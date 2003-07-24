Holiday Bean Salad

Rating: 5 stars

Made as written except that I only let it chill for an hour originally. Here's the deal if you only let it sit for an hour your green beans stay bright green. The leftovers were refrigerated overnight and the green beans turned dark and looked like a canned green bean. The salad was excellent and one I will most definitely make again. The leftover was excellent too but just looked a lot different so keep that in mind when making this. Also note that the recipe did not specify but your frozen green beans need thawed as well. If you wanted to make this really easy on yourself you could always use the bottled Italian dressing. Better yet zesty Italian.