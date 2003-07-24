Holiday Bean Salad

My Grandmother makes this during the Thanksgiving holidays, but it's welcome all year long.

By Susan Calderon

prep:
20 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare Italian salad dressing according to instructions.

  • In a salad bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the Italian salad dressing, green beans, lima beans, green onions and pimentos. Refrigerate over night. Serve chilled over shredded lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 84.9g; fat 1g; sodium 831.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

LIQUIDRUBIES
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
Excellent recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
101TEDDYBEARS
Rating: 3 stars
11/25/2006
It was pretty for the holidays but I think that I was the only person at Thanksgiving Dinner that appreciated the lima beans. I will stick to my usual recipe of green beans with almonds the next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2016
Made as written except that I only let it chill for an hour originally. Here's the deal if you only let it sit for an hour your green beans stay bright green. The leftovers were refrigerated overnight and the green beans turned dark and looked like a canned green bean. The salad was excellent and one I will most definitely make again. The leftover was excellent too but just looked a lot different so keep that in mind when making this. Also note that the recipe did not specify but your frozen green beans need thawed as well. If you wanted to make this really easy on yourself you could always use the bottled Italian dressing. Better yet zesty Italian. Read More
