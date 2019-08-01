Chocolate Chocolate Milkshake

4.2
15 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Whipping cream makes this chocolate milkshake recipe creamy and light as air. Drizzle with chocolate syrup after you pour in the cream for an even more sensational chocolaty treat.

Recipe by Austin Geraldson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ice cream, diced chocolate, and 1/2 cup whipped cream in a blender. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into 2 glasses; garnish with chocolate shavings and 1/4 cup whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 73.6g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 158.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022