quite the way it is usually made but she didn't say anything to that effect. Also I spoke to a friend of mine who said that she had the same thing made by another Korean student studying in Canada. This may be due to the area they were from or just the generation they were born in. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I am Korean and I have been around long enough to know that everyone has different flavors. My mom use to make ours with hotdogs and I have heard of people using cream cheese. I think what ever you have in your kitchen as any thing goes. A good note to everyone is not to fill it with too much rice or it will be hard to roll about a 1/4 inch layer should be good. And make sure that everything is patted dry or you will rip the seaweed when you roll cut or eat it. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars this is my all time favorite. very good! Helpful (10)