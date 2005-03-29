Heavenly Lime Salad

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This salad is good anytime of the year. It is cool, refreshing and goes well with any meal.

By MYSST

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, dissolve lime gelatin in 2 cups boiling water. Remove from heat and add 3/4 cup of reserved pineapple juice. Cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Add mayonnaise to gelatin mixture and whisk together until smooth. Refrigerate until slightly thickened.

  • Fold in the pineapple, Cheddar cheese and pecans. Pour in 2 quart mold and chill until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 36g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 388.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022