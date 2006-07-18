Italian Pasta Salad I

I love this recipe. We have a big family, and I am always cooking for a crowd. This goes together in a snap, and because the key ingredients (of grated cheese and both dressings) are all equal quantities, it is easy to make a huge bowl or a small bowl without any major calculations. As long as I put the same quantity of each in, the recipe comes out perfectly. Once I have the pasta, cheese and dressings together, I use whatever produce looks best at the store--not just bell peppers. Sometimes I use cherry tomatoes or a can of drained, chopped artichokes which is wonderful. (BTW, I make it with the Dreamfields low carb pasta, and no one knows the difference.) My much beloved nieces crave this recipe. Once, when I sent the leftover salad home with my niece, her dad ate it out of the fridge. She had a complete melt-down, laying on the floor, sobbing (20 years old!) I'm sure it was hormones, but I like to think it was my salad.