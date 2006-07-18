Italian Pasta Salad I
This is an excellent and refreshing pasta salad with a little zing to it. It will also store for up to a week in the refrigerator.
This is one of those recipes which allow for as much or as little liberties as you like! I personally love to jazz this Italian pasta salad up with half moon slices of pepperoni, cubed mozzarella and smoked cheddar cheeses, black olives, small pepperoncini peppers, and little grape tomatoes! It could be a meal in itself!Read More
It was OK. Nothing special and I probably wouldn't make it again.Read More
I really liked this and so did our company. The second time I made it, however, I added a 1/2 cup of Cilantro and some cubed mozzerlla cheese. WOW!!
Excellent pasta salad. Has the perfect amount of zing. I have tried 2 other pasta salad recipes from this site that took alot more prep work & were nowhere near as tasty as this quick & easy recipe. I omitted the green bell pepper because I thought the red one was sufficient. Otherwise I followed recipe to a tee. Thanks for sharing Jeanette.
I love this recipe. We have a big family, and I am always cooking for a crowd. This goes together in a snap, and because the key ingredients (of grated cheese and both dressings) are all equal quantities, it is easy to make a huge bowl or a small bowl without any major calculations. As long as I put the same quantity of each in, the recipe comes out perfectly. Once I have the pasta, cheese and dressings together, I use whatever produce looks best at the store--not just bell peppers. Sometimes I use cherry tomatoes or a can of drained, chopped artichokes which is wonderful. (BTW, I make it with the Dreamfields low carb pasta, and no one knows the difference.) My much beloved nieces crave this recipe. Once, when I sent the leftover salad home with my niece, her dad ate it out of the fridge. She had a complete melt-down, laying on the floor, sobbing (20 years old!) I'm sure it was hormones, but I like to think it was my salad.
The caesaritalian dressing mix is what MAKES this salad! I add orange and yellow bell peppers(along with the red and green), and sliced black olives for some real color. Salami chunks are also a tasty addition! Everyone always likes it! Thanks!!!
This pasta salad is great. Everyone I've made it for has loved it. Use the amount of dressing called for.
Tried this for a potluck at work, co-workers loved it and got lots of requests for the recipe. It's so easy to do, I've made this several times and I've added black olives and changed up the pasta, comes out great every time!
This is just the pasta salad I was looking for! I left out the peppers simply because I don't care for them and it was still wonderful! Try adding some shredded parmesan in addition to the grated cheese. Yum! Thanks for this simple and great tasting recipe!
One of the best pasta salads i ever had :) LOVE IT!!
Tastes so much better the next day. I use about 3/4 the dressing when mixing and then add more as needed before serving and usually add diced English cucumbers and chopped pepperoni. Spring onions are a wonderful substitute for the red onion, and we prefer rotelle pasta to the rotini as it is lighter and has more surface area to cling to all the goodies.
Made this for a Fathers Day bbq at my in-laws. It was delicious. I used tri-color rotini, 1 cup FF zesty Italian dressing, eyeball amounts of chop onion (probably about a 1/4c), sliced black olives (1/2 large can), diced pepperoni (probably about 1/2c), cubed mozzerella (8 oz block), sliced hardboiled eggs (I think 2-3), 1T parsley, some paprika, salt and pepper, and a shake or two of parmesan over top. Sometimes my mom would add summer sausage instead of pepperoni. Just like my Italian family makes it! And now my Irish-German in-laws adore it, too. Thanks for reminding me of my family's recipe!
THOUGH I PREFER PASTA SALAD WITH MAYO I REALLY LIKED THIS...I LEFT OUT THE GREEN PEPPER(HUSBAND DOES NOT LIKE). THIS ONE IS A KEEPER.
Great starter recipe. You can add anything basically to this recipe. I added cucumbers, capers, yellow bell peppers, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. It was a crowd pleaser, especially for the vegetarians at our get together. Very important to make sure to chill ahead so the flavors mesh.
My SIL brought this pasta salad to dinner the other night and I LOVED it! She added small circles of pepperoni which I really liked in it. I think what makes this recipe so great is the combination of italian and creamy ceasar dressings. I will definitely make this and simply use whatever veggies I have on hand.
I had planned on making my own dressing but.....I ran out of time today. I used Smart Taste rotini, Newman's Creamy Caesar and Newman's Family Italian dressings. I did use all red pepper (we don't care for green pepper) and I threw in one chopped zucchini and two chopped tomatoes. I only used part of a red onion because that's all I had. This was an easy recipe for me to make to go along side a less healthy choice (kosher hot dogs) that I could throw added vegetables I had on hand plus it was economical for me (we're on a tight budget for a while) as well. This would be a great summer salad with cubed cheese and salami.
This recipe is 5 star - it's a very very good base salad that when left alone is delicious but allows for plenty of modification. Every time I make this my bowl comes back empty. I intend to make this for both a work potluck and our own thanksgiving meal because it's so easy to up the batch. I personally use a high quality italian, and a high quality creamy caesar dressing which I think helps - the first time I made it was with a value brand and it was okay, but nothing special. I don't usually do the amount of bell pepper but that's to my companys preference. I dice the onions very fine and I also add grape tomatos and sliced black olives occasionally. A very good, very customizable dish!
It was one of the best pasta salads I've ever had and I didn't and won't change a thing about this recipe!
The dressing mix was great and the kids love the cheese in it.
I made this one for a backyard cookout and everybody the recipe because it tasted so good. the only thing I did was add some sliced black olives to it.
We had friends over for burgers and I wanted a pasta salad to go with it - this is very good and the company loved it. The only slight change I made was that I used bow tie pasta just because I think they are so cute. Very good and will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing.
I like this recipe for its simplicity. I make it with the two dressings & parmesan (reduced amounts) and set a container of it aside for the kids lunches. I add their personal veggie preference before packing & their good to go. The remaining salad is for the grown ups! Whatever sounds good is what goes in - sundried tomatoes, smoked salmon, olives, along with any seasonal veggies. Top with some fresh basil & ground pepper & you're set. Great "make ahead" recipe. Give it a try!!
This recipe is quick, simple and delicious!
This was so easy to make and really yummy! My boyfriend loved it.
Great recipe with great feedback from our guests. I did at some sliced pepperoni as well. I am always looking for "make ahead recipes" and this one is great. I added half the dressing and then about an hour before the party tossed in the rest.
Used this recipe with leftover spaghetti, then served it at a potluck at church. Positive comments came my way, and personally, enjoyed the flavor and texture of this salad.
The dressing is the secret to this otherwise ordinary pasta salad. I used about half the dressing called for (1/2 cup Italian & 1/2 cup Caesar), and I found that the pasta was adequately covered. Next time I may try to include different vegetables and meats based on my family's preferences (i.e. peas & hard salami). Excellent pasta salad!!
This recipe is so easy and quick, and doesn't skimp on flavor. It's perfect for those last minute picnics!
Yum! Love the Caesar dressing in this! I skipped the Parmesan and added sliced baby cucumbers and diced tomatoes. Thanks :)
This made a great summer dinner when we didn't want something heavy. The dressing is delicious! We didn't have an onion so I omitted that, but added chopped grape tomatoes, sugar snap peas, and cooked shrimp. Next time we'll try chicken instead.
I always get rave reviews when I bring this anywhere. Several people have told me that they usually don't like pasta salad but love mine. It's just a great flavor with the two dressings. Not too tangy and not too creamy. Just perfect!
i have made this several times already. it's so good my family asked me to make it for thanksgiving as well. since some of my family likes the cheese and others don't i put that on the table and let them add it as desired.
Excellent and easy recipe. I had a picnic to go to and used 2lbs of rotini, 2 bottles of Italian dressing and 2 each of the peppers. Forgot the parmesan cheese but followed rest of recipe and everyone just loved it. There were no leftovers!!
Great recipe and so easy to make! This was a big hit when I brought it to a pot-luck. I added shredded parm cheese and cherry tomatoes- yum!
This pasta salad is my favorite. The recipe was easy to follow. I used the Caesar & creamy Italian dressing, Parmesan cheese and added brocolli florets. I did not add peppers or onions. It has great flavor! Quick easy side dish for feeding the family during the week.
This salad is delicious. I added a cucumber, tomatoe along with the peppers and a dash of saxon seasoning. It tasted wonderful. This is a keeper!!!
this was a huge hit... I didn't have mozarella cubes so I just added shredded mozarella, black olives, red peppers and green peppers and omitted the red onions...delicious!!
I really liked this recipe because it is super easy and has fewer steps than many other pasta salad recipes. I tweaked it a bit by using what I had on hand. I had garden rotini pasta and used 8 oz. I used a frozen steam-in-bag mixture of broccoli, carrots and cauliflower (cooked per directions). I then added 1/4 cup chopped onion and 1/2 jar of roasted red pepper. Lastly I added 1/2 cup each of the following: Italian salad dressing, light Caesar salad dressing and Parmesan cheese. This is an easy simple recipe that can be prepared with what you have in the pantry. I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because it is heavy on the dressing. Next time I would use less. I've posted a picture - it looks great and would be nice for a summer potluck dinner.
I was bonkers for this and made for a barbeque party. It was hardly touched so I guess it is a matter of taste.
Made this the other night and it was AMAZING. Everyone loved it, I added broccoli and pepperoni to it.
Excellent recipe. Used another reviewer's suggestion of adding cilantro and cubed cheese. Delicious!
Great recipe! I used wishbone robusto Italian dressing and Kent's steakhouse creamy caesar! Everyone loved it!
absolutely excellent. Made it for the first time for a graduation party...it was a huge hit
Very good and a good alternative to pasta with plain Italian dressing. This is a definite make again. I omitted the onion because my kids don't like it and I added salami, totally delicious. I used a store brand dressing to save some money and I used reduced fat to save some calories!
yum! perfect! I too have tried several pasta salad recipes from this site and have found them lacking. This one is easy and good!! The caesar dressing is very strong at first, but by the 2nd day the flavors mellow and are spectacular!
made this for 4th of july barbecue. prepared it the night before. the following day, the salad is too dry and could not really taste the dressing. even after i added another 1/2 cup of the dressing, it was still not a hit and no one cared for it much.
This is a great starting point for Italian pasta salad. I made it last night using tri color rotini pasta and added sliced ripe olives, pepperocini, green onions, chopped tomatoes and finely chopped pepperoni. It was a huge hit! My daughter wants me to make it for her wedding reception!
My twelve year old granddaughter says she could eat this salad and nothing more. I think if a preteen likes it, that is a great testimonial.
I have had difficulty finding a really good pasta salad recipe. At last, I've found one!! I didn't have a red pepper, so I just used the green, then added black olives and cherry tomatoes as suggested in other reviews. I kinda eye balled the amount of dressings and cheese. It was fabulous! I couldn't stop tasting it before going into the fridge.
easy and tastes great
It was ok. Needs more flavor.
Disappeared fast and I received tons of compliments when I took this on a camping trip with friends. Made exactly as stated except I used cherry tomatoes and broccoli instead of peppers. It was a huge hit!
I liked it a lot! Thanks for sharing!
I made this for the hubby to take to a potluck at work. I made a double recipe and it was wiped out quickly. I added sliced black olives, and used store brand everything. Chilled overnight. The red onion really made this dish a standout (all the red onions at the local market were huge, so I just used one). The mix of dressings is perfect - I think I like it better than a mayo-based sauce. This recipe is a keeper.
This is a great recipe which I tweaked just a bit. I used 2 sticks of celery and also used only half each of the dressings as I think it would have been to creamy for my taste. The amount I used was just perfect and with the parmesan cheese it gave it just enough flavour. I think carrots would have also done well in here for added nutritional value. Thank you so much for sharing, I will definitely be making this many times to come.
This isn't light, but it's really yummy! Reminded me of pizza somewhat. Excellent dressing combo, and the olives, which isn't my favorite ingredient most days, really make the salad. I am going to try a little lightening-up next time by thinning the dressing with milk (would help maintain creaminess too) and adding more pasta.
Really good, I usually make pasta salad like this but I have only used Italian dressing. The Caesar Dressing gives it somthing different and is really good. I made it just as written but you could definatley add chicken, salami, ham or different vegis to it and it would be great too.
I was leery of the Caesar-Italian dressing combo, but it works nicely together...Really just turns into a flavorful, creamy dressing. Used green onions, since they were on hand, and freshly grated Parmagiano Reggiano. Looking forward to trying tomorrow after flavors have time to combine. Not my favorite pasta salad, but a quick fix if you're rushed.
The first three ingredients are key to this pasta salad. The combination of the two dressings is a hit! As long as you start with the first three ingredients you can add whatever you want. I actually marinated sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced olives and mozzarella cubes in the dressing for a couple hours and then tossed with the pasta and refrigerated overnight. It was still moist the next day. This is a great versatile recipe. Thanks!!!
Excellent! Pasta salad usually bores me - not this one! I made a double batch and used a bag of veggie pasta spirals to color it up - plus I added some cucumber, fresh grape tomatoes and carrots for additional flavor and texture. Hardly any left at the large cookout we took it to. Keeping this one!
It was good, though not what I was looking for. I used bow tie pasta instead of rotini and I don't think it worked as well.
Can you ruin this great recipe? I doubt it! I thought I had all the ingredients. It still turned out very well when I used only half of the amount of caesar dressing and upped the italian dressing to make up for it. I also put in less green pepper and onion then the recipe called for. Still tastey. To bulk it up for a meal I added mozzerella shredded cheese and sliced black olives. Thank you.
The only change I made is I used Krafts lite ceasar dressing. This was a very good recipe. I will be making it again.
Did as directed. Tasted great. Halved the onion and red bell pepper. Omitted the green bell pepper. Forgot the Parmesan but that would have tasted even better.
Oh, my! What a delicious pasta salad! I used a rainbow farfalle (bow-tie) pasta as I had no rotelle. I also used sweet onion, as I prefer it, and I used assorted colors of bell peppers. I used a store-brand Italian dressing dry mix that you make yourself. I loved the combination of dressings! The parmesan cheese really gave it the final kick! If you want to try it with other ingredients such as a summer sausage or a kielbasa, then I suggest sampling some to the side before adding it to the whole salad. It really doesn't need much other than what was listed, imo. I will make this salad again and again! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
I made this recipe for a cookout over the 4th of July and received many compliments. I did change/add a few ingredients. I used thin spaghetti broken in half (just a preference of mine), added chopped up chicken pieces, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzerella cheese. Definitely a keeper!
I left out the onion and served the bell peppers on the side for individuals to add. The mixture of Caesar and Italian dressings were a great twist.
Very good. I like the Caesar dressing in it. Adds a nice flavor
Definitely the easiest pasta salad recipe you could find. Very innexpensive to make as well. I got everything at Aldi's (the discount grocery store).
I'm not a big fan of pasta salads with mayo, so I wanted to try this instead. It was excellent! The two dressings work surprisingly well together.
I just made this pasta salad for a cook out and everyone loved it! I changed some things, I left out the peppers and onion and added cucumbers, black olives, and Italian flavored diced tomatoes. I think it's my new favorite pasta.
this was the best pasta salad i've ever made. it seems like a lot of salad dressing when you put it in, but it keeps the salad creamy and prevents it from drying out...it's a keeper!
Good recipe, add any other vegetables you like.
This is a fun versatile recipe. You can throw anything in it. I used bow tie pasta, red and yellow peppers, olives, chicken, red onion, broccoli, and a three cheese Italian blend. Made a delicious dinner with it and my husband loved it.
This was a great recipe!! I usually 'tweek' before I make but not this time! I prefer it room temperature. Very easy and quick to make as well as delicious. This will be great for those summer BBQ partys coming up this year. Thanks for sharing! Update (3-24-09) I made this pasta for my Bunco night (12 ladies) and there was barely a spoonful left. Everyone commented on how much they loved it!!
Wow, what an easy, delicious recipe. We all enjoyed the taste of the 2 dressings together. While the pasta was boiling, I prepared and mixed the remaining ingredients and let sit in the fridge. The ingredient amounts are easy to rememeber too. I did add about a cup of sliced black olives and want to add mini pepperoni next time. Thank you for a great recipe.
Liked it better the second day. Would have liked tomatoes and cukes with this.
Great creamy pasta salad that can be made quickly if you forget to make it ahead of time.It has a nice flavour to start and if you have an hour or so before you eat your meal it can sit in the fridge and develop a bit more fullness in flavour.
Very good. Just the right amount of dressing for the pasta. Thought it needed something, so I added some garlic powder. I think I might cut back on the parmesan next time by 1/4 cup. I also added 1 cup of frozen peas, and next time i'll add brocoli. Probably even better after it sits for a while, so the onion flavor can spread abit. Oh ya, I used calorie-wise dressings.
I changed it to suit what I had on hand. Added halved cherry tomatoes instead of red bell pepper and green onion instead of red. I also halved the dressing called for (2 c is overdoing it in my opinion) and added sliced black olives. Everyone in my family loved it! Will definitely be a summer staple this year.
I would love to try this recipe with vegetable rotini pasta to give it that extra flavor... but it is a very delicious dish....
I made this ,,used the base recipe..of italian and ceasar,,but with it put frozen peas,black olives,with the parm..red onions and crumbled feta,,,,,YUMMM!
I tried this recipe based on the dressing combination. I really liked it! This is a wonderful base recipe that you can add on to. I like pepperoni, carrot and zucchini in my pasta salad!
Very good pasta salad recipe that is fun to change by adding or subtracting ingredients. Excellent for potlucks or picnics.
I served this recipe for a baby shower and was more than pleased. I did add artichoke hearts.
I made 18 servings of this salad for a pot-luck and it was gone fast. I did not use the red pepper; but I added cubed mozzarella and sliced black olives.
This was quick to prepare. My picky eaters ate 2 servings of this pasta. I will make this again.
Easy recipe to make and adapt to what veggies are in the 'fridge. The key really is using 1/2 Italian dressing & 1/2 Caesar. Used this at our Little League concession stand and it SOLD OUT IN 20 MINUTES! I've had tons of requests to make it again and again and again! Huge hit!
This was great. I was a little leary about mixing italian dressing with caesar dressing but it was really good. I used 1/2 a medium onion and that was plenty. I added a small can of sliced black olives and a package of diced pepperoni. These really added to the flavor. I also used 1/2 cup grated parmesan and 1/2 cup shredded parmesan. Then I topped the salad with some extra shredded parmesan. Will definately make this again.
My husband loved this, I did a little less so, but that may have to do with pregnancy nausea. I added black olives, a bit of chicken (for the husband) and chopped avocado. The avocado really did it for me.
this recipe was a welcomed addition to the many pasta salads I make for the summer. I made a small amount for a test try and my family loved it. The combination of the ceasar and the italian dressings made the salad! I will make again!
This is the very same salad that a bar and grill used to make, using garlic ranch, however, you can't get garlic ranch anymore, so thus the end of the salad. But with this recipe it is just the same!!! I added, peppers of course green onions, black and green olives, and parmesan and romano cheese, and it turned out just great!
I made this once before for a potluck I attended and it went over very well. The hostess asked for the recipe and she served it at a dinner she had subsequently, also to rave reviews. I made it for lunch today and I guess it really hit the spot with my husband as he said, "The food was delicious!" It's really a great recipe - very easy and we enjoy the taste. You can chop up your veggies while the pasta is boiling. I make it according to the directions except that I use a zesty Italian dressing instead of just regular and I've added additional veggies - corn, broccoli.
Not bad...I wasn't quite as crazy about it as some of the reviews here, but it was good and easy. I'd make again and just adjust the veggies I put in based on personal preference.
This recipe was so good that it has caused me to leave my first review! I just finished making it to feed 150 and though I spent hours making it all, it was worth it! I will be making again! The only change I made was I added tomatoes. I think the other suggestions to add pepperoni is a great idea and will do that in the future.
I am a traditional mayo kind of girl, and i did not care for this pasta salad. It was not bad, just not what i am use to. However, I gave it 5 stars because my son, who thinks mayo stinks, loves this pasta salad. And he is such a picky eater, that if he likes it it deserves 10 stars!
The mix of the dressings gives it a nice flavor, I only used peppers as we aren't a fan or raw onions. Still good, not my favorite pasta salad but I would make it again.
Absolutely delish! I added scallion, mushrooms an
I have made this recipe several times. It is simple and good. Nothing too special but everyone seems to love it.
