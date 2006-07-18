Italian Pasta Salad I

This is an excellent and refreshing pasta salad with a little zing to it. It will also store for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Recipe by Redwun

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, Italian salad dressing, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and red onion. Mix well and serve chilled or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 728.2mg. Full Nutrition
