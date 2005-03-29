Heavenly Lime Salad

I had a weird experience with this recipe. I doubled it by using the "Customize This Recipe" feature. I then printed out the shopping list, which was fine. However, in the directions of the recipe, where it said dissolve gelatin in 2 cups boiling water and add 3/4 cup of the juice from the pineapple, that part did not change with the customizing . . . it still said 2 cups water and 3/4 cup juice. I guess I should have realized that, but I didn't. As a result, the salad turned out very stiff and hard because it had only half of the liquid in it that it should have had. Under the circumstances, it was still very good, so I can imagine that if it had been done correctly, it would have been a 5-star recipe. I'll give it another try because I liked the flavor.

