Heavenly Lime Salad
This salad is good anytime of the year. It is cool, refreshing and goes well with any meal.
I had a weird experience with this recipe. I doubled it by using the "Customize This Recipe" feature. I then printed out the shopping list, which was fine. However, in the directions of the recipe, where it said dissolve gelatin in 2 cups boiling water and add 3/4 cup of the juice from the pineapple, that part did not change with the customizing . . . it still said 2 cups water and 3/4 cup juice. I guess I should have realized that, but I didn't. As a result, the salad turned out very stiff and hard because it had only half of the liquid in it that it should have had. Under the circumstances, it was still very good, so I can imagine that if it had been done correctly, it would have been a 5-star recipe. I'll give it another try because I liked the flavor.Read More
We made this salad to go along with our traditional Thanksgiving dinner and it was just ok. We followed the recipe exactly, and while the flavour wasn't bad...the cheese was just weird in it; it didn't meld with the salad at all. If I were to make this again, I would not add the cheese and I would use pineapple tidbits...the chunks were too big.Read More
This is a wonderful salad. I took it to a pot luck this evening and it was a hit. I will for sure make this again. It is delicious.
This is as close to old recipe I can no longer find or remember, thanks so much
Not sure why this has cheese in it. As soon as I mixed it in the salad, I wish I hadn't. The flavor of the salad is really good, but will leave the cheese out from now on.
I've seen this recipe before but it calls for cottage cheese...maybe the cheddar is a mistake.