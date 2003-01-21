Mandarin Orange, Gorgonzola and Almond Delight
This is an easy and flavorful citrus salad. The cheese makes it great, so use as much as you wish.
This is a great salad, Paula. Very light and healthy. I cut the gorgonzola to 3/4c. Since my family loves citrus, I diced up two fresh oranges and used 4T of that juice in the dressing. Yummy. I believe the fresh oranges added a nice texture and more flavor than the mandarin. You could also substitute toasted pecans to really enhance the fresh orange flavor. Thanks for providing a recipe that can be very versatile!Read More
This was easy to make but I didn't really think it had great flavor. I had to add a lot more of the reserved juice to get even a little hint of flavor.Read More
A great salad, we loved the gorgonzola. I used 4T of reserve juice to make the dressing more citrus flavored.
Fantastic! My husband loves Gorgonzola, but I admit that I do not. Yet I went ahead and made the salad fully expecting to hate it. The flavors balance each other in such a tremendously complimentary way that the strong Gorgonzola taste is not compromised, but enhanced by the sweetness of the oranges and the nuttiness of the almonds. What I expected to hate will be a keeper in my summer salad repertoire. Thanks!
Excellent salad. A bit heavy on gorgonzola. Next time I'll reduce by half.
Excellent salad! Due to the oranges, I served it for a Holiday Dinner Party, but would be great during Summer too. Very easy to prepare. I did what others suggested and reduced the Gorgonzola cheese amount by 25%. It was fabulous!
This was delicious! Make sure and throw this all together right before you serve it so your lettuce doesn't get wilty. I used balsamic vinegar instead and it was still great!
My family and I thought this was just an average salad, but that may be my fault. I did not have any gorgonzola cheese and just used feta. Also, I thought the dressing was a little bland - needed more mandarin orange juice.
A really pretty and tasty salad. I recommend using spinach for the base for a variation. I also added a pinch of sugar to the dressing. Good with Quesa Fresca instead of the Gorgonzola, also. Thanks!
Yummy! I used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine and really like it that way!
I really liked the salad, but I found the dressing to be a bit bland,it felt too runny and just not anything too great. So, I did tweak it a bit by increasing the oil to 1/3 cup oil, adding the 2 TBS of red wine vinegar, 4 TBS of orange juice, 2 TBS orange marmalade, 2 TBS sugar, pepper & salt. I found the orange marmalade to be the kick that it needed! I also added slices of red onion and real mandarin orange slices instead of the canned stuff. I know - I know... I changed it all around, but it *really* made a difference! It went over really well and everyone raved!
A very quick easy and TASTY recipe for a salad!!! I love this in the summmer time with a BBQ menu! Thanks!
This was a great salad. I made it for a super bowl party even the guys loved it. The sweet and salty really worked well. This is one of the easiest salads I have ever made. I will me making this salad often.
This was a nice change of pace salad that the women at my party particularly liked. The men, on the other hand . . . . I used a whole block of cheese and many pieces were the size of cranberries. It was stronger than I expected, but good. Next time, I will cut down on the amount of cheese, or at least make sure it is crumbled more finely.
Wow! A perfect combination of flavors! This was a definite hit and will become a regular at our house.
Very interesting taste. I used less oil and vinegar than indicated in the recipe.
I couldnt find gorgonzola at the store so I used cheddar and mozzarella ( I just found out that gorgonzola is very close to the blue cheese family for anyone else who has this problem :-)). It was still good and the dressing was nice and tart.
delicious, but my 11 old son didn't care for it too much... a little too sophisticated for him.
I used this recipe on a sunny spring- like day. This was very easy and quick. I cooked one piece of chicken with garlic and pepper on the stove and cut it into little chuncks to add. I also added grape tomatoes and one avacado. Thanks for the great recipe!
Duh! I have to admit-this is my first experience with gorgonzola cheese. Mine had the consistency of cream cheese, not crumbly like bleu-so, I had a little trouble figuring out how to place it on salad.
Absolutely loved it! Substituted sunflower kernels for the almonds due to food allergy. Too sophisticated for the kids. Can't wait to serve it to friends and co-workers!
I loved it!! I've made it twice in the last week. This was easy, fast and tasted great! The recipe even allows you to play with it to match your own taste! IT WAS WONDERFUL!
Good salad. I used double the amount of vinegar and pine nuts instead of almonds. The dressing needed the extra vinegar. Made in indivdual bowls so leftovers won't be soggy
great tasting salad. the flavor of the cheese and oranges are great together. we like it as a light dinner!
This is a fabulous, easy to make salad. The more cheese the better!
I love this salad! I'm not a gorgonzola fan, so I leave that out, but this is really a super-easy, flavorful salad that tastes like something you'd get in a restaurant. Perfect for summer.
Exceptional! What a treat! It's candy for grown-ups.
This salad is a hit with my family. Regular lettuce and fresh spinach both work with the dressing. The only ingredient I have not been able to locate and include is the cheese. No problem though, the recipe tastes great without it. - Greek Spice
This was very easy to make and it tasted great. My husband ate the whole thing.
I made this salad with spinach and added real bacon chunks. It was wonderful. I will be making it again and again.
It takes a little time to toast the nuts but it is well worth it. I did find the the dressing slightly bitter so added a little sugar.
This was excellent and just right for a light evening meal. The combination of almonds, gorgonzola cheese and mandarin oranges is exceptional! Who would of thought to put those together? The dressing is nothing special, I did go a little heavy on the reserved juice as other reviewers recommended but it needed something. I may try a berry vinagrette next time. Still a very good easy to make salad. A keeper!
Absolutely fantastic. I wouldn't have thought of it, yet it was a great Valentine's day hit. Added a little more Gorgonzola just because we're big fans of this tasty cheese. The contrast with the crunchiness of the toasted almonds, the sweetness of the oranges, and the headiness of the cheese is just amazing. I added a touch of reduced balsamic vinegar to add a little more sweet and sour. This will go in my rotation for special occasions.
This salad won over big time as an alternative to traditional Thanksgiving side dishes -- at two households! Snappy, refreshing and delicious even if you're not a fan of green salad.
Good salad, refreshing. The dressing was missing a little something, so I added 1 tsp. dijon mustard.
Took this to work for a carry in. Everybody loved it. This is definitely a favorite.
This was a nice change from the traditional tossed salad. I added 5 tablespoon of the mandarin orange juice to sweeten the dressing a bit and caramelized the almonds.
This was very good and refreshing. A good spring salad. I left the cheese on the side and let people add their own.
the oranges make for a wonderful flavor. the cheese is very strong (like blue cheese) so i wouldn't use quite as much. i would also increase the vinegar amount in the dressing or purchase a bottled sesame dressing to brighten the flavor. over all, it's a great summer salad for something different.
I absolutely LOVED this salad. I made it last night for dinner. I used red-leaf lettuce instead of Meditteranean salad mix since my store didn't carry it, and it was still absolutely delicious. I'm definitely going to make this again.
What a nice change from my usual cranberry, walnut, gorgonzola salad! Here were my changes, but out of respect to the original, they are only my own... I used spinach for the greens. I used orange juice instead of that stuff in the can. I used an Orange Muscat Vinegar that I had found at Trader Joe's. I used slivered almonds instead. And olive oil, of course. I also did not measure anything, which I never do. It was really yummy. I do think that red onions would have been wonderful, but in the interest of making out, I didn't add them. Make this salad!
Terrific! So easy and so delicious. Impressed the guests. I toasted the almonds in the toaster oven, which turned out pretty good.
Made the recipe just as stated for a serving of 6. However, my husband and I enjoyed it so much we ate the entire salad ourselves. Very tasty!
I chopped up red leaf lettuce, regular lettuce, rucola and spinach for the salad. I had to peel mandarin oranges cuz i didnt have a can of m-oranges on hand and it was a pain in the butt but tasted really good, more natural. The m-orange, gorgonzola and almond matched totally well together. I chopped up other types of nuts to put in the salad--walnuts, peanuts and cashews and it was still very good. There was plenty of taste with just (olive) oil, juice and red wine vinegar as the dressing. I squeezed a mandarin orange and got the juice from that instead of the syrup, and Im glad I did that because it didnt taste too sugary sweet. Will definitely make again!
Everyone enjoyed the salad. I did double the amount of orange juice.
Needed a bit of a kick. I also used some juice from the mandarin oranges for the dressing.
This is my staple salad--the one I can always pull out and have it be a hit. Over the years, I've made slight modifications--mostly in how I make the dressing (I add either a little honey or agave nectar to make the dressing a bit sweeter). Sometimes I add strawberries in the summer. A little coarse-ground pepper helps this salad too.
This salad is a favorite. I make it for almost every get together we have and we always get complements.
awesome!
This was awesome. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also added strawberries.
This salad was excellent! I used a spring mix and followed the advice of other users and added twice the amount of the mandarin orange juice. It turned out perfect! Next time I make this, I think I would like to try pecans and maybe spinach as some of the other reviewers recommended. I definitely recommend trying this recipe! Thanks for sharing.
Good salad but I think the dressing was a little bland. I used pecans instead of almonds because that's what I had on hand.
This was a crowd pleaser at a recent party I had. Like other reviewers, I reduced the cheese by half, and I also added some slivered red onion and the dish was so delicious. The suggested dressing did not look or taste good AT ALL so I substituted bottled Vidalia onion dressing and it was so good!
Easy and a great blend of flavors.
I love this salad. I made it for a luncheon at school and everyone was asking for the recipe. The only thing I changed was that I left out the almonds as I don't like them.
This salad tastes fantastic and is super easy to make. I have made it countless times and everyone always loves it. I recommend adding the hot almonds on top of the gorgonzola so that it melts the cheese a little bit into the dressing.
I've made this recipe several times for get-togethers, and it is always a huge success.
Easy! Pulsed candied pecans in a processor and added to the dressing beforehand. Not a fan of bleu cheese, subbed gruyere for gorgonzola.
A delightfully light and refreshing salad. To my dismay I was out of almonds when I made this, but substituted cashews which tasted great too. LOVED the Gorgonzola cheese, although we just kept it separate and let everyone put on how much they wanted (some omitted entirely). Great salad! The dressing was very mild, so next time I may add a bit more of the reserved juice.
This salad quickly became me and my toddler daughter's favorite since we made it last week. I've made this recipe with both 50/50 salad mix and Italian salad mix and the two of us finished off both bags two days in a row! The toasted almonds are a really nice touch. I added more of the mandarin orange juice as others suggested too. The only other tweak was that I thought I had red wine vinegar on hand and to my dismay discovered it was red cooking wine. It made me a bit nervous with the kid and all so I substituted it for balsamic. Still really, really delicious. Next time I will try it with red wine vinegar as originally posted.