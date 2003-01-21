Mandarin Orange, Gorgonzola and Almond Delight

This is an easy and flavorful citrus salad. The cheese makes it great, so use as much as you wish.

By MUNCH5150

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add almonds, and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons reserved mandarin orange juice, oil, and vinegar.

  • In a large salad bowl, toss together the toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, mixed salad greens, and Gorgonzola cheese. Just before serving, pour dressing on salad, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 299.6mg. Full Nutrition
