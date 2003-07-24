Holiday Bean Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 446.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.8g 54 %
carbohydrates: 84.9g 27 %
dietary fiber: 25.7g 103 %
sugars: 17.5g
fat: 1g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 1321.1IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 7mg 54 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 22.9mg 38 %
folate: 487mcg 122 %
calcium: 146.2mg 15 %
iron: 10.2mg 57 %
magnesium: 262.5mg 94 %
potassium: 2160.5mg 61 %
sodium: 831.7mg 33 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 64 %
calories from fat: 9.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved