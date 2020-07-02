Grilled Shrimp and Apple Skewers

Rating: 4.62 stars
101 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 72
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Shrimp and apples are marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce, then skewered and grilled. Serve over white rice, noodles, or a mixed green salad.

By MOONROZE

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the honey, olive oil, basil, strawberry jam, red pepper flakes, garlic, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and white sugar in a small bowl. Place the apples and shrimp into a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade over the shrimp and apples, seal the bag, and shake to coat; refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Thread the shrimp and apples alternately on 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Discard the remaining marinade.

  • Cook the skewers on the preheated grill until the shrimp are opaque, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 213mg; sodium 246.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (103)

Most helpful positive review

Marlena C.
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2008
These shrimp were so tasty! I don't like hot fruit so I did not use the apples on the skewers but didn't want to lose out on the apple flavor so I added 1.5 T. of applesauce to the marinade (apple juice works too) and used brown sugar instead of white. Let the shrimp marinate 2 hours threaded them onto skewers boiled the marinade 3 minutes to use for basting and they were out of this world! I served them with garlic butter rice and sauteed zucchini.... delicious delicious dinner! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Football Mom
Rating: 3 stars
06/07/2008
hmmm these were just alright not a big hit here. Might try again but with some tweaking. Read More
Reviews:
Marlena C.
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2008
These shrimp were so tasty! I don't like hot fruit so I did not use the apples on the skewers but didn't want to lose out on the apple flavor so I added 1.5 T. of applesauce to the marinade (apple juice works too) and used brown sugar instead of white. Let the shrimp marinate 2 hours threaded them onto skewers boiled the marinade 3 minutes to use for basting and they were out of this world! I served them with garlic butter rice and sauteed zucchini.... delicious delicious dinner! Read More
rita
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2007
GREAT shrimp! I pretty much followed the recipe except I made a little more of the marinade by adding a bit more of this and that accordingly and I also added salt to taste and I used 2 lbs of frozen uncooked large white shrimp that were peeled & deveined. I thawed them in cool water tossed with the marinade & made the rest of dinner. Threw them on the 'barbie' and they were perfect. Only use fresh basil please and double the basil amount. YUM!!!! I also made them again about a week later and I sauteed' them in a hot skillet over the stove. They were great! Cokking them this way only took about 2 minutes and I seared them along with the marinade. Read More
IMVINTAGE
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2007
I didn't change anything about this recipe except to use hubby's homemade, roasted pepper hot sauce instead of red pepper flakes & to double the marinade, reserving half. I plated the spears, after grilling, on a bed of grilled asparagus spears & drizzled the skewers & the asparagus w/ the reserved marinade. You're going to need extra sauce to drizzle on the skewers (they weren't nearly as flavorful w/out it) so you might as well grill up some asparagus, because it's wonderful on it as well. I started the meal off w/ grilled, prosciutto-wrapped figs w/ a balsamic reduction, Sweet Seductions (a drink recipe from allrecipes), the shrimp & apple skewers & asparagus & grilled corn (kept it very simple...just added butter & salt after grilling. The buttery/salty flavor was a great complement to the sweet/tangy flavor of the shrimp & apples). Homemade spritz cookies for dessert. We were still raving about dinner over coffee this morning! Thansk for an outstanding recipe, MOONROZE! Read More
kjdavis
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2008
Wow phenomenal! I marinaded the shrimp for about 1.5 hours- omitting the sugar and using fresh raspberries and whole fruit preserves. I served my kids and went into the house to grab the salad. By the time I returned to the outside table my 2-year old son had already eaten an entire skewer of shrimp and apples. He begged for more! Definitely use this again and again! Goes great with fresh salad berries and spinach! Read More
tarcotti
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2011
I think this is one of the best things I have ever cooked on allrecipes. I did this for a get together I had in my back yard. I also did another recipe for shrimp skewers that had zucchini and onions on them. Those were good but couldn't compare to these and since we didn't have enough everybody was fighting over these! Things I changed: I let them marinate for a lot longer like 2-3 hours. And I doubled the marinade recipe I had huge shrimp and I usually always end up doubling it any recipe that has a marinade. Good thing I did or it wouldn't have been enough. One last thing we added pineapple because we happened to have a bunch in the fridge and I knew it would be good and it was. I think the amount was around 2 cups but I can't be sure...about as much as the apple amount. You need to add pineapples to this for sure! Read More
Traci
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2007
Great recipe! My husband and I make this whenever we have company. I have used both lemon juice, and lime juice, and both turned out great. Very simple, delicious, and looks nice for company. Definitely recommended! Read More
MyAirmanMyHero
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2008
The shrimp had a WONDERFUL flavor but the apples all broke off the skewers as they cooked on the grill. Next time I'm going to grate apple into the marinade for the flavor but omit it from the skewers, leaving only shrimp. Then serve with a great salad and egg potato salad. Read More
MEG
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2007
Loved this recipe...I also followed it closely but subsituted orange vinegar for the red wine vinegar and left the shells on the shrimp to reduce the chance of 'over-grilling'. I would definitely make this again. Read More
Charlotte Brito Wunderlich
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2007
Oh My Gosh!!! Too die for!!Simply delicious. Followed the recipe exactly with the exception of the strawberry jam. I didn't have so I used raspberry jam. Served with wild brown rice & salad. Definitely will use this recipe again & again. Read More
