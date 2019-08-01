Chocolate Chocolate Milkshake
Whipping cream makes this chocolate milkshake recipe creamy and light as air. Drizzle with chocolate syrup after you pour in the cream for an even more sensational chocolaty treat.
Smooth, creamy and delicious - plus it's oh so chocolatey! If you find yourself having a chocolate craving this will give you your "fix"! The only other thing I added was some additional chocolate syrup drizzled on top - YUM!Read More
I followed this recipe exactly as written and was in a quandry whether the first 1/2 cup of whipped cream should have just been the liquid heavy whipping cream. Well I made the whipped cream and when blending all the ingredients as shown, my blender's motor started to burn out. I needed to add some liquid which I did 1/8c of milk and then it blended but by this time the blender was ruined.Read More
Smooth, creamy and delicious - plus it's oh so chocolatey! If you find yourself having a chocolate craving this will give you your "fix"! The only other thing I added was some additional chocolate syrup drizzled on top - YUM!
I just made this for a mid-day snack---wow! It is very chocolate-y! I used Whoopers candies. Reminded me of the Frosties we used to get at Wendy's. Could easily be varied by whatever chocolate candy you use. Genius idea to add chocolate candy to the traditional milkshake! Thanks Austin!
Great basic milkshake. I followed original recipe, but added some caramel syrup. Thanks!
soooooooooo chocolaty!! my siblings loved it (chocoholics!) i loved it too. could cut down on the amount of chocolate.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM!!! I loved this!
Just made this for my kids. They loved it. I did mix some vanilla with the chocolate ice cream and added milk to thin it out.
What a great milkshake, it looks delicious! I actually have all the ingredients to make this. It would be a great way to use up left over Easter candy that is sitting in our freezer. 1) Ice cream 2) candy 3) whipped cream! I’d love for you to link up to my sweet treats party this weekend!
Thought this was a surefire, but the bits of chocolate didn't completely blend which resulted in a lot of chewing and a not smooth texture.
you guys if you do not have ice cream you can make it just by adding ice a tiny bit of salt and some milk!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Made as is, used a food processor on the Candy Bar until it was in a powder form. Everyone Loved it.
too sweet,my family didn't like it,sorry
